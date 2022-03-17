Russia says its order to pay $117 million in Eurobond interest fulfilled

A view shows Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday its order to pay $117 million in interest on two Eurobond coupons was fulfilled and that it will update the market separately on whether the payment was deposited into the account of payment agent Citibank.

Sanctions over events in Ukraine have cut off Russia from the global financial system and blocked the bulk of its gold and foreign exchange reserves. The payment on the two Eurobonds, due on Wednesday, is Moscow's first test in honouring its external debt obligations since Western sanctions were imposed.

Citi's branch in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A European-based holder of the bonds told Reuters on Thursday that some holders of Russia's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds who were due to receive a coupon payment on Wednesday had still not received the funds.

The finance ministry had planned to send the equivalent interest payment amount in roubles if dollar payment does not reach foreign bondholders, something credit rating agency Fitch said would constitute a sovereign default, if not corrected within a 30-day grace period.

Russia has 15 international bonds with a face value of around $40 billion outstanding, around half of them held by international investors.

The coupon payments due on March 16 are the first of several, with another $615 million due over the rest of the month. The first principal payment is due on April 4 when a $2 billion bond matures.

The bonds themselves have been issued with a mix of terms and indentures. Bonds sold after Russia was sanctioned over its 2014 annexation of Crimea contain a provision for alternative currency payments. For bonds listed after 2018, the rouble is listed as an alternative currency option.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • The last time Russia defaulted on foreign debt, Lenin was in power

    Russia has to pay out $117 million in interest payments on dollar-denominated bonds on March 16—except that sanctions may not allow it to make the payments in dollars, as required. The impending default will be Russia’s first on foreign debt since 1918, shortly after the Bolshevik Revolution. Ordinarily, Russia would have drawn on its foreign currency reserves to make this coupon payment, but most of its reserves have now been frozen.

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

  • Russia rouble payment of USD coupons would be a sovereign default -Fitch

    Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that if Russia were to make two U.S. dollar bond coupon payments due Wednesday in roubles, it would constitute a sovereign default after a grace period expiration. Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month triggered sanctions from across the world that have limited Moscow's ability to access and allocate cash. "The payment in local currency of Russia's U.S. dollar Eurobond coupons due on 16 March would, if it were to occur, constitute a sovereign default, on expiry of the 30-day grace period," Fitch said in a statement.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • Pfizer's Covid vaccine safe in people with prior myocarditis, study says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe in people previously diagnosed with myocarditis, according to a small study presented Thursday at a Euro

  • Oil prices hold below $100 a barrel as U.S. supplies rise, demand destruction concerns emerge

    Oil futures end lower Wednesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices holding below the $100 mark after U.S. government data reveal the first rise in domestic crude supplies in three weeks, and traders show concern that high fuel prices will lead to demand destruction.

  • Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $117.48, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day.

  • Oksana Platero thanks Judge Rinder as he finds her elderly relatives fleeing Ukraine

    The TV star travelled to Poland to help Oksana Platero's relatives.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden calls Putin war criminal as civilians face attacks

    President Joe Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Wednesday, while matching his new rhetorical step with fresh military support for Kyiv.

  • Peace talks continue as fighting rages on in Ukraine: CBS News Flash March 15, 2022

    Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in a few hours. The two sides have expressed some optimism in the past few days. President Zelensky's aide tweeted that the negotiations would discuss, "peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troop and security guarantees." The talks are happening as the fighting rages on across Ukraine. In hard-hit Mariupol, the city council is warning that they are running out of their last reserves of food and water. But more than 160 private cars managed to leave the city, the first successful evacuation in two weeks. Ukrainian President Zelensky will address Congress on Wednesday to ask for more help.

  • What happens to the stock market when the Fed raises interest rates?

    The Fed says its hiking interest rates six more times this year. Stocks tend to do well when rates increase, but war in Ukraine poses major risks

  • EXPLAINER: What would a Russian bond default mean?

    Ratings agencies say Russia is on the verge of defaulting on government bonds following its invasion of Ukraine, with billions of dollars owed to foreigners. The possibility has become more than market speculation after the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, conceded that a Russian default is no longer an ”improbable event.” WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING RUSSIA IS LIKELY TO DEFAULT?

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • Expired arms, tepid fighters: Russian ally Transnistria may have little to offer for Putin’s war

    Speculation has grown that Russian troops will advance to Transnistria and use it as a launch pad for further operations in Ukraine or even an invasion of Moldova.

  • Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    Ukraine’s president says Russia’s latest demands are “more realistic,” but says patience is needed. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports on new U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

  • Pentagon to request fewer Lockheed F-35 warplanes in next budget - report

    "The Department (of Defense) cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President's Budget is released," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Reuters reported last month that U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year, compared with $778 billion in 2022. The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

  • Top investors dump stocks — why that might mean you should buy

    Well, here’s some cheerful news for all of us with a retirement portfolio: The geniuses running the world’s biggest investment funds have panicked and have bailed out of the market. If that’s not a good argument for buying stocks, I don’t know what is. According to the latest monthly Global Fund Manager survey from Bank of America, the big money crowd stampeded for the market exits right after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Stephen Fry Explains Best Way To Stop Increasingly Desperate Putin In Ukraine

    A study of hundreds of conflicts may point to an answer.

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announces retirement, Howard Schultz to return as interim CEO

    Starbucks announced the retirement of CEO Kevin Johnson on Wednesday.