Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's state communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was restricting the use of Twitter by slowing down its speed, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site.

Roskomnadzor threatened to block the service completely and said there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on it as of Wednesday.

Twitter, like other U.S. social media, is used widely inside Russia by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny whose jailing last month prompted nationwide protests.

"The slowing down will be applied on a 100% of mobile devices and on 50% of non-mobile devices," the regulator said in a statement on its website.

"If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued in line with the response regulations (all the way to blocking)," it said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Wednesday's move comes amid mounting efforts by Moscow to exert greater influence over U.S. social media platforms and frustrations over what authorities say is their failure to follow Russian laws.

Last December, parliament's lower house backed big new fines on platforms that fail to delete banned content and another bill that would allow them to be restricted if they "discriminate" against Russian media.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; additional reporting by Alexander Marrow; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

    This year's United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels. After four fractious years under former President Donald Trump, Kerry's trip marks a new start in transatlantic relations - which Kerry and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans hope can reshape global efforts to tackle climate change.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, says he will fight for Republicans to get a say in Biden's infrastructure bill and block it if they don't

    Manchin, who has become a pivotal figure in the finely balanced Senate, wants to see Democrats seek bipartisan backing for bills.

  • How Jurgen Klopp's past managerial struggles might inform his Liverpool future

    You do not have to search hard to identify a pattern. Early promise and the construction of both a team and entire fan-base in his image. Achievements of genuinely historic proportions. An unexpected dip and struggle to reclaim past glories. And then a parting of the ways that, by football standards, was unusually amicable. This was broadly Jürgen Klopp’s story at both FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund following a seven-year lifespan. And so, with the first two phases of that cycle mirrored at Liverpool and the sixth anniversary of his appointment approaching, it would have been reasonable under any circumstances to wonder whether history might further repeat. Add in Liverpool’s dismal form to the news of Joachim Löw’s imminent departure as Germany manager and conjecture about Klopp’s future has become a raging certainty. So how might the past inform the future? Are we heading towards the final chapter or will Klopp who, at 53 is already a managerial veteran of almost 900 games, fashion a different ending? One striking aspect of Klopp’s stellar managerial career is that the departures from his two previous jobs were effectively resignations framed by his own expectations and appraisal of what was best for the club. There was no hint of clinging to power or a pay-off. Jürgen Klopp should no longer be untouchable – this Liverpool slump is his responsibility “He is someone who questions himself all the time,” said Christian Heidel, Klopp’s chief executive at Mainz. “He sees a team, he sees the results. And he asks: ‘Could it be down to me?’” Context at Mainz was everything. He had spent 11 years there as a player and was appointed by Heidel mid-season in 2001 at the age of only 33. Mainz were heading for the third tier of German football but Klopp inspired six wins in seven games and they survived with a match to spare. By the end of his third full season, Mainz were in the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. They then qualified for the Uefa Cup but, after relegation in 2007, it was Klopp who set himself the target of an immediate bounce-back promotion or the exit. They missed out by only two points despite having the league’s second best goal difference. Klopp was in tears as 20,000 fans still stood to serenade him inside the stadium and a further 30,000 turned out in Mainz city centre to wave goodbye. But he was unmoved. Having concluded that all sides needed change, he was gone.

  • Doja Cat Shares New Video for TikTok Hit “Streets”

    The track, which first appeared on Doja Cat's 2019 album 'Hot Pink,' has become the Grammy nominee's latest hit thanks to a TikTok challenge.

  • Lobbyist to be paid $2 million to 'explain' Myanmar's coup on behalf of junta

    An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta will be paid $2 million to "assist in explaining the real situation" of the army's coup to the United States and other countries, documents filed with the U.S. Justice Department show. More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since Feb. 1, when Myanmar's generals seized power and detained civilian leaders including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm, Dickens & Madson Canada, will represent Myanmar's military government in Washington, as well as lobby Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, and international bodies like the United Nations, according to a consultancy agreement.

  • Producer Supah Mario Thought Drake Collab “What’s Next” Would Never Come Out

    Despite some fans having already heard it, Drake's “What's Next” was still able to captivate fans. It is now projected to be the No. 1 song in the country.

  • Officer says he arrested reporter after pepper spray blasts

    A police officer testified Monday that he arrested a journalist at an unruly Black Lives Matter protest last year in Iowa after she did not leave when he repeatedly shot clouds of pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson said he wasn’t aware Andrea Sahouri was a Des Moines Register reporter when he responded to a chaotic scene where protesters were breaking store windows and throwing rocks and water bottles at police outside Merle Hay mall on May 31. Wilson said he sprayed the chemical irritant from a device known as a fogger to clear a commercial parking lot and that it worked in scattering the rest of the group, including Sahouri’s then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett.

  • House Democrat says his party is 'crushing the coronavirus' while the GOP is tied up with 'fake outrage' over Dr. Seuss

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said he is uncertain over whether any House GOP lawmakers will sign on to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

  • DraftKings Raises Its Targets and Investors Like the Numbers

    The company also expects the market for legalized online sports betting and online casino games to be bigger.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workersHouse passes pro-union bill that would overhaul labor laws

  • EU and UK clash over 'vaccine export ban' as post-Brexit tensions deepen

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Downing Street has accused EU chief Charles Michel of spreading falsehoods after he claimed the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports. The European Council President accused Britain and the US of imposing bans on the movement of jabs as he sought to defend the bloc against allegations of "vaccine nationalism". In the latest display of post-Brexit turbulence, the Government struck back to refute his comments and insist the UK has "not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine". Mr Michel, in a newsletter on Tuesday, said he was "shocked" when he heard allegations of vaccine nationalism levelled at the EU, saying: "The facts do not lie." He added: "The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory. The Government flatly denied his claims. A spokesman said: "The UK Government has not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false."

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • U.S. 'alarmed' by frequency of attacks on Saudi after Houthis target oil heartland

    The United States on Monday expressed alarm at "genuine security threats" to Saudi Arabia from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region after attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, and it would look at improving support for Saudi defences. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh said Washington was committed to defending Saudi following Sunday's volley of drones and missiles, including one aimed at a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Paul George admits he was wrong about Damian Lillard's iconic playoff shot after remarkable NBA All-Star performance

    After Damian Lillard hit a 40-foot game-winner at the All-Star game, Paul George admitted that Dame's 2019 buzzer-beater vs OKC was "a great shot."