Russia Says ‘Significant Progress’ Made in Iran Nuclear Talks

Golnar Motevalli
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s top diplomat at the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna said world powers had made “significant progress” as their negotiations to revive a landmark 2015 agreement enter their final stage.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov, who’s representing Russia in the talks, said that assessments of the current situation -- in which Iran and the U.S. remain in a tense standoff over how to restore the nuclear deal -- were “positive.”

He didn’t give further details and has tended to share a more upbeat outlook on the negotiations, compared with the U.S. and the main European powers involved. Ulyanov, who also met with Iran’s top envoy in the talks and the U.S.’s Special Envoy for Iran on Sunday, said in an earlier tweet that the talks were “at the final stage.”

Diplomatic Flurry Suggests New Momentum as Iran Talks Resume (2)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of the “severe costs” of any move to invade Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayZelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine UpdateSaturday’s hour-long phone call, which appe

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Zelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy Sunday that the U.S. and its allies would act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia were to invade Ukraine, largely echoing comments he made earlier to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Differ

  • Fearful Ukrainian expats recall the dark days of the Soviet era as Russia's military buildup reaches its 'most dangerous moment' yet

    Ukrainians living in England tell Insider of their concerns as the military threats from Russia grow.

  • Afghans protest US order to free up $3.5B in frozen Afghanistan funds to compensate 9/11 victims

    Afghans protested Saturday against an executive order President Biden signed a day earlier intended to free up $3.5 billion in frozen Afghanistan funds to go toward compensation for 9/11 victims. The protesters held up signs accusing the U.S. of stealing Afghanistan's money, The Associated Press reported. The demonstration took place in the country's capital, Kabul, outside a mosque. Biden's executive order is intended to make available $7...

  • Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against Uber driver

    Newark police arrested one of their own for allegedly committing a sex crime against an Uber driver.

  • Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

    Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

  • Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

    Emil FiltenborgPERVOMAIS’KE, Ukraine—The torturous, months-long “will he, won’t he” guessing game that Vladimir Putin has forced upon the world may soon end in bloodshed and devastation, as there is now little doubt that the Russian president will make the earth-shattering decision to invade neighboring Ukraine, according to multiple reports citing NATO and U.S. officials that emerged on Friday.With Russian aggression along Ukraine’s border escalating, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sulliva

  • Afghan central bank says U.S. plan for frozen funds an 'injustice'

    Afghanistan's central bank on Saturday criticised Washington's plan to use half the bank's $7 billion in frozen assets on U.S. soil for humanitarian aid and set aside the rest to possibly satisfy lawsuits over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. U.S. administration officials said on Friday they would work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of the assets would benefit the Afghan people, amid calls for the money to be used to address a deepening economic crisis since the Taliban seized power last year. The other half of the funds would remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation targeting the Taliban, including by relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, the officials said.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while investors sought safety in Treasuries as the U.S. warned Russia could take offensive military action against Ukraine as early as next week.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayZelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine Update

  • House GOP plans to intervene in Washington D.C. to push back against mayor's policies, combat crime

    House Republicans are planning to use their power in Congress to push back against Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s policies that they say are hurting residents of the nation’s capital.

  • ‘Uncharted’ Hits Early Offshore Waters With $22M; ‘Death On The Nile’ Cruises To $21M Overseas Bow; ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops $1.8B WW – International Box Office

    Refresh for latest…: Hitting 15 offshore markets ahead of its domestic debut and further overseas expansion next weekend, Sony’s Uncharted mapped out an international box office launch of $21.5M. The Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer was No. 1 in each of its openings, taking advantage of school holidays in some markets and, of course, the Spider-Man Holland […]

  • Manchin Prods Fed to Tackle Inflation, Citing Economy Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said the Federal Reserve needs to “stop pussyfooting around” and “tackle inflation head-on,” renewing his call for the central bank to act against the fastest pace of price increases since the early 1980s.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference Anywa

  • Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

    Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. But when the European Union in December approved the use of the Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology, he became interested.

  • U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

    WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is not part of the Atlantic military alliance, and Washington - while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis - has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent. Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of "hysteria".

  • U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

  • Pete Davidson Is Planning to Be "Bicoastal" to Chill With Kim Kardashian More

    Pete Davidson is planning to be bicoastal to spend as much time with Kim Kardashian as possible—get details here.

  • Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing

    "So I look at the data, and I see that it is obvious that we need to pull some of the accommodation out of the economy, but history tells us with Fed policy that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability that we're trying to achieve," Daly told CBS' "Face The Nation" in an interview. Daly's remarks followed a tumultuous week with regard to what the Fed may do at its meeting next month, when the central bank is expected to begin raising interest rates from the near-zero levels they have been since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a move Daly said she supports. But after an unexpectedly strong reading of inflation on Thursday, one of Daly's colleagues - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard - called for at least a full percentage point of rate hikes by the end of June.

  • Middleweight champ Jermall Charlo arrested on assault charges

    Jermall Charlo is 32-0 with 22 knockouts over his career.

  • Fed Rate-Increase Path to Be Data-Dependent, Measured, Daly Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayZelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine UpdateSan Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said it’s param