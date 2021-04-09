Russia says Sputnik V dispute with Slovakia won't undermine EU confidence

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A row over shipments of Sputnik V vaccine doses that erupted on Thursday between Russia and Slovakia will not undermine European Union confidence in the shot, the Kremlin said on Friday in the week of an EU vaccines' regulator visit to Moscow.

"If Slovakia doesn't need the vaccine, other countries will be pleased... there will be more for others," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by and Alex Richardson)

