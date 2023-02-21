Russia says stranded astronauts to return from ISS in September

FILE PHOTO: A view shows external damage believed to have caused a loss of pressure in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft
2
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that three astronauts left stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) by a leak on their return capsule last year would land back on Earth in a Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule in September.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio, who had been due to end their mission in March, were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago.

"(Their return flight) is now scheduled to take place on Soyuz MS-23 in September 2023," Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

The Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule will launch on Feb. 24 and will dock with the ISS on Feb. 26, it said. The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is planned to land without a crew in March.

Both NASA and Roscosmos believe last year's leak on the MS-22 spacecraft was caused by a micrometeoroid - a tiny particle of space rock hitting the capsule at high velocity.

An external impact is also believed to have caused a separate leak earlier this month on the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which officials deorbited last week.

Both leaks have caused headaches for Roscosmos and NASA, which have had to rearrange their schedules and postpone planned space walks as a result.

"Space missions always carry a huge risk of life-threatening emergencies for astronauts," Roscosmos said. "Micrometeoroid impacts on a spacecraft or orbital station have happened before, but unlike with the Soyuz MS-22, they have never had such serious consequences."

"No country in the world has a surveillance system capable of tracking micrometeoroids of this size - about 1 millimetre."

It said overhauling the Soyuz cooling system would be costly and add weight to the capsule, but that it would take past incidents into account when developing new spacecraft.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

    Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the West in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, a speech expected to shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine and set the tone for the year ahead. Putin has frequently justified his invasion of his neighbor by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia.

  • Maersk gets closer to ending Russian operations by selling two logistics sites

    Maersk has almost fully exited Russia.

  • Ukraine's unlikely wartime leader Zelenskyy instills hope

    A year ago, with Russian forces bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, Western leaders feared for the life of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and advised him to flee. “We are all here,” Zelenskyy said in a declaration of their determination to stay in Kyiv and defend Ukraine’s independence. From the first days of the war, when few expected Ukraine’s army to hold up against a Russian onslaught, Zelenskyy has inspired Ukrainians to fight.

  • Group urges radiation tests for 900 North Korean escapees

    Human rights advocates on Tuesday urged South Korea to offer radiation exposure tests to hundreds of North Korean escapees who had lived near the country’s nuclear testing ground. Tests conducted by the South Korean government on 40 people in 2017 and 2018 found at least nine of them had abnormalities that could indicate high radiation exposure, but Seoul's Unification Ministry said a conclusive link to North Korea's nuclear activity couldn't be established and other factors were possible, such as age, smoking habits or other types of chemical exposure.

  • France's Macron wants a new gesture on diesel prices to help citizens with inflation

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was in favour of a new gesture on diesel prices, potentially a discount, to help customers grappling with inflation. "We need that indeed, so that all those who work hard and take their car can continue to move forward," Macron told reporters on an early morning visit to the Rungis food market, on the outskirts of Paris. French energy giant TotalEnergies had offered a discount of 0.12 euros per litre on fuel at its motorway service stations in France from July 1 to Aug. 31 2022.

  • Ukraine's wartime leader gets 'role of a lifetime'

    A year ago, with Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv, Western leaders advised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to flee. (Feb. 21)

  • Does China’s purported green energy push signal a coming conflict with the US?

    China is investing heavily in electrifying its transportation industry, which some officials have applauded, but critics say the country has other motives.

  • Thank god, Gen Z are finally turning their back on the ridiculous woke agenda

    One truth that I hold to be self-evident is that anyone who claims to speak on behalf of their own generation – never mind anyone else’s – is bound to be wrong. Yet more and more people opt for this simplistic analysis. Boomers v Zoomers v Gen Z. But then I belong to “The Blank Generation”, as Richard Hell put it. “I can take it or leave it each time”.

  • Three people arrested in North Carolina for tying up, torturing victim in basement

    Three suspects were arrested and charged on Monday after allegedly kidnapping and beating a victim in the basement of a home in North Carolina.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future

  • Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom

    Iran’s city of Qom is one of the country’s most important centers for Shiite Muslim clerics, packed with religious schools and revered shrines. To be clear: Many here still support the cleric-led ruling system, which marked the 44th anniversary this month of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. “The harsh crackdown was a mistake from the beginning,” said Abuzar Sahebnazaran, a cleric who described himself as an ardent backer of the theocracy, as he visited a former residence of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

  • Turn on the Jets! FAMU football receiver Xavier Smith reacts to combine 40-yard dash

    FAMU football wide receiver Xavier Smith participated in the HBCU Combine and will play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 25.

  • Republicans are right: Solving homelessness in WA requires more than housing | Opinion

    What if there’s a chance for middle ground — right in front of us, and we’re just too frothing and broken to realize it? | A Matt Driscoll column

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • Ukraine war diary: My girlfriend and I bought a new mattress for our apartment in Kyiv. We used it to cover the window when the shelling began.

    Last year, Ivan Oleksii was an esports analyst living in Kyiv. He shared a 12-month diary of how Putin's invasion of Ukraine changed his life forever.

  • Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past

    For nearly two weeks, Mehmet Ismet has lived in the ruins of Antakya’s most beloved historic mosque, a landmark in a now-devastated city that was famed for thousands of years as a meeting place of civilizations and revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews. The 74-year-old took refuge in the Habib Najjar mosque after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. The destruction in Antakya was nearly total.

  • Starbucks filed a fresh patent for a machine which could create the highly personalized, super complex drinks staff are so sick of making for customers

    It isn't known if the machine is actually being developed, or if it will come into use in Starbucks locations.

  • Here's why Ja Morant won't ever compete in NBA slam-dunk contest

    Ja Morant's All-Star Game dunks brought back a familiar question. Will he ever do the dunk contest? Here's what he said now and before about it

  • Macron knows he’s finished. He might just choose to resign

    It’s the rumour that’s been doing the rounds in Paris for almost three months. Emmanuel Macron has been finding the lack of a majority in the National Assembly frustrating: it’s a climbdown from his first term, when the party of the self-minted “Jupiter” enjoyed a 35-seat majority. The president is said to be toying with the idea of calling an early presidential election.

  • China Urges World to Stop Saying Taiwan Is Next After Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- China urged the world to stop drawing parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, part of Beijing’s efforts to distance itself from Russia and portray itself as a neutral force for peace. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wrap“China is d