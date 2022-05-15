Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

A satellite image shows convoy of military forces heading south toward Donbas region
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas.

Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia.

Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, is trying to capture two eastern provinces known as the Donbas. Its forces have been pushing down from the city of Izium south of Kharkiv in an attempt to surround Ukrainian forces between Izium and Russian-controlled territory around the city of Donetsk.

Russia's defence ministry said rockets had hit two command points, 11 company positions and four artillery stores in four regions of the eastern Donetsk region, some deep in Ukrainian-controlled territory between Donetsk and Izium.

Russian forces, the defence ministry said, had hit areas near the cities of Baxmut and Kostyantynivka. Russia also destroyed two S-300 missile systems and a radar post in the Sumy region of north-eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

Russia said that since the start of the military operation, its forces had destroyed 165 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 879 unmanned aerial vehicles, 306 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 3,098 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles.

The reports from the Russian defence ministry could not be independently confirmed.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive

    The front lines in Ukraine had shifted on Sunday as Russia made advances in the fiercely contested eastern Donbas region and Ukraine's military waged a counteroffensive near the strategic Russian-held city of Izium. Near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces have been on the attack since early this month, commanders said they believed Russia had been withdrawing troops to reinforce positions around Izium to the south. Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, forcing Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv and then making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

  • Stephens: Can we still be optimistic about America?

    We obsess over our weaknesses even as we forget our formidable strengths. It is the source of our pessimism.

  • Wedding Inflation Hits Bridesmaids and Groomsmen

    There's no reason to dread getting the call from a groom or bride asking you to join the bridal party. Maybe that's why 56% of bridal party people say they "felt pressure" in spending more than they wanted on the wedding. Any anxiety over bridal party spending can be alleviated with a double dose of transparency and honesty.

  • Finland will apply to join NATO; Russian invasion 'losing momentum': Live Ukraine updates

    The long-neutral nation that borders Russia announced Sunday it would apply for NATO membership. Sweden is expected to announce its decision, as well.

  • Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

    KYIV/BEZRUKY, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Russian-held town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said on Saturday, in what could prove a serious setback for Moscow's plans to capture the entire Donbas region. Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on the Donbas in a "second phase" of their invasion that was announced on April 19, after they failed to reach the capital Kyiv from the north in the early weeks of the war.

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • Here comes the heat

    Here comes the heat

  • Letters: If civil servants want to work from abroad, they need to find a different employer

    SIR – Civil Service unions are now demanding the right to work from abroad (report, May 13), further from their offices and, thus, the supervision of senior management.

  • Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed a Russian-made bridge

    Ukrainian forces said that a pontoon bridge and numerous Russian military vehicles were destroyed which is preventing the Russian army from attempting to cross the river in the Donbas.

  • Try These 3 No-Brainers to Beat the Average $1,665 Social Security Benefit

    The average senior raked in $1,665 a month from Social Security in March 2022, but there are plenty who did much better. The maximum Social Security benefit this year is $4,194 per month. The Social Security Administration bases your benefit on your average monthly income over your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation.

  • Russian diesel exports dip as Ukraine war ramps up pressure across the globe on the key industrial fuel

    Diesel prices in the US hit a fresh record high of $5.56 per gallon on Friday, up 76.5% from a year ago, according to AAA.

  • Ukraine's General Staff says Russia preparing layered defense in Zaporizhzhya direction

    Russian invaders are preparing a layered defense in the Zaporizhzhya direction in order to consolidate control over its occupied territory, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 14.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Is Set to Brand Russian Behavior a Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedNATO allies are expected to highlight Russian behavior as a direct threat in a strategic document due in June. Finland will apply to join the defense alli

  • Ukraine has ‘won the Battle of Kharkiv’ as war reaches ‘tipping point’

    Ukraine appears to have won the battle for Kharkiv, a US report has said, as Russian forces retreated from around the eastern city due to an apparent lack of troop reinforcements.

  • Russia lost 200th aircraft in war along with all prospects - Zelenskyy

    Olena Roshchina - Friday, 13 May 2022, 23:18 Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are increasing and their prospects are diminishing, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "Today we can report on the 200th downed Russian military aircraft.

  • Ukraine 'appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv,' think tank says

    Ukraine 'appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv,' think tank says

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Finland to announce Nato decision

    Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said early on Sunday.

  • The Memo: Barnette roils Pennsylvania Senate race

    Hard-right candidate Kathy Barnette has come from nowhere to make the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania one of the tightest and most interesting races in the country. Barnette, a conservative commentator, is gaining fast on two candidates who have vastly outspent her: TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is backed by former President Trump, and businessman…

  • JOHN F. FLOYD COMMENTARY: It's best not to sleep on Putin's threats

    What better time for Russia to stage and commit to nuclear aggression than while the United States has troubling leadership?

  • Turkey lays out demands as Finland, Sweden seek NATO membership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorist groups in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in NATO. Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he met his Swedish and Finnish counterparts and all were seeking to address Turkey's concerns. He added that Turkey was not threatening anybody or seeking leverage but speaking out especially about Sweden's support for the PKK Kurdish militant group, deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.