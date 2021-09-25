Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday.

Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.

Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect “the whole gamut of Afghan society — ethno-religious and political forces — so we are engaging in contacts, they are ongoing.”

The Taliban have promised an inclusive government, a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 including women’s rights, stability after 20 years of war, and stopping militants from using their territory to launch attacks. But recent moves suggest they may returning to more repressive policies, particularly toward women and girls.

“What’s most important ... is to ensure that the promises that they have proclaimed publicly to be kept,” Lavrov said. “And for us, that is the top priority.”

At a wide-ranging press conference before delivering Russia’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting, Lavrov addressed issues ranging from efforts to get the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to Russian mercenaries in Mali.

The United States has been pressing for Iran to resume nuclear negotiations, but Lavrov said it was then-President Donald Trump who pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement, so to declare that “time is running out, anybody could say this — but not Washington.”

He said Russia would like to see the resumption of negotiations to restore the original agreement as soon as possible. But the leaders of Iran’s new government “are saying that they need at least a couple of weeks, and hopefully not more, to put together the negotiating team because they’ve had some staff changes,” he said.

Lavrov also defended the decision of the transitional government in Mali to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, saying it has a “legitimate” right to do so and the Russian government is not involved.

France has announced it is reducing its force fighting extremists in Mali and the region, Lavrov said. And in a stinging rebuke of their performance, he said, the French forces “should have been combating terrorists who have established a presence in Kidal (in northern Mali), but they didn’t manage to do that. And terrorists continue to reign in that area.”

___

Edith M. Lederer, chief U.N. correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting internationally for nearly 50 years. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EdithLedererAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. "The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table," Lavrov told a news conference.

  • Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou freed by Canada arrives home in China

    Two Canadians detained by China are also freed, bringing to an end a three-year diplomatic row.

  • Mali has approached 'Russian private companies,' Moscow not involved: Lavrov

    Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security in the conflict-torn country, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, adding that Moscow was not involved.

  • US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

    The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. As the Biden administration looks for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it probably will look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.

  • Afghanistan: Executions will return, says senior Taliban official

    Extreme punishments like executions and amputations will resume in Afghanistan, says the Taliban's head of prisons.

  • Arizonans favor relocation of Afghan refugees, but not necessarily to Arizona

    Arizona voters predominantly are welcoming of their new neighbors who fled a Taliban takeover of their home country but are split on making them their new neighbors, polling shows.

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday...the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing returned home.Meng's nearly three-year U.S. extradition fight ended as she was met at the airport in Shenzen with a veritable hero's welcome, where she was greeted with flowers and applause by a jubilant crowd of well wishers.Her return follows a deal with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her.Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities on spying charges just days after Meng's arrest -- Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor -- were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.China has previously denied engaging in "hostage diplomacy," insisting that the arrest and detention of the Canadians on spying charges was not tied in any way to the proceedings against Meng.The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.Meng was detained in December 2018 in Vancouver after a New York court issued an arrest warrant, saying she tried to cover up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.Chinese Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the charges against her had been "fabricated" in order to suppress the country's high-tech industries.

  • Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

    Two Canadian citizens who were detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December 2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke, Canadian media reported that Meng flew back to China after reaching a deal with U.S. authorities.

  • It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

    It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.

  • Biden weighs in on Border Patrol agents' mistreatment of Haitian migrants

    President Biden promised there would be consequences as an investigation is launched into Border Patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes as the huge encampment by a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, with nearly 15,000 migrants less than two weeks ago, is now gone. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

  • Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met Saturday with a top U.N. official amid the world body's biggest gathering of the year. The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen citizen concert in New York's Central Park.

  • Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

    Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat opposed the measure in an illustration of the challenges party leaders face in getting the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress. The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House committees.

  • German elections mark end of Merkel era

    After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel prepares to step aside as Germany votes Sunday for a new Chancellor (Sept. 23)

  • A witness said the Taliban hung a body from a crane in a city square in western Afghanistan: report

    It's an indication the Taliban plans to resume harsh tactics employed when it previously ruled despite earlier claims for plans to rule moderately.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • Key to economic equity is 'digital equity' among businesses

    Small and micro lenders around the globe made the digital leap after the coronavirus pandemic. Still shuffling papers and relying on outdated systems, they were forced to change to survive. But some of their clients, the small businesses that make up the backbone of the global economy, didn’t make it.

  • UK looks abroad to ease trucker shortage amid run on gas

    In a U-turn, Britain said Saturday it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have caused empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations and shuttered pumps. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government had resisted easing immigration rules, despite warnings from businesses that the driver shortage could lead to a Christmas without turkey or toys for many British families. The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union last year.

  • German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

    Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power. The polls show the Greens, making their first bid for the chancellorship, in third place after a campaign in which all three have held the lead.

  • Man grabbed flight attendant, made sexual comments on flight from Charlotte, feds say

    Prosecutors said the harassment started when the 40-year-old grabbed the flight attendant’s leg as he walked through the aisle.

  • Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

    In the three months since 62-year-old Navajo rug weaver Ella Mae Begay vanished, the haunting unanswered questions sometimes threaten to overwhelm her niece. Seraphine Warren has organized searches of the vast Navajo Nation landscape near her aunt's home in Arizona but is running out of money to pay for gas and food for the volunteers. Begay is one of thousands of Indigenous women who have disappeared throughout the U.S. Some receive no public attention at all, a disparity that extends to many other people of color.