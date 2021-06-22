Russia says Syria can deliver aid, Turkey not essential

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow disagrees that there is no alternative to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest except from Turkey as the U.N. and many Western nations maintain, insisting deliveries are possible across conflict lines within the country.

He hinted that Russia will block U.N. renewal of the one remaining border crossing whose mandate expires July 10.

Sergey Lavrov said that since April 2020 Russia has seen continuous attempts to block joint humanitarian convoys by the United Nations, International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to northwest Idlib from Syria’s capital Damascus by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group there, “with the connivance of Ankara.”

“It obstructs sustainable deliveries from inside the country,” Lavrov said in a recent oral statement conveyed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, the information on Turkish side’s positive steps does not enjoy real-life proof," he said.

In January 2020, Russia scored a victory for its close ally Syria, using its veto threat to force the Security Council to adopt a resolution reducing the number of border crossing points for aid deliveries from four to two — from Turkey to the northwest. It also cut in half the year-long mandate that had been in place since cross-border deliveries began in 2014 to six months.

Last July, Russia scored another victory for Syria by forcing the Security Council to limit humanitarian aid deliveries to just one crossing point, from Turkey to northwest Idlib at Bab al-Hawa.

Many countries including the United States had argued for restoring the Al-Yaroubiya crossing point from Iraq in the northeast that was closed in January 2020. It had been a primary delivery point for health and medical supplies, especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Russia argued that aid should be delivered from within Syria across conflict lines, and threatened to veto more than one crossing point.

With the mandate for the Bab al-Hawa crossing nearing an end, secretary-general Guterres and many countries have been speaking out and stressing the critical importance of keeping it open.

The Security Council is scheduled to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, including cross-border aid deliveries, on Wednesday.

Lavrov accused Western donors, who are the major providers of humanitarian aid to Syria, of “blackmailing,” by threatening to cut humanitarian financing for Syria if the mandate for Bab al-Hawa is not extended.

“We consider it is important to resist such approaches,” he said.

“We believe that further concessions to the Americans and Europeans under the pressure of financial threats will undermine the credibility of the United Nations, its Charter and the Security Council’s resolutions, which stipulate to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, non-interference into (a) country’s internal affairs and compliance with international humanitarian law,” he said.

In early June, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield went to the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Turkey and stressed that there is “no viable alternative” to deliver aid and meet the vast needs of vulnerable people in northern Syria. She also said there is an urgent need for additional crossings.

Former U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, who just stepped down, told the council last month that delivering aid across conflict lines cannot replace cross-border deliveries and called the cross-border operation at Bab al-Hawa “a lifeline.”

If it isn’t reauthorized, he warned, food deliveries for 1.4 million people every month, millions of medical treatments, nutrition for tens of thousands of children and mothers and education supplies for tens of thousands of students will stop.

But Lavrov disagreed, saying Russia has received information that U.N. agencies providing humanitarian assistance to northwest Syria “are currently actively working on alternative routes of humanitarian deliveries in the event the cross-border point `Bab al-Hawa’ is closed.”

He said representatives of the U.N. World Food Program, which supplies 80% of cross-border deliveries, “have already agreed with Damascus and keep seeking the agreement by Ankara to fill WFP’s warehouse in the town of Sarmada in the (Idlib) de-escalation zone via cross-line delivery.”

Lavrov said the U.N. World Health Organization “is inclined towards the similar option” for delivering medical supplies including COVID-19 vaccines.

He said WFP and WHO have “well-organized cooperation with the Syrian authorities" who provide “timely authorization for their humanitarian missions.”

Lavrov also cited improvements in deliveries to the northeast after the closure of Al-Yaroubiya, saying coverage there has increased 35-45% and could increase to 60% if funds are available.

“The situation where Turkey in reality fully controls the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria is also unacceptable,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN urges world to push Afghanistan from battlefield to talks

    The U.N.’s top envoy for Afghanistan urged the international community on Tuesday to do everything possible to push the Taliban and the government from the battlefield back to the negotiating table, warning that “inertia” and the lack of action might lead to more years of bloodshed and conflict. Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that she cannot overstate her concern at the current situation, saying every major trend -- politics, security, the peace process, the economy, the humanitarian emergency and tackling COVID-19 -- is either “negative or stagnant.” “More than 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts have fallen since the beginning of May,” the U.N. special representative said in a virtual briefing to a ministerial meeting of the council.

  • NATO hopes to launch new defense tech accelerator by 2023

    In less than two years, the alliance hopes to have its own, modified version of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency up and running.

  • Athletics-Russia's Shubenkov cleared in 'genuinely exceptional' doping case - AIU

    Russian hurdler Sergey Shubenkov has been cleared in what the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday was a "genuinely exceptional" doping case involving a diuretic prescribed to a family member. The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in global athletics, said that a low concentration of acetazolamide had been found in Shubenkov's out-of-competition sample collected in December 2020. The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of prohibited diuretics and masking agents and is banned both in and out-of-competition.

  • Merkel heir warns Biden not to start 'new cold war with China'

    President Joe Biden should not embark on “a new cold war with China,” according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s heir apparent, a sign the next leader of the European power will be as big a thorn in Washington's side as the outgoing one.

  • US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

    American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading “disinformation” on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case had not yet been officially announced by the American government, said the U.S. had effectively taken down roughly three dozen websites, the majority linked to Iranian disinformation efforts. Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the U.S. government seizures without providing further information.

  • Lebanon again raises price of bread amid crippling crisis

    Lebanon’s economy ministry on Tuesday raised the price of subsidized bread for the fifth time in a year as the country’s multiple crises worsen with no resolution in sight. The ministry said the reason behind the latest increase — an 18% hike from the last raise in February — was the central bank's ending of sugar subsidies, which in turn adds to the cost of bread production. Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history — one that the World Bank has said is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

  • US hits encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

    CDC data suggests that more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from COVID-19. Dr. Ana Diez Roux, dean of Drexel University’s school of public health, said the dropping rates of infections and deaths are cause for celebration.

  • Angela Merkel gets Moderna as second jab after AstraZeneca first dose

    Angela Merkel was given the Moderna vaccine two months after taking AstraZeneca as her first dose as Germany changes course with its cross-dose strategy. The veteran chancellor’s spokesman announced on Tuesday that she received her second shot over the last few days. Ms Merkel was given a dose of AstraZeneca in mid-April, some two weeks after Germany’s vaccine commission recommended that it only be given to people aged 60 and over. The country's vaccine commission at that time recommended cross

  • U.K.'s newest carrier joins IS fight, stirs Russian interest

    Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is helping to take on the “lion’s share” of operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq, U.K. naval commanders said. It has also piqued the interest of Russian warplanes, who try to keep tabs on its cutting-edge F-35 jet in a “cat-and-mouse” game with British and U.S. pilots. Speaking aboard the 65,000-ton carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the U.K. is carrying out most of the missions to wipe out the remnants of IS in Iraq as the U.S. focuses on its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Weak Under 33812, Strong Over 34026

    The direction of the September E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 33812.

  • Factbox-What are Democrats considering including in a voting rights bill?

    As Republican-controlled state legislatures pass a wave of laws https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-number-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-15 that civil rights advocates say will restrict access to voting for Blacks and Hispanics, congressional Democrats have made passing a federal elections reform bill a top priority. As they bring it to the U.S. Senate floor on Tuesday, they have a hard road ahead - top Republicans are dead set against the move and not even all Democrats are in agreement. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin introduced a proposal last week as a narrower alternative to the sweeping "For the People Act."

  • Warriors owner suddenly mentioned the benefits of team-friendly discounts while discussing Stephen Curry's future

    Joe Lacob, unprompted, noted that Kevin Durant took less money to stay with the Warriors while discussing Steph Curry's possible free agency in 2022.

  • 31 TV shows that Netflix canceled after just one season

    The streaming services has greenlit hundreds of scripted series. See every Netflix original TV show that was ended after a single season.

  • A former police chief says he questioned Prince Charles over a note Princess Diana wrote predicting her own death

    Former police chief Lord Stevens told the Daily Mail he interviewed Charles as a witness, not a suspect, in the investigation into Diana's death.

  • A British army email mishap publicly mentioned a military intel unit so secretive its members are banned from social media

    E Squadron is a secretive unit in the secretive world of British special operations, tasked with high-risk operations overseas.

  • This baked pasta dish is the Greek version of lasagna - but way better. I learned how to make my dad's recipe, and it's perfect for leftovers.

    Pastitsio is creamier than a baked ziti and meatier than lasagna. I think the classic Greek dish should be part of everyone's pasta repertoire.

  • Britney Spears' father is reportedly living in an RV in Louisiana despite a $16,000/month salary as her conservator

    Britney Spears' father is reportedly living in an RV in Louisiana despite a $16,000/month salary as her conservator

  • Simone Biles says she faces an unfair disadvantage in scoring because she's 'already way ahead of everybody'

    "I'm almost 99.9% sure if any other athlete were to do it besides me, they would give it correct credit," Biles said in "Simone vs Herself."

  • Cruises are coming back: Here are the ships that have received CDC approval to sail soon

    After more than a year without cruising in U.S. waters, cruise ships are slowly receiving approval from the CDC to sail.

  • Biden still has a higher average approval rating than Trump ever did, but warning signs abound

    President Biden continues to hold a higher approval rating than former President Donald Trump ever recorded in office, polls show. But the public's support for the new president appears to be weakening as his agenda has stalled in Congress.