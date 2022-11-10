Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

1
SAM MEDNICK and YURAS KARMANAU
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on Thursday, a retreat that would represent a humiliating defeat in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson.

It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city, from which tens of thousands have fled in recent weeks. Some Western observers, including the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, said they believed the Kremlin's forces have been forced to pull out — though a full withdrawal could take some time.

Ukrainian officials have warned for weeks that any announcement of a Russian retreat should be treated skeptically. They have accused Moscow of plotting to lure Ukrainian troops into an ambush and said Russian soldiers have donned civilian clothes in an effort to melt into the city's population.

But on Thursday, Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that “the enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing,” since Kyiv’s army has “destroyed logistical routes and supply system, disrupted the system of the enemy’s military command” in the area.

Still, he said that Ukrainian military could not confirm or deny that Russian forces were indeed withdrawing from Kherson as the Russian Defense Ministry reported Thursday. The ministry said there was a “maneuver of units of the Russian group” to the opposite side of the Dnieper River from where Kherson lies, a day after ordering a withdrawal.

But another senior Ukrainian official offered another reason to be wary of any pullback: Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak alleged Russian forces had laid mines throughout Kherson, saying they wanted to turn it into a “city of death.”

Moscow took Kherson soon after the invasion on Feb. 24 — the only provincial capital it has captured — and illegally annexed the wider region of the same name in September.

A forced pullout from the city would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks and recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally seized in 2014. A Russian retreat is also almost certain to raise domestic pressure on the Kremlin to escalate the conflict.

Ukrainian officials have been cautious throughout the war in declaring any victories against a Russian force that at least initially outgunned and outmanned them. But their outright skepticism of Russia's announcement of a withdrawal was unusual.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a day earlier that he believed a retreat was underway.

“The initial indicators are they are in fact doing it. They made the public announcement they’re doing it. I believe they’re doing it in order to preserve their force to reestablish defensive lines south of the (Dnieper) River, but that remains to be seen” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

Milley said Russia had amassed 20,000 to 30,000 troops in Kherson and a full retreat could take several weeks.

One analyst noted that the Ukrainian army has been systematically destroying bridges and roads for several months, making a quick transfer of Russian troops from one side of the river to the other an impossibility.

“The main question is whether the Ukrainians will give the Russians the opportunity to calmly withdraw, or fire at them during the crossing to the left bank,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said. “With the rapid withdrawal of troops, the Russians are at great risk. The bridges are in very poor condition — the personnel can be taken out on boats, but the equipment needs to be taken out only on barges and pontoons, and this is very easily shelled by the Ukrainian army.”

A think tank that tracks the war also said the withdrawal appeared genuine.

“The Russian withdrawal from the west bank of the (Dnieper) is unlikely to be a trap meant to lure Ukrainian troops into costly combat near Kherson City,” the Institute for the Study of War wrote in an update. “ISW has previously observed many indicators that Russian forces, military and economic assets, and occupation elements have steadily withdrawn ... and Russian officials have been anticipating and preparing for withdrawal in a way that is incompatible with a campaign to deceive and trap Ukrainian troops.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday also took Moscow's announcement at face value, welcoming it. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was more guarded, insisting the West needed to wait and see “how the situation on the ground develops in the coming days.”

“But what is clear is that Russia is under heavy pressure. And if they leave Kherson , it would be another victory for Ukraine,” he said at a press briefing in Rome.

Meanwhile, the head of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Thursday that three civilians had been killed in the region and another 12 wounded in the last 24 hours. Writing on Telegram, the official also reported that law enforcement officers had found the bodies of five people killed during the Russian occupation of the town of Yarova, which was retaken by Ukraine on September 19.

Russian forces overnight pounded the city of Nikopol and nearby areas from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. The shelling wounded a 80-year-old woman and damaged 10 residential buildings, a gas station, a gas pipeline and a power line.

The neighboring Zaporizhzhia region was also shelled on Thursday morning, according to deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

___

Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Cautious Over Russia’s Kherson Exit as Army Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyiv expressed caution about Russia’s announcement its troops are abandoning the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the first major regional center seized in its invasion, in what would be a highly symbolic reverse for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralHochul Wins NY Gove

  • Ukrainian forces advance in south, retake 12 settlements - army chief

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have advanced seven km (4.3 miles) in two directions in the south and recaptured 12 new settlements in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday. Russia said on Wednesday that its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February. Zaluzhnyi said Ukrainian forces had advanced in the direction from Pervomaiske towards Kherson, and from Petropavlivka towards Novoraysk, roughly parallel with the Dnipro River.

  • Ukrainian Soldiers Find Abandoned Russian Camp in Kherson

    Ukrainian soldiers could be seen walking through an abandoned Russian camp near Dudchany in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast in footage posted on November 9.Evgeny Dudka, a soldier documenting his experience in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted footage showing a number of damaged and abandoned Russian military vehicles at a river crossing. Ukrainian soldiers can also be seen sifting through the remains of a Russian encampment.Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that he was ordering the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops from the city of Kherson after the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, Gen Sergey Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to maintain supplies to the city.Shortly after the announcement Russian journalists and a blogger posted videos showing themselves crossing the Dnieper away from Kherson.Footage also circulated online on Wednesday showing Ukrainian troops raising flags in eastern Kherson Oblast, around 20 miles from Kherson, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive advanced in the region. Credit: Evgeny Dudka via Storyful

  • UK boosts support for Ukrainian troops through winter

    LYDD, England (Reuters) -Britain is stepping up its support for Ukrainian soldiers through the winter, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Reuters on Wednesday, following weeks of Ukrainian advances towards the southern city of Kherson. Wallace joined NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to observe the training of Ukrainian troops in the southeast English town of Lydd, as Britain announced the delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits for Ukraine.

  • Politics latest news: 100,000 civil servants vote for national strike - live updates

    Approximately 100,000 civil servants have voted to strike over pay, pensions and jobs as the Government faces a fresh headache over public sector industrial action.

  • France Slams Italy Over Fate of ‘Ocean Viking’ Migrant Boat

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin slammed Italy for flouting international and European Union law by refusing to allow a boat carrying migrants to dock in its ports, and said France would retaliate by imposing border controls between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralHoc

  • Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

    Russia's military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the announced plan to retreat from Kherson, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and nearby areas as a done deal.

  • Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

    Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony […]

  • Russian officials announce retreat from Kherson

    Russian officials have announced the country’s troops will retreat from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson.

  • Ukraine war: Biden sees 'real problems' for Russia after Kherson retreat order

    Russia is retreating from the city, the only regional capital it captured during the invasion.

  • Alaa Abdel Fattah: British-Egyptian activist given 'medical intervention' - family

    Jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah started refusing water on Sunday.

  • Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x

    The stock's low price provides a comfortable entry point for new investors -- or a larger position.

  • 'Unstoppable' renewables help climate, security: experts at COP27

    Russia's war in Ukraine has forced a short-term scramble for fossil fuels but the rise of solar, wind and other clean energies is "unstoppable", the head of International Renewable Energy Agency told AFP.

  • Russia faces up to significant strategic defeat with Kherson withdrawal

    ANALYSIS: Recapture of the port city would give Ukraine significant leverage in future talks, says <strong>Kim Sengupta </strong>

  • Only Black-Owned Restaurant on New York’s City Island Receives Racist Hate Mail

    Seafood Kingz on New York's City Island was minding its Black-owned business when it received racist hate mail

  • Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin ‘fears assassination’ after bitter Kherson defeat

    Russian president set to miss G20 summit in Bali as Moscow faces growing losses

  • Ukraine Latest: UK Has Frozen Over £18 Billion in Russian Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100,000 Russians and probably the same number of Ukrainian forces have been killed or wounded in the war, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, was cited by the Associated Press as saying. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralHochul Wins NY Governor Race as

  • Zelenskyy creates four military administrations in Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree creating four military administrations in Kherson Oblast; the decree was published on the president’s website on Nov. 9.

  • As Russian forces retreat in Kherson Oblast, they plant mines along roads

    Russian forces, retreating in Kherson Oblast as the Ukrainian Armed Forces advance, are planting mines along roads and in settlements, including the city of Kherson. Source: a source from a Ukrainian law enforcement agency in conversation with Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "In Kherson [Oblast], the Russians are planting mines alongside roads and in settlements, including the city of Kherson itself.

  • Storm Nicole slams into Florida coast

    STORY: Amateur footage at Volusia County, Florida showed rain pelting down on residential areas and large waves hitting beaches.Other clips showed the tide moving towards a partially eroded shore seen from Seaview Avenue at Daytona Beach.Authorities in several counties along Florida's east coast issued mandatory evacuation orders or advised residents in low-lying areas along the shore and on barrier islands to seek shelter.Nicole was packing sustained winds of up 75 mph (120 kph) as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and was expected to move ashore over the eastern seaboard of Florida.