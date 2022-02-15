Russia says some troops being pulled back; Ukraine defense site, banks hit by cyberattack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency, a second signal Tuesday of a potential tension release in the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Just hours earlier, Russia said it would send home some troops from military exercises, which have raised fears of an invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden will address the developing situation from the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said that while the U.S. and NATO rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe, they have agreed to discuss some security measures already suggested by Russia.

Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures but emphasized the need for the West to heed Russia’s main demands.

The United States needs to see “verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation” of Russian action toward Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a call Tuesday.

Blinken also said he is still waiting for Russia’s written response to last month’s proposal from the U.S. and NATO about “concrete areas for discussion,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Blinken noted that Lavrov said a response “would be transmitted within the coming days,” according to Price.

Price also said Blinken emphasized that the U.S. is still looking for a diplomatic solution to “the crisis Moscow has precipitated” but remains concerned that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment.

Blinken told Lavrov that further Russian aggression against Ukraine will be met with a “swift, severe, and united transatlantic response,” according to Price.

Ukraine defense website, banks experience cyberattack

Ukraine's information security center said Tuesday that the country’s ministry of defense and at least two banks had come under cyberattack, shutting down websites and access to information and accounts.

The Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security did not attribute the attacks in an online posting, but suggested that Russia was responsible.

"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," said the center, which is part of Ukraine’s culture ministry and works with U.S., British and NATO officials in Kyiv.

“During the last few hours, Privatbank has been under a massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack. Privat24 users report problems with payments and the application in general. Some users do not manage to log in to Privat24 at all, others do not have displayed the balance and recent transactions,” according to the Ukrainian Center’s website.

People walk past the entrance of a cable car station on Feb. 15, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

It said Oschadbank also has failures, and internet banking is down, and that the websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also attacked.

In a statement, Privatbank said it had “managed to eliminate the consequences of the DDOS attack and restore the stable operation of systems."

U.S. cybersecurity experts warned that a Russia cyberattack against Ukraine could take many forms, from full-scale takedowns to low-grade distributed denial-of-service attacks like those targeting the banks. DDoS attacks disrupt the normal flow of Internet traffic by overwhelming a target or its broader network.

Russia has used such DDoS attacks prior to some form of military action for more than a decade, including against Georgia in 2008 and, later, against Ukraine. Often, they are done prior to more aggressive cyberattacks, or as a way to disrupt communications prior to an invasion.

In Georgia in 2008, cybersecurity experts say, the attacks on its Internet infrastructure began days or even weeks before Russia’s military incursion, with coordinated barrages of millions of DDoS requests that overloaded and essentially shut down Georgian servers. The website of then-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, for instance, was knocked out of service for more than a day by multiple DDoS attacks.

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House after speaking at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference, on Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. He was scheduled to make remarks on Russia and Ukraine following his return.

Biden to address nation on Ukraine

President Joe Biden will briefly address the situation in Ukraine in afternoon remarks, the White House announced.

Biden will not announce new policy, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Instead, he will provide an update to the standoff.

“He will speak about the situation on the ground, the steps we have taken, the actions we are prepared to take, what’s at stake for the US and the world and how this may impact us at home,” Psaki tweeted.

Biden will reiterate that the United States is still looking for a diplomatic resolution, pointing to “multiple diplomatic off-ramps” already offered Russia by the U.S. and its allies.

“The United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the East Room at 3:30 p.m.

Blinken speaks with Lavrov as Biden talks to Macron

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday morning, as efforts to de-escalate the military situation around Ukraine picked up.

The call with Russia’s foreign minister came hours after Moscow said it started pulling back some troop units taking part in military exercises near Ukraine’s border.

A senior State Department official provided little information on the call, other than that Blinken and Lavrov agreed to stay in touch when they last spoke.

Around the same time of Lavrov call, President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron from 10:11-11 a.m., according to the White House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Russia announces troops will return to bases

Russia's defense ministry claimed Tuesday that it started pulling back some troop units taking part in military exercises near Ukraine's border, but it gave no specific details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

Ukrainian officials said it was too early to tell whether the announcement reflected a genuine change of tone from Moscow following weeks of tensions over fears of a Russian invasion.

"As with all things Russia, actions speak louder than words," Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh told CNBC on Tuesday morning. "We're going to monitor everything that we see on the ground very carefully. And of course, our goal is peace and to uphold the principle that you can't redraw borders by force."

"If there's a troop or a tank that crosses the border, we're ready to impose the most severe sanctions ever levied on Russia in lockstep with our allies and partners," he said.

The apparent development came a day after Russia's foreign minister indicated the country was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis – Europe's worst East-West standoff in decades – and western officials warned the attack could come at any time, signaling Wednesday as a possible invasion day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly accused the West of causing undue panic over Russia's invasion threat, saying Ukraine's intelligence did not indicate an imminent threat. The fears of an invasion grew from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine. Russia denies it has any invasions plans.

Ukraine's leaders expressed skepticism about Russia's reported pullback.

"Russia constantly makes various statements," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "That's why we have the rule: We won't believe when we hear, we'll believe when we see. When we see troops pulling out, we'll believe in de-escalation."

Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join the military alliance. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as "hysteria" and "absurdity," and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons.

Zelenskyy declared Wednesday would be a "day of national unity," calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flag and sing the national anthem.

