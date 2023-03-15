Russia says it will try to retrieve remains of U.S. drone

Russia's Security Council Secretary Patrushev attends a meeting of Defence Ministry Board in Moscow
5
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would try to retrieve the remains of a U.S. military surveillance drone that fell into the Black Sea after an incident involving Russian fighter planes, accusing Washington of "directly participating" in the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. military said on Tuesday that a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones as it flew over the Black Sea in international air space, causing it to crash.

Russia denied being responsible for the crash and said relations with the United States had reached their "lowest point".

Kremlin Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the Rossiya-1 TV channel: "I don't know whether we will be able to retrieve it or not, but that it has to be done. And we'll certainly work on it. I hope, of course, successfully."

"Secondly, regarding the drone - the Americans keep saying they're not taking part in military operations. This is the latest confirmation that they are directly participating in these activities - in the war," he said.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the drone may never be recovered, but that U.S. authorities had taken precautions to ensure Russia's ability to draw useful intelligence from the craft would be limited if a Russian team did so.

(Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. drone may not be recovered from Black Sea after Russian interception -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea may never be recovered, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday after the craft was intercepted by Russian fighter jets, worsening taut relations between Washington and Moscow. In the first such incident since the Ukraine war began, Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the unmanned drone and made it inoperable, the Pentagon said. Russia's defense ministry blamed "sharp maneuvering" of the drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact.

  • Russian ambassador to US: Drone incident a provocation

    STORY: "I think it was a real provocation," Antonov told Russian state television reporters on Tuesday (March 14) after being summoned by the U.S. State Department.The U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after a Russian Su-27 jet struck its propeller, the Pentagon said, the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.Russia has denied that any contact was made and says the drone crashed after "sharp manoeuvring."Antonov said his meeting at the State Department was "constructive" and the issue of possible "consequences" for Russia over the incident was not raised, the RIA news agency reported."We believe it is important that the lines of communication remain open," the embassy quoted Antonov as saying. "Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

  • US military drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets, in the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago. The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable, while Russia's defense ministry blamed "sharp maneuvering" of the unmanned drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact. Although no lives were lost, it was a reminder of the risk of direct confrontation between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, which Moscow invaded over a year ago and which Western allies have supported with intelligence and weapons.

  • FedEx worker caught with $34,000 in stolen items in his truck, South Carolina cops say

    He’s accused of taking boxes off the shipping center’s conveyor belt.

  • A Russian fighter jet clipped a US drone over the Black Sea, causing a crash and the 'complete loss' of the American aircraft, US military says

    The Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on the drone and flew recklessly around it before the collision, the US military said.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Pentagon summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone incident

    The United States has summoned Russia's ambassador to Washington after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed a US military drone over the Black Sea, State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Disputes US Account of Drone Downing

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian fighter jet collided with a US surveillance drone in international airspace above the Black Sea, causing the American aircraft to crash, the Pentagon said. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB F

  • Samsung Joins Korea’s $400 Billion Bid to Lead in Key Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea will join its largest companies including Samsung Electronics Co. to pour some $422 billion into areas such as chips and electric vehicles in its most aggressive effort yet to win a heated global race for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Fir

  • More reports stress Bucs interest in Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett

    Could the Buccaneers be narrowing down their options for a veteran quarterback?

  • Russian fighter jet hitting American drone was 'reckless and unprofessional', US says

    Russian fighter jet hitting American drone was 'reckless and unprofessional', US says

  • Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar

    President Biden is facing strong pushback from Republicans challenging his claim that U.S. taxpayers won’t foot the bill for rescuing wealthy investors who deposited their money in Silicon Valley Bank, which federal regulators now control. GOP senators argue the banks around the country that pay into the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which will…

  • Russia blames US for 'hostile' flights near its borders after forcing down US drone

    Russian officials are denying claims that a Russian fighter jet clipped a US drone in international airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday morning.

  • 4 killed in Donetsk Oblast as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

    Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine in the past 24 hours....

  • Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US

    There is no risk to Russia from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States because it is largely cut off from the Western financial system, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Asked whether Russia faced risks from the fallout of SVB's collapse, which has slammed financial markets in the United States, Europe and Asia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There are practically none right now." He added: "Our banking system has certain connections with some segments of the international financial system, but it is mostly under illegal restrictions" - a reference to Western sanctions on Russia's economy and most of its leading banks.

  • Russia pounds Kherson Oblast with 400 shells in 78 attacks in last 24 hours

    Using Grad multiple launchers and heavy artillery, Russia’s invading forces launched almost 400 shells in 78 attacks on settlements in Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on March 15.

  • Russia pummels residents in Kherson and Sumy oblasts, bringing death and destruction

    Russia’s invading army attacked nearly a dozen cities in Kherson and Sumy oblasts with hundreds of shells in the last day.

  • DeSantis: Backing Ukraine not a ‘vital national interest’

    Gov. Ron DeSantis also called the Russian invasion a “territorial dispute,” and several Republican lawmakers criticized the remarks.

  • Is the Prime Minister swerving scrutiny of his new Brexit deal?

    When the Prime Minister triumphantly presented the “Windsor Framework” to the House of Commons in February, he agreed to respond to questions from his colleagues on the details of an agreement which has immense political and constitutional significance.

  • US EPA finalizes rule to tackle interstate smog

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized a rule to require industrial facilities and power plants in 23 states to cut their smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, one of several air quality and climate regulations it is due to unveil. The EPA's final "Good Neighbor" plan is expected to ensure that 23 states curb NOx emissions from facilities that pollute across state lines and meet obligations for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). "EPA's 'Good Neighbor' plan will lock in significant pollution reductions to ensure cleaner air and deliver public health protections for those who've suffered far too long from air-quality related impacts and illness," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

  • Reported contract details of Ravens G Ben Powers’ deal with Broncos released

    The reported contract details for Ravens guard Ben Powers' deal with the Denver Broncos have been released