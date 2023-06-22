Ukraine-Russia war live: Missiles 'struck key Crimea bridge'

Crimea bridge

Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on a bridge connecting Ukraine’s Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route. No casualties have been reported.

Crimea’s governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said specialists were examining the site to determine when traffic over the bridge could resume.

Known as “the gate to Crimea”, the Chongar bridge is one of a handful of bridges linking Crimea - which was annexed by Russia in 2014 - with the mainland. The bridges provide an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

06:41 AM BST

First pictures emerge

06:24 AM BST

Good morning

Reports are emerging a key bridge connecting the Ukrainian mainland to Crimea has been damaged.

Russia is blaming Ukraine.

Our reporters will have more information on this today. Follow our live updates.

