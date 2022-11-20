Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - TASS

(Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, has come under Ukrainian shelling but no radiation leaks have been detected, TASS reported, citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.

Fifteen shells were fired at the plant's facilities, Russian news agency TASS said on Sunday, citing Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom's CEO.

"They shelled not only yesterday, but also today, they are shelling right now," said the official, adding that any artillery attack at the site posed a threat to nuclear safety.

Karchaa said the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel, adding that no radioactive emissions had currently been detected, according to TASS.

Ukrainian officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the report of shelling.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia occupied shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of attacks and risking a nuclear accident.

The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Pravin Char)