Russia says Ukraine using long-range US artillery

217
AFP

Moscow announced Tuesday it had for the first time downed a long-range rocket supplied to Ukraine by the United States, weapons Kyiv said were key to an anticipated counter-attack against Russian forces.

The statement from Russia's defence ministry came a day after Ukraine said it received modern Leopard and Challenger battle tanks from Germany and the United Kingdom to push back Moscow's army in east and southern Ukraine.

Fighting in recent months between Russian and Ukrainian forces has concentrated on the eastern city Bakhmut, and Kyiv says it is holding out in the Donetsk region urban hub to exhaust Russian forces and then more easily push them back.

"Air defence (forces) downed... a GLSDB guided rocket," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to ground-launched small diameter bombs produced by Boeing and the Saab Group.

These devices have a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles), which would threaten Russian positions and supply depots far behind the front lines.

The Pentagon announced last month it was providing Ukraine with the artillery as part of a $2.2 billion arms package.

"This gives them a longer-range capability... that will enable them to conduct operations in defence of their country and to take back their sovereign territory," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at the time.

Ukraine had been asking the United States for munitions that can fly farther than the HIMARS rockets, which have an 80-kilometre range.

The West had been wary of supplying the weapons over concerns Kyiv could use them to target Russia.

HIMARS played an important role in Ukraine's recapture of Kherson in the south last year but the GLSDB potentially gives Ukraine forces an ability to strike anywhere in the Russian-held parts of Ukraine.

- 'Wear down' Russian forces at Bakhmut -

That could threaten key Russian supply lines, arms depots and air bases.

The Kremlin has consistently said the Western arms deliveries to Ukraine would ultimately not have any impact on the battlefield and only prolong the conflict and Ukrainians' suffering.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the time tweeted his thanks to President Joe Biden for the new aid.

"The more long-range our weapons are and the more mobile our troops are the sooner Russia's brutal aggression will end," he said.

Russia's key military objective of its invasion is the complete capture of the Donetsk region, which it already claimed to have annexed last year even as fighting there is ongoing.

The longest and bloodiest battle of the war so far is unfolding in Bakhmut, a largely emptied and destroyed salt mining town

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said Tuesday that Russian forces were still working to encircle the city.

"Our main task is to wear down the masses of enemy forces and inflict heavy losses on them. This will make it possible to create the needed conditions to facilitate the liberation of Ukrainian land and speed up our victory," he added.

A key concern for both sides is ammunition supplies. Both Russia and Kyiv are racing to shore up supplies with the EU vowing last week a 2 billion euro munitions package.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meanwhile visited ammunition production facilities in central Russia, the ministry said, and praised work to increase production of shells for the armed forces in Ukraine.

"By the end of this year, the manufacture of individual units will increase by 7-8 times," the ministry added in the statement.

bur/pvh

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's spokesperson told Russian elites in late 2022 that Ukraine war will last a long time

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said during a party in late December 2022 that Russia's war against Ukraine would last a very long time. Source: The Guardian Details: The Guardian reported that during a dinner at the flat of a senior Russian state official in late December 2022, whose guests included members of Russia's cultural and political elite, toasted a new year in which they expressed hope for peace.

  • The flying hospital bringing Ukraine's wounded west

    You can see the pain held just in check in the faces of Ukraine's war wounded as they are evacuated in a flying hospital."It's the first time I've taken a plane," says 22-year-old Mykola Fedirko, who was hit by a shell holding off Russian troops in a trench in the Donetsk region.&nbsp;"I would have loved to be going to Denmark for a holiday and not to hospital because of my wound," says the 22-year-old salesman-turned-soldier, whose lower leg is held in place by metal pins.&nbsp;Fedirko is one of around 2,000 wounded who have been evacuated from Ukraine to hospitals across Europe since the war started more than a year ago.Most have been injured in fighting, but some are critically ill civilians.AFP is the first international media outlet allowed on one of the medical evacuation (medevac) flights carried out by Norway in collaboration with the European Union in a specially adapted Boeing 737."We established this scheme at the request of Ukraine... to alleviate the burden on the Ukrainian hospitals," says Juan Escalante of the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre.The project is "unprecedented at the continental level" and was set up "in record time", he adds.Some 859 health facilities in Ukraine have been attacked since the Russian invasion, according to the World Health Organization.Bombings of hospitals, maternity wards and medical storage units mean almost half a million people a month are deprived of medical care, the Norwegian authorities estimate.- Wounded and weapons cross -The flying hospital, a transformed passenger plane owned by Scandinavian carrier SAS, lands at Rzeszow airport in southeastern Poland, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the Ukrainian border, to pick up the injured before flying them over two days to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne and Oslo.A hub for delivering arms to Ukraine, Rzeszow airport has dozens of anti-air missiles and several large cargo aircraft unloading pallets of ammunition just a few feet away from where the war wounded are loaded onto the medevac plane.&nbsp;The crew of the medevac flight are civilians but the medical staff are from the Norwegian military.In an odd semblance of normality, a stewardess hands out pizzas, snacks and soft drinks.Oleksiy Radzyvil, 28, who has injuries to both legs, devours his Margherita pizza and washes it down with a Coke.With his wild mane and perpetual smile, Radyzvil sticks out in the grim surroundings.He was even smiling in December when he regained consciousness after a Russian shell destroyed his vehicle, sending him several metres into the air in Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting in eastern Ukraine."I smiled because I was alive," he recalls.Since then, he's been treated in six hospitals in Ukraine.&nbsp;"I hope that I will get better... that European doctors in the Netherlands will help."- 'Fight against Putin' -In Europe, the patient transfers are seen as a way of helping the war effort.They are "another way to fight against Putin", Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said as she visited a military hospital in Zaragoza last year.The modified Boeing is equipped with 20 hospital beds, monitors, ventilators, blood transfusion equipment and countless vials of antibiotics.It's "like a small intensive care unit in the air", says Hakon Asak, a lieutenant-colonel from the Norwegian military's medical service."We've had no deaths onboard so far. Thank God for that," he adds, a blue-and-yellow "Free Ukraine" bracelet looped around his wrist.Most of the patients may look well, he says, "but they are still in severe condition, and we know that some who have been medevaced to different countries have not survived."- Suffering children -In the cockpit of the plane is Arve Thomassen, a seasoned veteran.In his previous career at the twilight of the Cold War, Thomassen was a fighter pilot intercepting Soviet planes in the Arctic.&nbsp;Now aged 60, this larger-than-life Norwegian says he was happy to wrap up his career with a good cause."When you fly passengers down to the Mediterranean for sunbathing that's normal business. I wouldn't say boring but it's very common," he says.&nbsp;But with these flights, "we take pride in doing this and we do it with a very humble attitude," he adds.They will never forget some of the people they've transported: the severe burn victims; the man so disfigured he looked like he'd come from the World War I trenches, or the three-year-old suffering from leukaemia."It's one thing to have wounded soldiers but children who suffer... that always makes a strong impression on people," Thomassen tells AFP.For some passengers, a nap provides a few minutes of respite from the pain.But Vladyslav Shakhov can't sleep.&nbsp;The 24-year-old was hit by shrapnel in the back of the neck and now suffers from quadriparesis -- muscle weakness in all four limbs."I'm not happy about leaving my country," says entrepreneur-turned-armoured car driver, who is heading to Germany."I hope they will get me back on my feet quickly so I can get back."vk-phy/map/po/fg/dhc

  • Counter-offensive to be conducted on several fronts and could start in April or May – Ukraine's Defence Minister

    Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planning to conduct a counter-offensive on several fronts, but it all depends on the weather conditions.

  • Russia prepares provocations on Ukraine-Belarus border, intercept shows

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has released an intercept of a phone conversation between two Russian military service members, apparently discussing Russia’s attempts to stage some kind of provocations on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, SBU reported via Telegram on March 29.

  • Ukraine defence minister thanks UK for sending 'fantastic' tanks

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov gave Britain the thumbs up as he took a ride in what he said was the first British Challenger 2 main battle tank to arrive in Ukraine. Britain said in January it would send 14 of the tanks to Ukraine, which is preparing for a possible counter-offensive against Russian forces that invaded 13 months ago. Reznikov wrote on Twitter that the tanks had "recently arrived in our country" and posted a video that showed him sitting in one of a long line of tanks in an open field, all of them flying Ukraine's yellow and blue flag.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas Quit Bollywood Because ‘I Was Being Pushed Into a Corner’ and ‘I Had Beef With People’

    Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed for the first time why she quit her native Bollywood industry in India and started fresh in the U.S. Speaking on the “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” podcast, Chopra Jonas, who was a huge star in Bollywood before she moved to the U.S., said: “I was being pushed […]

  • France to double supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, Slovakia to increase ammo production fivefold

    France will double the supply of 155-mm artillery rounds to Ukraine starting in late March, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told Le Figaro on March 28.

  • A new age of spying gives Kyiv the upper hand

    In February last year, surrounded by takeaway pizza, a group of students at a tiny liberal arts college in the US sat watching Google Maps. Earlier that day they’d unearthed a TikTok video showing a column of tanks positioned just outside the Russian city of Belgorod. Now, they looked on as a series of traffic-jam alerts turned the roads between Belgorod and the Ukrainian border red.

  • Ukraine returns non-working air defence system to ally – Zelenskyy

    One of the European countries supplied Ukraine with an air defence system which did not work; it was being replaced "again and again." Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview for the AP media outlet Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's European partner state has supplied it with an air defence system, which did not function properly so it was "replaced over and over again.

  • Adidas retracts opposition to Black Lives Matter three-stripe design

    (Reuters) -Sportswear maker Adidas AG on Wednesday reversed course 48 hours after asking the U.S. Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. Adidas rescinded its opposition without prejudice, which means it could still challenge the trademark on the same grounds in future.

  • Spice sales boom as home cooks get more adventurous

    The global spices sector is thriving as the pandemic is said to have made people try more recipes.

  • Teachers Union Head Randi Weingarten To Condemn GOP’s Dangerous Classroom Censorship

    On Tuesday, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will give a speech for the National Press Club condemning the GOP’s dangerous and discriminatory censorship regarding education. NBC News managed to obtain a copy of her speech in advance and Weingarten—who is a Biden ally—holds nothing back in her address:

  • Ukraine Gets Its First Western Heavy Tanks

    The first heavy tanks from Britain and Germany have arrived in Ukraine as the nation’s army prepares for a spring offensive against Russian forces.

  • IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

    The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.There are persistent fears over the safety of the plant in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, where there has been frequent shelling since Russian troops invaded last year.During a rare visit to Europe's largest nuclear plant currently controlled by Russian forces, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said he was working to find a compromise that would suit both Moscow and Kyiv."I am trying to prepare and propose realistic measures that will be approved by all parties," Grossi told reporters during a press tour organised by Moscow."We must avoid catastrophe. I am an optimist and I believe that this is possible," said Grossi, who arrived at the plant in a Russian armoured vehicle, surrounded by soldiers in full combat gear.But he also warned of "increasing" military activity around the nuclear plant and hoped&nbsp;Russia and Ukraine would agree on safety principles.&nbsp;He added that&nbsp;the visit to the plant was "extremely useful.""The idea is to agree on certain principles, certain commitments, including not to attack the plant," he separately told AFP.Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the plant, increasing fears of a disaster.The United Nations has called for a demilitarised zone around the site.- 'Anything can happen' -Grossi said his team had previously focused on the possibility of establishing a security zone "around the plant.""Now the concept is evolving," he said, with his team focusing on the protection of the plant itself rather than "on territorial aspects which pose certain problems."&nbsp;During the visit Grossi took a guided tour through the huge facility, which had been fortified. He was followed by around 30 journalists. The Moscow-installed director of the plant, Yury Chernichuk, showed Grossi damage the plant sustained during the hostilities.&nbsp;The Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom earlier in the day distributed footage of a convoy of civilian and military vehicles marked with the letter Z, a symbol emblazoned on Russian military hardware in Ukraine.This was Grossi's second visit to Zaporizhzhia since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.The agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi has said the situation "is still precarious".Earlier this week, Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said it was not possible to restore safety at the plant with Russia in control.Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russia's nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom said Wednesday ahead of the visit that it was unlikely to bring about major breakthroughs.&nbsp;"We are far from having any illusions that Grossi's visit will dramatically change anything. For us, this is an ordinary working event," he was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.- Complete withdrawal -The plant needs reliable electricity supply to ensure essential nuclear safety and security functions.&nbsp;But it has suffered repeated electricity outages during the war, causing alarm in the IAEA and the international community.The Russian invasion has caused devastation across swathes of the country,&nbsp;and despite more than 13 months of gruelling battles, Ukraine's top diplomat on Tuesday struck a defiant tone."Russia has to withdraw from every square meter of Ukrainian territory," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a virtual session ahead of the Summit for Democracy, which US President Joe Biden will formally kick off on Wednesday."There should be no misinterpretation of what the word withdrawal implies."In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, fighting in recent months has concentrated on the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Kyiv saying it is holding out in the urban hub to exhaust Russian troops.The key military objective of Russia's invasion is the complete capture of Donetsk, which it already claimed to have annexed last year, even as fighting there is ongoing.Russian authorities said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had used US-supplied HIMARS systems to strike Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.The city controlled by Moscow lies around 65 kilometres from the front line&nbsp;and analysts have said it could be a target for a highly-anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive.as/bur/lcm

  • Arctic Council under pressure as Norway readies for Russian handoff

    Norway said it will prioritise a smooth transition with Russia as it plans to assume the chair of the Moscow-helmed Arctic Council on May 11, but will not commit to restarting stalled cooperation given the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Arctic Council was created in 1996 to discuss issues affecting the polar region, ranging from pollution to local economic development to search-and-rescue missions. Norway announced its priorities on Tuesday, noting it would focus its work as chair on climate change, the oceans, sustainable economic development and the peoples of the Arctic.

  • Residents Evacuated From 'Post-Apocalyptic' Avdiivka, Ukraine

    Donetsk Police said they evacuated a number of residents, including a child and his mother, from the besieged Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, in footage released on March 28.The police said Russian aircraft were operating “almost continuously over the city and nearby villages,” and due to shelling, the number of people willing to evacuate had increased.On Sunday, the head of the Avdiivka city military administration, Vitali Barabash, said Russia had turned the city into “a place from post-apocalyptic movies.”The next day, Barabash said entry into the city had been prohibited for residents’ “own safety.”In total, about 2,000 civilians still live in the city, which has no water nor electricity supply, Ukrainian media reported, citing Barabash. The city had a pre-war population of over 30,000.Video released by the police shows a damaged farm and buildings in the city. Police said a Russian attack killed 300 animals at the farm in recent days.As the footage continues, a number of people can be seen being evacuated by police. At one point, a small child can be seen putting on a helmet. Police said they evacuated three-year-old Dmytryk and his mother from the city. Credit: Donetsk Oblast Police via Storyful

  • Chris Weidman relives horrific leg break, eyes July return: ‘This is not meant for human beings to deal with’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is ready to return after enduring a horrific leg break in April 2021.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Backs US Aid as Republicans Express Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that the Biden administration’s proposed international aid spending in Ukraine and elsewhere is critical to strengthening Washington’s leadership abroad and advancing American security interests. Congressional Republicans said US assistance could be better used for domestic priorities.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Iv

  • China denounces U.S. Congress for hosting Tibet's leader-in-exile

    China accused the U.S. Congress of interfering in its internal affairs on Wednesday by virtually hosting the head of an India-based organization known as Tibet's government-in-exile to speak at a hearing earlier this week. Penpa Tsering, known as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), spoke to the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China via video link on Tuesday and said Tibet was dying a "slow death" under Chinese rule. Responding to a request for comment, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said: "The so-called 'Tibetan government-in-exile' is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization in total violation of China’s Constitution and laws."

  • Nikki Haley says Trump has a "hard 25%" of the Republican vote

    Speaking at a town hall event in New Hampshire, Haley indicated that Trump has about a quarter of the Republican base in his corner.