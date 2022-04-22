Russia says Ukrainian fighters 'securely blockaded' at Mariupol steel plant

A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries had been "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant where they have been holding out in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered his defence minister on Thursday to block off the vast Azovstal complex "so not even a fly can get through" rather than try to storm it.

The defence ministry also said Russia had hit dozens of targets in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry referred to the remaining fighters of Ukraine's Azov battalion, holed up in the steel plant, as Nazis.

"All remnants of the Ukrainian 'Azov' Nazis, together with foreign mercenaries from the United States and European countries, are securely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal plant," it said.

"The Nazis are ignoring our demands to release the women and children allegedly with them to travel freely in any direction."

Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with the stated aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country, which Kyiv and the West have rejected as baseless war propaganda.

The defence ministry said the situation in Mariupol, a city which had been reduced to ruins in the worst devastation of the eight-week war, had "returned to normal" and humanitarian aid was being delivered.

Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at least in the thousands.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol Mayor Boichenko says 100,000 residents are sheltering in the besieged city, and more than 200 await evacuation.

    Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko held a news conference providing an update on the grim circumstances in Mariupol as Russians continue to overwhelm the beleaguered city. Speaking via a translator, Boichenko said that 100,000 residents remained in occupied Mariupol and estimated that somewhere between 300 and 1,000 Mariupol residents were sheltering at the vast Azovstal steel plant, which Ukrainian forces have managed to defend as a “last stand.” The plant, however, has lately been under siege by the Russians, though it is unclear if the complex is under Russian control.

  • Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia

    The joint venture has 11 breweries in Russia and three in Ukraine. It also said Ukraine could pose a risk to sales of up to 250 million euros ($271 million), or about 1% of the group total in 2021. The company generated 10% of its revenue and 6% of its operating profit in Russia in 2021.

  • 'Beyond painful:' Ukrainian woman cut off from family

    STORY: The last time Ukrainian-born, U.S.-based dance champion Antonina Skobina spoke to her mother in Mariupol, she heard bombings and shootings over the phone:"And just the last conversation was that my mom said that the electricity has been cut off, heating has been cut off..."That was March 2, nearly two months ago. She says she hasn't heard from her family ever since."Just not knowing what happened to my family, not knowing what is happening to my mother and what they are going through is... It's beyond painful."Skobina says she used to speak to her mother every day. But that all changed after the Russian military invaded Ukraine on February 24.The strategically located Mariupol became a hotspot of the conflict -- and dead bodies can now be found all across the city."In Mariupol, there is no cellular connection. People cannot travel in between the neighborhoods. It's not like you can just walk to my mom's house and check if she's OK. People are scared to go out of their bomb shelters."Skobina says her family wasn't able to evacuate the city due to her grandfather's poor health.She says a neighbor who did manage to evacuate had to break devastating news: her grandfather had passed away in mid-March from lack of medication, and was buried in front of his house."At this point, I don't even have tears left, even though I still feel them coming now. I have been crying in the beginning like nonstop. And it's just a feeling of complete disbelief that this is happening. It's real physical pain. It's not that your mind is just understanding what is happening, it feels like physical pain, like somebody is just stabbing your heart with a knife."Skobina declined to give the names of her mother and grandparents, citing security fears.She says her only hope is that her mother and grandmother are still alive."Every day I wake up, and for just a few seconds I have this moment of, 'Was it just a nightmare?' Every single day. And then I just grab my phone and I understand, no it's the reality."Russia denies targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and denazify the country.

  • Putin tells Russian troops to blockade Mariupol ‘so that not even a fly comes through’

    Russian leader hailed the operation in the devastated city, which has claimed thousands of lives, a ‘success’

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russia strikes 58 military targets overnight

    Good morning. The devastated city of Mariupol "continues to resist" despite Russian claims to have captured it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday as he welcomed fresh US aid to help confront Moscow's eastern offensive.

  • Taiwan tells Kyiv mayor they both on 'frontline' resisting authoritarianism, offers aid

    Taiwan's foreign minister told the mayor of Ukraine's capital on Friday their democracies stood on "the frontline of resisting" large authoritarian neighbours as he announced a donation of $8 million to Kyiv and Ukrainian medical institutions. The war in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many seeing parallels between Russia's invasion - which Moscow terms a "special military operation" - and military pressure from China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan has condemned Russia's invasion, joined Western-led sanctions and donated $20 million for Ukrainian refugees, mostly raised from the public.

  • Live updates | UN chief to meet with Putin in Moscow

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to press for fighting to stop in Ukraine. The U.N. chief will travel to Moscow for conversations with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.N. spokesperson Eri Kaneko said Friday.

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for South

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations secretary-general will have a working lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and “be received by” President Vladimir Putin next week. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help Indi

  • OnlyFans stops supporting Russian accounts amid payment problems

    OnlyFans has temporarily stopped services for Russian accounts, it has said. The subscription platform – best known for allowing users to pay for access to adult and sexual content, though used by other creators too – said that it was having problems processing payments on behalf of those accounts. Until now, UK-based OnlyFans has been one of only a few notable Western tech companies that have continued operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia claims victory in Mariupol - even as Ukrainian last line of defence holds out

    Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu reportedly said that Mariupol has been 'liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the forces of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic'.

  • Amid war, Ukrainian pizza man delivers "slice of happiness"

    "Seeing kids laugh, a taste of normal life, it feels fantastic," Pavel Fedosenko says.

  • Why Mariupol and the Donbas Region Matter to Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the east of the country was the precursor to President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and, increasingly, its primary territorial goal and justification. That has dramatically raised the stakes in a region stretching north from the war-ravaged port city of Mariupol, scene of some of the fiercest fighting and that from 2014 was already riven by a Russia-backed insurgency. Western off

  • Kevin O’Leary Calling Twitter ‘Hell on Earth’ for Shareholders

    Shark Tank Co-Host and WonderFi Strategic Investor Kevin O'Leary discusses tech billionaire Elon Musk’s ambitions to purchase social media platform Twitter. O’Leary highlights the Twitter shareholder frustrations due to years of zero profit, describing the company as “the definition of hell on earth."

  • EXPLAINER: Why Washington is boosting heavy arms for Ukraine

    Eight weeks into the war, the Biden administration's decision to dramatically ramp up delivery of artillery guns to Ukraine signals a deepening American commitment at a pivotal stage of fighting for the country's industrial heartland. It also brings into stark relief Moscow's warning that continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine would have “unpredictable" consequences, suggesting that Russia sees the international wave of weaponry as a growing obstacle to its invasion as well as a Western provocation. “We're in a critical window” of time now, President Joe Biden said Thursday in announcing he had approved an additional $800 million in battlefield aid that includes 72 of the U.S. Army's 155mm howitzers, along with 144,000 artillery rounds and more than 120 armed drones that will require training for Ukrainian operators.

  • China Confirms It Will Build Extra Coal Mine Capacity This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet has confirmed that the addition of an extra 300 million tons of coal mining capacity will happen this year, a blow to shippers already contending with weaker Chinese imports.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russian forces capture 42 villages in Donetsk region but Ukraine could win them back, says official

    ‘Butcher of Bucha’ sanctioned by UK Video of Putin sparks concerns about deteriorating health Satan II: Putin tests 'world's deadliest weapon' US to send Ukraine bespoke 'ghost drones' for Donbas battle Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Flag of Donetsk People's Republic Raised Atop Mariupol TV Tower

    The flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic was raised atop a TV tower above the ruined city of Mariupol, video from April 21 showed, as the DPR said on Telegram that its forces had taken control of the television center.Footage from the DNR Online Telegram channel shows a soldier climbing to the top of the Mariupol TV tower to hoist and salute the flag.The DNR Online Telegram channel said on April 22 TV broadcasts from the center would be “conducted to the south of the republic and to the territory of Zaporizhzhia”. Credit: Donetsk People’s Republic via Storyful

  • Ukrainian fighters resist Russian forces at Mariupol steel plant

    Former CIA officer Darrell Blocker and national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the latest on Ukraine as Putin claims his forces intend to seal off the plant.

  • US begins training Ukrainian forces on howitzers

    Howitzer artillery and rounds for the system have arrived in Europe and U.S. troops have begun to train Ukrainian forces how to use them, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, four flights arrived in Europe carrying military aid for Ukraine from the $800 million package approved by the Biden administration…

  • Shopify Is in Talks to Buy Tech Startup Deliverr

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is in talks to buy technology startup Deliverr, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would help the Canadian e-commerce company expand in fulfillment services. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support