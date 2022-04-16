Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces

A view shows a damaged street in Mariupol
·1 min read

(makes clear Mariupol is on the Sea of Azov, not the Black Sea)

(Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry on Saturday announced it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and said only a few fighters remained in the Azovstal steelworks, the scene of repeated clashes.

In an online post, the ministry said that as of April 16, Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added.

Russian forces have been trying for several weeks to take the port, which is on the Sea of Azov, a body of water to the northeast of the Black Sea.

"The entire urban area of ​​Mariupol has been completely cleared ... remnants of the Ukrainian group are currently completely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant," the ministry said.

"Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender."

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the statement by the Russian ministry, which also said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen had surrendered so far.

Moscow said the total number of what it called "irretrievable losses" suffered by Ukraine totaled 23,367 people but did not provide any evidence and did not say whether this included only those who had died or who had also been injured.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

  • Battles destroy historical city center of Mariupol

    The historical center of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been almost fully destroyed amid continuing fierce fighting. (April 14)

  • Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after missile attack, says took Mariupol plant

    The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks. Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east. The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.

  • Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds

    Under relentless bombardment and a Russian blockade, the key port of Mariupol is holding out, but weapons and supplies shortages could weaken the resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov. The mayor says an estimated 120,000 people remain in the city, out of Mariupol’s prewar population of about 450,000.

  • School in Mariupol Heavily Damaged a Year After 'Major Overhaul'

    Footage released by the Mariupol City Council on April 15 shows heavy damage to a school that had opened on May 31, 2021, after a major reconstruction.The modernizing overhaul of Mariupol’s school No. 26 began in 2020 under a program championed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The president received a tour of the new buildings during a visit to the city in October.On its opening day-, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko described the school as “the epitome of great change in our city.”Reporting damage to the school on April 15, Mariupol City Council wrote: “For each of us, it will forever remain one of the best educational institutions in Mariupol and even the whole of Ukraine. Bright, modern, warm and friendly, like our city before the arrival of the Russian occupiers.” Credit: Mariupol City Council via Storyful

  • 'Fortress in a city': Ukrainians cling on at steel plant in Mariupol

    Explosions rumbled and smoke rose this week from a steel making district in besieged Mariupol where dwindling Ukrainian forces are holed up as Russia tries to take full control of its biggest city yet. The Azovstal iron and steel works, one of Europe's biggest metallurgical plants, has become an aptly apocalyptic redoubt for Ukrainian forces who are outgunned, outnumbered and surrounded seven weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the east of the southern port devastated by weeks of shelling, the plant lies in an industrial area that looks out to the Sea of Azov and covers more than 11 square kilometres (4.25 square miles), containing myriad buildings, blast furnaces and rail tracks.

  • Multiple Victims Reported After Strike on Kharkiv Office Building

    Ukrainian officials said a Russian strike in Kharkiv on Saturday, April 16, killed at least one person, injured 18, and inflicted major damage to a five-story administrative building, along with several vehicles.Footage from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service shows crews responding to what they said was a “large-scale fire” caused by the attack. The SES said sixty-five people were evacuated from nearby buildings, includes residences, and added that the blaze was extinguished at 2.37 pm, three hours after it was reported.Governor Oleg Sinegubov said Russian forces had “increased the intensity of attacks on residential areas” and urged residents to exercise care and not to ignore air-raid sirens. Credit: SES Kharkiv via Storyful

  • Blasts near Kyiv, Lviv as Ukraine braces for payback over sunken Russian flagship

    Blasts rocked the outskirts of Ukraine's capital and reverberated near the main city in the country's west amid expected reprisal attacks from Russia.

  • How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

    Vladimir Putin has placed the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on ‘high alert’, prompting fears over what could happen next

  • WATCH: Ukrainian Authorities Save Dog Buried in Rubble Left Behind by Russia's Attacks

    Ukraine's Donetsk Regional Police said the dog was buried by the recent shelling of the Mykhailivka Village, which also injured the pet's 77-year-old owner

  • Millennials in Ukraine, Russia protest against war

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis profiles two couples from Ukraine and Russia who are documenting their experience amid the conflict between the two countries.

