Russia says it's withdrawing troops from key Ukrainian city

454
SAM MEDNICK
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from a key Ukrainian city and nearby areas, in what would be one of the most significant and humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war.

Ukrainian authorities, however, cautioned against considering the retreat a done deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle in the strategic industrial port city.

The withdrawal from Kherson — in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed earlier this year — would pile on another setback after Russia's early failed attempt to capture the capital, Kyiv. Kherson, with a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital Russian forces captured since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

Kyiv's forces have zeroed in on the city and cut off supply lines in recent weeks as part of a larger counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory.

Recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the Zaporizhzhia region and other southern areas, leading to an eventual push back into Crimea, which Russia illegally seized in 2014. A Russian retreat is almost certain to raise domestic pressure on the Kremlin to escalate the conflict.

Speaking in a stern tone and with a steely face on Russian TV, Moscow's top military commander in Ukraine reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that it was impossible to supply the city of Kherson and that its defense would be “futile.”

Gen. Sergei Surovikin said that 115,000 people had been relocated because their “lives are constantly in danger,” and proposed a retreat to the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from where Kherson lies.

Shoigu agreed with Surovikin’s assessment and ordered him to “start with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper River.”

But Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter: “Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight."

Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kherson’s Ukrainian-appointed governor, called on residents “not to give in to euphoria” just yet.

As the reports of a Russian withdrawal emerged, Zelenskyy met with his senior military staff in Kyiv to discuss the situation on the front, including attempts to recapture territory, his website reported without giving details.

In addition to the successful counteroffensive, Ukrainian resistance fighters behind the front line have worked inside Kherson, with acts of sabotage and assassinations of Moscow-appointed officials.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that the No. 2 official of the Moscow-installed Kherson regional government was killed in a car crash. There was no indication of foul play — but it comes against the backdrop of prior targeting of officials.

Kirill Stremousov — a prominent regional official who posted updates about the war almost daily— died in a crash, according to Russian state news agencies and his boss, Vladimir Saldo.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported months ago that Saldo himself was poisoned and hospitalized.

In October, Surovikin appeared to set the stage for a possible withdrawal from Kherson, acknowledging the situation was “quite difficult” for Moscow. Evacuations of civilians followed, as did some symbolic moves.

The remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century, were reportedly moved from the city’s St. Catherine’s Church.

In recent months, Ukraine used U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers to hit a key bridge on the Dnieper in Kherson and a large dam upstream that is also used as a crossing point. The strikes forced Russia to rely on pontoons and ferries that Ukraine also targeted.

That disrupted supply links to Kherson and made Russian forces on the Dnieper's west bank vulnerable to encirclement. The shortages were exacerbated after an Oct. 8 truck bomb blew up part of the strategic Kerch Bridge linking Russia’s mainland to Crimea, which has served as a major supply hub for the Russian forces in the south.

Russia wanted to hold onto Kherson and other areas west of the Dnieper so it could press an offensive to Mykolaiv and Odesa and sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. Such a move would damage Ukraine’s economy and enable Moscow to build a land corridor to the separatist Transnistria region of Moldova, home to a major Russian military base.

The loss of Kherson could see painful consequences for Putin: more criticism of Russia’s military command from the country’s hawks, as well as a further decline in morale among the armed forces and stronger opposition to his troop mobilization. Abroad, China and India could see it as a sign of the Kremlin’s weakness when it needs their support in the face of crippling Western sanctions.

The Russian retreat announcement came as villages and towns in Ukraine saw more heavy fighting and shelling Wednesday.

At least nine civilians were killed and 24 others were wounded in 24 hours, the Ukrainian president's office said. It accused Russia of using explosive drones, rockets, heavy artillery and aircraft to attack eight regions in the southeast.

Ukrainian and Russian forces also clashed overnight over Snihurivka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kherson.

The president's office said widespread Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system continued. Two cities not far from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant were shelled overnight, it said. More than 20 residential buildings, an industrial plant, a gas pipeline and a power line were reportedly damaged in Nikopol across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Farther west, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian governor reported “massive” overnight strikes with exploding Iranian-made drones that wounded four energy company workers in the city of Dnipro.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Hoped for a Celebration but Did Not Have Much to Cheer

    Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday, but he’d spent the past two years behaving otherwise, aiming to deliver key victories to a Republican Party from which he’s likely to seek, once again, a presidential nomination. Several battleground races remained too close to call early Wednesday, but it was clear there would be no “giant red wave” that Trump had spent weeks pleading with his supporters to deliver. In some key states, Trump-backed candidates lost or were faring poorly. In Pennsylvania

  • Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment

    Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of Kentucky's GOP-dominated legislature, which imposed a near-total ban on abortions and put the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot. While a significant moral victory for abortion-rights advocates, the amendment's defeat will have no practical impact on the right to an abortion if a sweeping ban on the procedure approved by lawmakers survives a legal challenge presently before the state Supreme Court.

  • Trump criticizes McConnell, says Rick Scott should take his place as GOP Senate leader

    Trump criticizes McConnell, says Rick Scott should take his place as GOP Senate leader

  • Trump Threatens to Reveal Unflattering Information About DeSantis if He Runs

    Several hours before polls opened Tuesday for Election Day in Florida, former President Donald Trump warned the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, against mounting a challenge to Trump’s own anticipated presidential candidacy in the 2024 election cycle. “If he runs, he runs,” Trump said of DeSantis to a handful of reporters traveling with him on his private plane — recently refurbished and put back into use — after a rally Monday night in Dayton, Ohio. But Trump added, in remarks published Tuesday

  • Networks Urge Patience on a Chaotic Midterm Night

    After a bitterly contested and partisan midterm election campaign, television’s top news anchors delivered a uniform message Tuesday to Americans eager for a resolution: Check back tomorrow. Or, better yet, Thursday or Friday. Or maybe next month. Two years after a presidential race that took nearly four days to yield a winner — and Senate contests that extended into the next January — networks took pains to remind viewers that vote counting is slow, the balance of power is thin and sometimes ea

  • All-terrain wheelchairs arrive at U.S. parks: 'This is life-changing'

    Cory Lee has visited 40 countries on seven continents, and yet the Georgia native has never explored Cloudland Canyon State Park, about 20 minutes from his home. His wheelchair was tough enough for the trip to Antarctica but not for the rugged terrain in his backyard. Lee's circumstances changed Friday, when Georgia's Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation unveiled a fleet of all-terrain power wheelchairs for rent at 11 state parks and outdoorsy destinations, including

  • Biden White House cheers 'red ripple' as Republicans underperform midterm forecasts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, who declared optimism about the midterm elections this week despite opinion polls predicting Republican wins, had reason to feel vindicated on Wednesday morning even though his Democrats could still lose control of Congress. Republicans may eke out a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate was still up for grabs with key races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada undecided. But that was all part of better-than-expected news for the White House.

  • Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

    American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

  • Russia suddenly announces its readiness for negotiations "taking into account current state of affairs"

    Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine "taking into account the current state of affairs". Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti (RIA News) Quote: "We are still open to negotiations.

  • Epstein victim drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

    A woman who recently settled a lawsuit in which she had claimed to have been sexually trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew and others by the financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against noted American attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred in accusing him. Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn Tuesday, court records in New York show.

  • Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees

    Meta is cutting thousands of jobs, the first mass layoffs in the company’s history.

  • Putin Hit With Humiliating Retreat—and Mystery Death of Crony

    GettyRussian troops have begun to retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson region, just the latest humiliating pullout to leave pro-Kremlin military bloggers and propagandists fuming.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu handed down the order on Wednesday afternoon to pull out to the other side of the Dnipro River. The move came after Russian troops reportedly began blowing up bridges as they pulled out, with Russian flags being removed from buildings in the center of Kherson—the only regional capital ca

  • Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

    Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals fertility struggle and IVF journey: 'I don’t have anything to hide at this point'

    Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her secret IVF journey.

  • UN chief Guterres laughs off 'wrong speech' moment at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realising, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line. Speaking in the main plenary hall of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference on Wednesday, Guterres was due to give the opening address at a session with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

  • Bryant basketball coach defends running up the score in 108-point win over D3 school

    "I'm never going to tell my guys to stop playing hard... whether we're playing Thomas or we're playing Kentucky,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said Monday night.

  • New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells

    Olivia Dunne is a gymnast on Louisiana State’s women’s team. She was an All-American in her freshman year and made the Southeastern Conference’s honor roll as a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Before the start of her junior season, Dunne is also at the leading edge of a movement shaking the old foundations of college sports: a female student athlete raking in cash thanks to the passage in 2021 of new rules allowing colle

  • Fetterman beats Oz, flips Pennsylvania Senate seat for Democrats

    The lieutenant governor suffered a stroke in May, but returned to the campaign trail at the end of summer to earn the win.

  • 2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt

    It was not the night Republicans had been hoping for.

  • Midterm elections 2022 live updates and results: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance

    Will Republicans take back the House? Can Democrats maintain control of the Senate? Tune in here for live updates and instant analysis of the returns as they continue to roll in.