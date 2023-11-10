Russia scares Ukrainians in Gaza Strip and proposes its evacuation

Russia is conducting an information operation against Ukrainians who are in the Gaza Strip. Russians are calling people and declaring that "Ukraine has abandoned them, and there will be no more help," reports Ukrainian intelligence.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Citizens of Russia are calling Ukrainians who are currently in the Gaza Strip and spreading panic among them, using fake messages, in particular: ‘Ukraine has abandoned you’; ‘There will be no more rescue operations’; and ‘Russia is ready to evacuate you’.

Details: The Russians want the Ukrainians to give an interview to a Russian news agency in exchange for the possibility of an alleged evacuation from the Gaza Strip.

Ukraine’s intelligence emphasises that terrorist Moscow seeks to use people who are in the midst of an armed conflict.

The Russians are preparing the interview for the next stage of the campaign to discredit Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence calls on fellow citizens in the Gaza Strip to report all cases of telephone blackmail, provocations and intimidation by unknown Russians.

It is emphasised that Ukraine as a state is doing everything possible to save its citizens.

Background:

On 8 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens had been successfully evacuated from Gaza.

On 9 November, the president said that 89 Ukrainians had already been evacuated from Gaza. He stated that this process was ongoing.

