Russia’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics won’t help Putin win war against Ukraine, Scholz says

Scholz said that Russia's tactics in the war against Ukraine only rallied the West
“We will not let Moscow’s latest escalation go unanswered... Scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the war,” Scholz said during his speech in the German parliament, the Bundestag.

“(These tactics) will only strengthen the unity and resolve of Ukraine and its partners,” he added.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity, Scholz said.

“All the lies and propaganda, the talk of ‘special operations’ and swift victories – all that was just a facade, like a Potemkin village,” the German chancellor said.

During the last 10 days, Russian forces have hit critical and energy infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine.

Russian forces continued massive attacks on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 19. The air defense forces managed to shoot down four enemy missiles and eight kamikaze drones.

It has been announced that power outages could be experienced throughout Ukraine on Oct. 20 as a result of the attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian power grid.

Ukrainians were urged to limit electricity consumption between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

