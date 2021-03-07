Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

  • FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a COVID-19 vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo released by Imam Khomeini Airport City, Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded at the Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Saeed Kaari/IKAC via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, airport employees unload the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after it arrived at the international airport in El Alto, Bolivia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, woman receives the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Blida, south of Algiers, Algeria. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, Parsa Namaki, center, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, left, is injected with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a ceremony at Imam Khomeini hospital in Tehran, Iran. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, health care worker Ezequiel Iglesias is injected with a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a Quilmes public school, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the country begins to vaccinate health care workers against the new coronavirus. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, nurse Mirian Arrua gets a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, the first person to receive one in the nation, from Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, right, at National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay. Just left of Arrua is Dr. Sonia Ozuna. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
  • FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Nurse Szilvia Lukacs administers a shot of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to a patient at Zala County Szent Rafael Hospital in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, as the vaccination with Sputnik V against the new coronavirus continues in the country. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, a nurse holds up the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at the National Hospital as vaccinations start in Itaugua, Paraguay. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a medical worker administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a man in Podgorica, Montenegro. Montenegro has launched vaccinations against the coronavirus with doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines that were donated by neighboring Serbia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic, File)
  • FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, a medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the Palacio de los Deportes, in the Iztacalco borough of Mexico City. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, an elderly man leaves a room after getting a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the clinic in Petrozavodsk, Karelia region, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a medical car carrying COVID-19 vaccines drives to the village of Ikhala in Russia's Karelia region. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
1 / 17

Virus Outbreak Russia Vaccine Exports

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP, File)
DARIA LITVINOVA
·7 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it.

Slovakia got 200,000 doses on March 1, even though the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's pharmaceutical regulator, only began reviewing its use on Thursday in an expedited process. The president of the hard-hit Czech Republic said he wrote directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to get a supply. Millions of doses are expected by countries in Latin America, Africa, the former Soviet Union and the Middle East in a wave of Russian vaccine diplomacy.

“Sputnik V continues to confidently conquer Europe,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva declared on the Russia-1 state TV channel.

Dmitry Kiselev, the network's top pro-Kremlin anchor, heaped on the hyperbole last month, blustering: “The Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, is the best in the world.”

State TV channels have covered vaccine exports extensively, citing praise from abroad for Russia and running segments about the difficulties countries are having with Western vaccines.

The early criticism of Sputnik V has been blunted by a report in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet that said large-scale testing showed it to be safe, with an efficacy rate of 91% against the virus.

That could help revamp Russia's image to one of a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries encounter shortages of COVID-19 vaccines because richer nations are scooping up the Western-made versions or manufacturers struggle with limited production capacity.

“The fact that Russia is among five countries that were able to quickly develop a vaccine … allows Moscow to present itself as a high-tech power of knowledge rather than a petrol pump in decline,” said foreign affairs analyst Vladimir Frolov.

Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia — which have not been as popular as those from the West — could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply. Others note that Russia wants to score geopolitical points.

“Putin is using (the vaccine) to bolster a very tarnished image of Russia’s scientific and technological prowess,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University professor and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. “He’s using it for geostrategic purposes in areas where Russia would like to have spheres of influence.”

Whether Russia can deliver is another question. China has supplied millions of doses to other countries, but the output of Sputnik V appears for now to be far lower than the demand.

“They succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in terms of this vaccine actually being a viable, marketable product," said Judy Twigg, a political science professor specializing in global health at Virginia Commonwealth University. "They’ve made all of these explicit and implicit promises to people inside and outside Russia about access to this product that now is unexpectedly great. And now they’re stuck trying, scrambling, trying to figure out how to deliver on all those promises.”

Russia also must take care of its own. Authorities have announced plans to vaccinate 60% of adults, or roughly 68 million people, by the end of June.

The domestic rollout in Russia has been slow, compared with other nations, with about 4 million people, or less than 3% of the population, vaccinated as of late February. Some of that could also be due to widespread reluctance among Russians to trust vaccines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled and markets the vaccine abroad, has not responded to a request for comment on how many doses are going to other countries. It said earlier that it has received requests for 2.4 billion doses from over 50 nations.

Airfinity, a London-based science analytics company, estimates that Russia agreed to supply about 392 million doses abroad, and there are talks with countries for at least another 356 million.

Judging by production and exports so far, “Russia is very far from being able to deliver this,” said Airfinity CEO and founder Rasmus Hansen.

Russia manufactured just over 2 million doses last year amid reports of local producers having problems with buying equipment and making the second component of the two-shot vaccine.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Feb. 20 that over 10 million doses of Sputnik V have been produced.

Sputnik V is a viral vector vaccine, which uses a harmless virus that carries genetic material to stimulate the immune system. Producing it is a complicated process, said Elena Subbotina, a consultant with the pharma consultancy CBPartners’ Central and Eastern Europe Team. Producers can’t guarantee stable output because working with biological ingredients involves a lot of variability in terms of the quality of the finished product.

Some countries that have been offered large batches of Sputnik V have yet to approve it for use.

In India, which has been pledged 125 million doses, the vaccine is undergoing studies to determine if it produces a comparable immune response. Brazil’s health ministry said it is negotiating to purchase 10 million doses, but the nation’s regulatory agency has yet to authorize its use. Nepal, which has been offered 25 million doses, also hasn’t given its approval.

Other countries have had delays in receiving Sputnik V shipments.

Argentina got nearly 2.5 million doses by March 1, even though at one point the government was expecting 5 million in January and over 14 million more in February. Officials in Hungary, who agreed to buy 2 million doses over three months, said Jan. 22 they were expecting 600,000 doses in the first 30 days, but got only 325,600 by early March. Mexico signed a deal for 24 million doses and was hoping to receive 400,000 in February but got only 200,000.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreements with manufacturers in countries including Brazil, South Korea and India to boost production, but there are few indications that manufacturers abroad have made any large amounts of the vaccine so far.

The Brazilian company Uniao Quimica is in the pilot testing phase, the results of which will be shared with Russia before the company can produce it for sale. Indian drugmaker Hetero Biopharma, with a deal to make 100 million doses, was to begin production at the start of 2021, but it isn’t clear if it has actually started.

South Korean company GL Rapha, which expects to make 150 million doses this year, will be manufacturing finished products by sometime in March, said company official Kim Gi-young.

Russia so far hasn't faced any criticism for delaying supplies of Sputnik V to other countries, with foreign officials optimistic about the deals.

Hungary is still awaiting large shipments, but expressed optimism about receiving them.

“The Russian side, with minimal delay, will meet the 600,000 doses agreed to in the first phase, and then the additional 1.4 million doses,” Hungary's State Secretary Tamas Menczer said last month. Prime Minister Viktor Orban added Friday: “The Russians are pretty much keeping their promises.”

Promising more than can be delivered appears to be a universal problem with coronavirus vaccines, and it is a real risk for Russia as well, said Theresa Fallon, director of the Brussels-based Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies.

“They have won the gold medal for creating this very effective vaccine," she said. "But the problem is, how are they going to implement it?”

——-

Associated Press writers Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, India; David Biller in Rio de Janeiro; Almudena Calatrava in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Justin Spike and Bela Szandelszky in Budapest, Hungary; and Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine diplomacy: Putin seeks to leverage Sputnik V to build Russia’s global influence

    Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders.

  • EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

    A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness. Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

  • Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday, while the country received a second shipment of the vaccine. Images of both Maduro and Flores receiving their doses were broadcast on state television. Maduro said he felt "fine" after receiving the injection.

  • Reactions after Man United snap Man City's streak

    Hear from both teams as Rebecca Lowe and the chaps break down Manchester United's derby win, which ended Manchester City's historic 21-match winning run.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Anfernee Simons pays homage to Raptors great Tracy McGrady during Dunk Contest

    Simons won the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, wearing a Toronto Raptors-era Tracy McGrady jersey for his third dunk of the evening.

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • China hack hits 'at least 30,000' US Microsoft customers

    At least 30,000 US organisations including local governments have been hacked in recent days by an "unusually aggressive" Chinese cyber-espionage campaign, according to a computer security specialist. The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website. "This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added. After Microsoft released patches for the vulnerabilities on Tuesday, attacks "dramatically stepped up" on servers not yet updated with security fixes, said Krebs, who cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation. "At least 30,000 organisations across the United States - including a significant number of small businesses, towns, cities and local governments - have over the past few days been hacked by an unusually aggressive Chinese cyber espionage unit that's focused on stealing email from victim organisations," Krebs wrote in the post.

  • The Latest: Michigan makes homeless people vaccine-eligible

    People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday. Health officials say it’s a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access. “Our vulnerable populations are high priority for us right now,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, according to the Lansing State Journal.

  • China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

    China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world's largest pig industry. The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to "prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines" and to ensure the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry. China's hog herd is still recovering from a devastating outbreak of the disease, which in its original form was almost always deadly to pigs, and wiped out about half of the herd.

  • Russian, Chinese hackers may have stolen European vaccine data

    Russian and Chinese hackers reportedly stole COVID-19 vaccine and treatment data from the European Medicines Agency.

  • Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses

    Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses. The deal will boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, which on March 1 began its campaign to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people to achieve herd immunity and reopen an economy that in 2020 saw its worst contraction on record. The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, reported 3,276 confirmed cases on Sunday, the third straight day that the daily figure has remained above 3,000 or levels last seen in October.

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin suggests U.S. could again carry out retaliatory strike after Iraqi base attack

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday that the United States still doesn't have a clear assessment of who may have been behind a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad base, which is used by U.S.-led coalition troops, earlier this week. And while Washington intends to make sure they get a firm answer, Austin said "you can expect that the U.S. will always hold people accountable for their acts ... we'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing." Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin tells @martharaddatz the U.S. is "still developing the intelligence" on the recent rocket attack against U.S. forces at Ain al-Asad airbase: "But you can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts." https://t.co/UmRcsW7jmz pic.twitter.com/jVKkXTEKi4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 7, 2021 President Biden previously signed off on airstrikes in retaliation for a similar attack carried out by Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria, a decision that prompted some criticism from congressional Democrats who felt the administration didn't adequately brief lawmakers before moving forward. Austin's comments, however, suggest that such a move could again be in Biden's playbook depending on the outcome of intelligence findings. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in ChicagoPrince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationshipWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • For Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the end of her sentence may not mean freedom

    After five years of imprisonment and house arrest, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must have felt a surge of elation when Iranian prison officials finally removed her ankle tag on Sunday. But relief will be tempered by the knowledge that the end of her prison sentence does not necessarily mean her freedom. The blunt truth, her family fear, is that she is one of several British-Iranian hostages being held for ransom. And that ransom has still not been paid. Neither government wants to admit to anything so shabby in public. But over the past five years, Iranian officials have explicitly told Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family in Iran that her detention is linked to a multi-million-pound debt the UK owes Iran for failing to deliver on a 1970s arms deal. Richard Ratcliffe, her husband, says that has been confirmed to him by international sources he would rather not name. And that is why he is guarded about what happens next: He does not believe that after five long years, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps are willing to give up their hostage until they see the colour of the UK’s money. The dispute goes back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered over 1,000 Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles from International Military Services (IMS), a UK Ministry of Defence-owned export company. After the Shah’s government was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, the deal fell apart - but Britain did not return the advance payment it had already received. In 2008, an international arbitration court ruled in the Iranian Ministry of Defence's favour and said the UK should pay the debt. But lawyers for IMS, which now exists only as a vehicle to settle this dispute, have fought an epic legal battle over the size of the payment and whether it should pay interest. The next hearing of the dispute is due in a London court on April 20. It will be relatively simple to keep Mrs Zaghari Ratcliffe in Iran until then - or even beyond - if her captors wish to. Most easily, officials could simply refuse to give back her passport. That would leave her ostensibly free, but unable to leave the country to rejoin her husband and daughter. It is a tactic that other prisoners have faced in the past. More menacing is the threat of a second criminal case. In September, she was told she would face fresh charges of "propaganda against the regime” - allegations that may be linked to remarks Boris Johnson made when he was Foreign Secretary. Her family say there is no new evidence that would justify a fresh prosecution. But she has been summoned to court again next Sunday, raising fears she could be hit with a new conviction. British officials have always down-played any supposed link between the two cases, briefing journalists who raise the issue that it would be irresponsible to draw any such connection. But there has recently been a change of tone in Whitehall. Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph last week that Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, did not dispute the existence of a link at a recent meeting about his wife’s case. Don't expect Britain or Iran to ever acknowledge such a deal. But the April court hearing in London could mark the moment when an understanding is reached.

  • In photos: Pope Francis spreads message of peace on first trip to Iraq

    Pope Francis was on Sunday visiting areas of northern Iraq once held by Islamic State militants.Why it matters: This is the first-ever papal trip to Iraq. The purpose of Francis' four-day visit is largely intended to reassure the country's Christian minority, who were violently persecuted by ISIS, which controlled the region from 2014-2017.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: On the third day of his historic trip to Iraq, which is heavily featured in the Old Testament, the pope met at the the city of Erbil's airport Sunday with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, and Masrour Barzani, the region's prime minister.The pontiff then flew by helicopter to the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, where he led a prayer "amidst the ruins and along with the people of Iraq, for all the victims of war in the country and throughout the Middle East," per the Vatican News.On Saturday, he met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the head of the Shiite Islam religious establishment in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, where he denounced extremism in the country and pushed for peace.What they're saying: "We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion," the pope said Satuerday. "Dark clouds of terrorism, war and violence have gathered over this country. All its ethnic and religious communities have suffered.""From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," he continued. "Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion"Al-Sistani, in a statement issued by his office after the meeting, maintained that Christians should "live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights," noting the “role that the religious authority plays in protecting them, and others who have also suffered injustice and harm in the events of past years."The Vatican said Francis expressed thanks to al-Sistani for having "raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted" amid violence in Iraq’s recent history, adding the meeting "underlined the importance of collaboration" between religions.Of note: The Washington Post reported some challenges were "evident" during his visit Saturday: "At the interreligious event occurring in the founding land of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, no Jews were present onstage."In photos: Pope Francis rides in a golf cart at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception on March 7. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images Iraqis dressed in traditional outfits greet Pope Francis upon his arrival at Erbil airport, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on March 7. Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty Images Iraqis gather in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, ahead of the Pope's visit, on March 7. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images A giant billboard bears portraits of Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Baghdad on March 3. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis arrives at the Baghdad International Airport on March 5 on the first papal visit to Iraq. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport's VIP Lounge, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomes Pope Francis with an honor guard at Baghdad's Presidential Palace March 5. Photo: Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on March 5. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Muslim clerics listen as Pope Francis speaks at the presidential palace in Baghdad's Green Zone, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis delivers a sermon at the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad at the start of the first ever papal visit to Iraq on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Ignatius Joseph III Yunan, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East of the Syriacs applauds as Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Baghdad Ephrem Yousif Abba Mansoor presents Pope Francis with an ornamental candlestick gift after his sermon March 5. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is pictured before his speech at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Pope Francis' itineraryEditor's note: This article has been updated with additional details of the pope's trip and more photos. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rangers fans breach lockdown restrictions with Ibrox gathering

    Rangers fans let off smoke bombs outside Ibrox ahead of the match against St Mirren. Expectation is building ahead of a potential first league title success in a decade. Scotland remains under strict lockdown measures amid the pandemic with supporters from different households not allowed to congregate under Government guidelines. Rangers could win the league title this weekend if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United on Sunday.

  • Lord Frost urges EU to ‘shake off ill will’ amid row over Brexit deal

    Former negotiator says Brussels has ‘significantly undermined cross-community confidence’ in the Northern Ireland protocol

  • The (mostly) white revolving door

    Few people of color among top Capitol Hill staff has led to a trickle of candidates in the pipeline to lobbying and public affairs jobs. Why it matters: Many industry groups and associations have an imperfect understanding of how the policies debated in Washington affect disadvantaged communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“There is still a misalignment of C-suite corporate diversity commitments with the faces and voices serving those companies in Washington," said Moses Mercado, principal at Ogilvy Government Relations. "It has gotten better, but with the current pipeline of diverse talent in D.C., the time for action is now.”How it works: Most lobbyists get their start on Capitol Hill, where the hours are long, the pay is comparatively low, but the proximity to power is real. Congressional staff learn the legislative process and develop tight personal relationships and professional networks.The longer they stay on Capitol Hill, the more valuable they are to Fortune 500 companies, who need lobbyists to help them navigate thorny political issues, explain their positions to lawmakers in the best possible light, and in some instances, even draft legislation.Top lobbyists can easily make more than $1 million a year, but most make less, and nearly all are expected to contribute to the political campaigns of the lawmakers in their network, routinely writing $2,900 checks, the maximum allowed per election.By the numbers: Only 11% of the Senate's top office staff — chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors — are people of color, compared to approximately 40% of the country, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. On the House side, 13.7% of top staff are minorities. Compare that to Congress, where roughly a quarter of the members of the 117th Congress are people of color, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.What we're hearing: Multiple registered lobbyists of color told Axios that there aren't currently enough experienced congressional staffers to end the racial and ethnic disparities on K Street anytime soon. "It’s a pipeline problem," said Paul Thornell, a principal at Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, a well-known bipartisan lobby and public affairs firm. "We do see some bias on the lack of people of color in top jobs in the Senate, and that leads to fewer opportunities" in downtown lobbying jobs. Thornell, who is Black, credited Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for trying to address the upstream issue by requiring Senate offices to report the racial makeup of their staffs — numbers that have been available since 2017. The other side: "The excuse that there’s no pipeline is a little bit of just that, an excuse," said Oscar Ramirez, a Democratic strategist. "There has always been a talent pool," he told Axios. "But I do think that you obviously need more numbers."The bottom line: Companies are beginning to recognize that hiring a diverse lobbying team could help them achieve their preferred policy outcomes."Having the perspective of these communities is going to be critical to passing legislation" on President Biden's to-do list, said Ramirez.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Should You Book Your Summer Trip Now?

    While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure. Image source: Getty Images Summer vacation may not be on your mind while much of the country hunkers down in freezing temperatures for winter .

  • Rancher guards irradiated cattle near Fukushima

    The cows raised in Japan's Ranch of Hope can never be sold. They live just miles away from what was once the Fukushima nuclear station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.In its wake, Japan's government ordered a widespread cull of livestock exposed to radiation.But for the past decade, rancher Masami Yoshizawa defied that order, and kept his cows alive."I've been exposed to radiation, but I chose to stay here. By keeping these cattle, I'm hoping for a world without nuclear power plants."Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes a decade ago following the disaster.Many cows starved to death as a result.But Yoshizawa stayed - and took in animals left behind. Now he guards more than 200 cattle as protest against the government and Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, which owned the Fukushima nuclear plant."I hope that more people see these cattle stay alive for a long time - as a memorial of the disaster, and as a symbol of anti-nuclear power."Yoshizawa says it costs about USD$74,000 a year to feed them.That mostly comes from donations. He even drives a bulldozer every day to pick up rotting vegetables from supermarkets, and food waste from factories to feed his cows at a lower cost. While he's received compensation from the disaster, he is also critical of what Tepco has contributed to local residents.And every month, he takes his protest straight to the utility company's doors. Yoshizawa says he's probably the only rancher taking care of the affected cattle. But he also says he isn't slowing down, any time soon.