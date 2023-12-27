Russia scouting new missile launch sites after losing three Su-34 fighters in a day

Russian pilots in Ukraine’s occupied south have been forced to scout for alternative missile launch sites after the downing of three Su-34 fighters in Kherson Oblast, said Ukraine’s Southern Defense spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk.

There has been a noticeable decline in strategic aviation activity in the south since the three jets were destroyed on Dec. 22, she said, adding that the invaders are currently planning to experiment with new tactics.

"They are actively seeking fresh aircraft launching points that can evade interception. However, given their recent setbacks, they are expected to exercise extreme caution in their upcoming sorties," Humeniuk added.

