Russia scouting vulnerable targets for winter air strike campaign — HUR

Russia is actively gathering information on Ukraine’s critical and military infrastructure and recruiting spotters, preparing for an air strike campaign this winter, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) spokesman Andriy Chernyak said in a comment to Liga on Nov. 14.

Chernyak clarified that Russian occupiers are actively preparing for a new wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“We have not yet seen massive [missile] strikes [this year]; however, we observe them [the Russians] conducting reconnaissance of both critical and transport infrastructure objects,” he said.

The official added that Ukrainian forces are also operating in Russian territory. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence services are actively recruiting Ukrainians to collect information, which is then recorded and transmitted to law enforcement agencies for further processing.

In August, UK intelligence reported that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were likely to continue this winter.

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond “in kind” to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

On Nov. 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is preparing for the “toughest winter in its history,” as Russia is expected to test the defense of Ukrainian power plants with missile salvos.

