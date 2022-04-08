Russia to scrap 12% commission on FX buying through brokerages on April 11

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia will scrap a 12% commission on buying foreign currency through brokerages starting from April 11, Tinkoff bank and Alfa Bank said on Friday, after a sharp rally in the rouble raised concerns about its economic and financial impact.

The rouble has rebounded on the Moscow Exchange from record lows it hit in March to levels seen before Feb. 24, when Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, as capital control measures suffocated demand for forex.

Tinkoff bank said the central bank ordered to scrap the 12% commission from Monday in an instruction to brokerages.

Alfa Bank confirmed the report in its channel in Telegram messenger.

In early March, when the rouble was falling sharply as the United States and European countries imposed sanctions against Russia for sending troops to Ukraine, the central bank introduced a 30% commission on buying FX for individuals. The commission has been later lowered to 12%.

The central bank did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble rallies on Moscow Exchange, stocks up after new sanctions

    Moves in the rouble were jittery and trading volumes on the Moscow Exchange were small compared with levels seen before Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index climbed 0.9% higher to 2,635.4 after falling the day before when shares took a hit from new sanctions.

  • Rouble falls after rallying, stocks down on new U.S. sanctions

    The central bank cut its key interest rate to 17% from 20% ahead of a regular board meeting scheduled for April 29, and said it was open to possible further cuts at upcoming meetings. The volatile rouble rallied shortly after the rate cut, which partially reversed the emergency rate hike that the central bank delivered in late February after Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Munich Re tightens up cyber insurance policies to exclude war

    Munich Re is planning new wordings in cyber insurance policies to exclude war, to avoid disputes over what is covered, the reinsurer's top cyber underwriter told Reuters. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of cyber attacks, with the risk that Western businesses or government institutions could be targeted. Most cyber policies cover companies against business interruption losses and the repair of hacked networks following a cyber attack, but exclude war.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

    Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train Thursday by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes. Muratov told Novaya Gazeta Europe, a project launched by newspaper staff after the paper suspended operation last week under government pressure, that the assault occurred on a train heading from Moscow to Samara. “My eyes are burning terribly,” Muratov was quoted as saying on Novaya Gazeta Europe's Telegram channel.

  • Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

    The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising interest rates that slow growth. The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand these threats, but there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. The next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year's $1.9 trillion relief package, or an economy overfed by government aid that could tip into a downturn.

  • Greek PM warns of populism if Europe fails to tackle energy crisis

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Europe on Thursday to quickly find a way to address soaring gas and power prices, which have dented household income, or risk seeing the "forces of populism" reappear on the continent. Energy prices have soared since last year and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed them further up, prompting the European Union to pledge to cut its use of Russian gas by two-thirds this year by increasing imports from other countries and expanding renewable energy. Mitsotakis called on Europe to agree on a joint response to soaring energy costs.

  • Stock Market Drops As Treasury Yields Continue To Rise; Health Care Stocks Outperform

    The stock market fell as Treasury yields rose and the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to revoke Russia's trade status.

  • As COVID-19 cases decline in the U.S., White House officials face outbreak

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is the latest official to test positive for COVID-19 after attending an event with President Joe Biden.

  • EU Backs Russian Coal Ban as Some Countries Demand Tougher Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union banned coal imports from Russia in its first move targeting Moscow’s crucial energy revenue, but some member states say the bloc needs to do much more to punish Moscow for atrocities in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sideste

  • France is 'ready' to ban Russian oil after dozens of Ukrainian civilians were killed in a Russian 'massacre' on a train station: minister

    "As France is concerned we stand ready to go further and to decide a ban on oil," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNN on Friday.

  • Oil Sheds Bulk of War-Driven Gains in Second Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated for a second week in the wake of plans for massive stockpile releases, a demand-sapping virus outbreak in China and a hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: Russia Shuts Human Rights Watch, Amnesty OfficesPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Inva

  • Hybrid Work Poses Credit Risk to Cities Looking to Issue Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Remote working may be be a boon for many Americans. But it could lead to higher borrowing costs for some cities tapping the municipal-bond market. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: Russia Shuts Human Rights Watch, Amnesty OfficesPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackFitch Ratings, ea

  • Kroger stock rises after Bank of America boosts grocery chain’s rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Kroger stock after Bank of America updgrades its rating.&nbsp;

  • COVID Bill Hits Impasse As Senate Republicans Block Over Title 42 Amendment

    The $10 Billion compromise between Senate Democrats and Republicans for COVID funding is desperately needed given the more transmissible Omicron sub-type BA.2 is becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. However, the passage of the funds has hit a snag right before the Senate takes a two-week recess.

  • Bitcoin Stalls Below $48K Resistance; Support at $40K-$43K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a choppy trading range with support between $40K and $43K. The cryptocurrency is entering a period of seasonal strength, which could keep the recovery intact, albeit briefly.

  • Austal focuses on ship repair, supplying components while it awaits construction contracts

    The Navy has gaps in its repair capacity and its supply base capacity. Austal has two production lines in need of work, after some shipbuilding programs were delayed. The company says it can adjust to meet Navy near-term needs in a mutually beneficial way.

  • Russia reportedly seeking $80 million in compensation after being stripped of Men's Volleyball World Championship

    Russia was set to host the tournament later this year but was stripped of the right to do so following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gretchen Whitmer: Partial verdict in Michigan governor kidnap case

    Jurors acquitted two of the defendants and failed to reach a verdict on two others.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.