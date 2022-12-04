Russia to seek ban on West-imposed oil price cap; Ukraine wants $60 limit cut in half: Live updates

2
John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A top Russian official called Sunday for a global ban on oil price caps, one day before a $60-per-barrel purchase cap on Russian oil announced by the European Union and U.S. goes into effect.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would trim production rather then sell under the cap.

"We will sell oil and oil products to those countries that will work with us on market conditions," Novak said. He said the limit being imposed by the U.S. and much of Europe "runs counter to all the rules of the World Trade Organization."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said Saturday that Russia needed to analyze the cap and market conditions before deciding on a specific response.

Russia has been adding tankers to its shipping fleet in hopes of selling more oil to China, India and other nations since Europe has vastly cutback on pipeline purchases. But Western insurers are banned from insuring cargos not being traded under the cap, adding to Russia's export woes.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to international organizations in Vienna, tweeted that Europe will be forced to live without Russian oil.

"Very soon the #EU will blame #Russia for using oil as a weapon," Ulyanov said.

Other developments:

►Russian crude has already fallen to near $60  per barrel despite the international benchmark Brent that closed Friday at $85.42.

►The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the cap was too high, urging adoption of a $30 cap.

RUSSIA REJECTS $60 CAP:West could be cut off from Russian oil, but has been shrinking purchases for months

A paramedic bandages a shrapnel wound on the arm of a woman in Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 3, 2022, after she was injured during Russian shelling.
A paramedic bandages a shrapnel wound on the arm of a woman in Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 3, 2022, after she was injured during Russian shelling.

Kherson still being battered despite retreat of Russian troops

Russian forces fled the southern Ukraine city of Kherson last month in a much-ballyhooed victory for Ukraine forces, but the region continues to be hammered by Russian shelling. Power outages are frequent, and Kherson regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanushkevich said evacuations of civilians stuck in Russian-held territory outside the city would resume temporarily.

Russian forces pulled back to the Dnieper River's eastern bank last month. Yanushkevich said a ban on crossing the waterway would be lifted during daylight hours for Ukrainian citizens who "did not have time to leave the temporarily occupied territory.” His announcement cited a “possible intensification of hostilities in this area.”

Kherson is one of four regions that Russian leader Vladimir Putin illegally annexed in September and vowed to defend as Russian territory.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia wants ban on $60 oil price cap

Recommended Stories

  • US joins EU and G7 to cap Russian oil prices at $60/barrel

    The U.S. has been in detailed talks with allies for months about setting a price cap on Russian oil.

  • Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry calls Russian diplomatic visit to Belarus ’psychological pressure’

    Russia likely had two aims when Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko, Ministry of Internal Affairs advisor Vadym Denisenko said on national television on Dec. 4.

  • Searching for Haitians to sanction over gang violence, U.S. finds many enjoy legal protections

    The United States has added two more Haitian politicians to its sanctions list, accusing them of engaging in illicit drug trafficking.

  • Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says

    The cap Russian oil prices as well as OPEC members like Iraq and Libya are upside risks next year, Bank of America said.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Seeks to Calm Oil Market Angst Over Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are trying to reassure oil market participants that the newly agreed $60 price cap on Russian crude won’t trigger supply disruptions and price volatility after it kicks in Monday. The Group of Seven is set to impose the cap, which is well above where Russian oil now trades.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See

  • Ukraines Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements General Staff

    Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in areas of 17 settlements of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts on 3 December. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details: Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled the occupiers' attacks near the settlements of Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaisk

  • Pakistan Central Bank Says It Paid $1 Billion-Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank said it met a $1 billion bond payment on Friday, dodging the risk of a near-term default even as worries linger over its ability to pay its long-term debt. The nation’s bonds rallied. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom L

  • I Want to Start a Retirement Account. What Are My Options?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for nearly all Americans. There is currently a gap of $28 trillion between what Americans have saved for retirement and what they actually need, and that's expected to grow to … Continue reading → The post How to Start a Retirement Fund appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

    WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland and hammered out a political agreement earlier in the day. The EU agreed the price after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. The G7 and Australia said in a statement the price cap would take effect on Dec. 5 or very soon thereafter.

  • Simu Liu Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Allison Hsu in Festive Holiday Sweaters

    The Marvel star shared a photo of himself and girlfriend Allison Hsu posing together at the Los Angeles premiere of Violent Night on Instagram Friday

  • Former NBA star Jeremy Lin fined for comments on China's COVID quarantine facilities

    The association gave no details of Lin’s comments and there was no sign of them on his account on the popular Sina Weibo social media platform.

  • Ukraines combat aviation destroys several anti-aircraft systems and clusters of equipment in Luhansk Oblast

    Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian combat aviation conducted three strikes on the placements of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Details: The authority stated that Russians deployed tanks and all types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in Luhansk Oblast.

  • Analysis-Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday after redemption requests hit pre-set limits amid investor concerns it was slow to adjust valuations as interest rates surged, a source close to the fund said. The development is yet another reminder of the risks facing not just sectors that are sensitive to higher interest rates but also broader financial markets, which have rallied sharply on hopes that interest rate hikes will slow.

  • Leader of Hungary’s Jobbik party apologizes to Ukraine for ‘observing’ sham elections in occupied Donetsk

    The leader of the Hungarian conservative political party Jobbik, Márton Gyöngyösi, banned from entering Ukraine since 2015 for being "a sham election observer" in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, has apologized for illegally entering Ukraine.

  • Finland says Russian nuclear threat is reason to join NATO

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised security alert levels in Europe, while Russia’s nuclear threats have prompted Finland to move to NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with the Japanese Kyodo news outlet on Dec. 4.

  • Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Hardly Read Any’ of the Twitter Files, Has Given Bari Weiss Access to Work on Rollout

    The Twitter CEO said he's been busy "getting Twitter healthy and fixing engineering" during a Twitter Spaces Q&A

  • Stocks trim losses in mixed afternoon session, crude oil prices fall amid E.U. price cap

    The European Union's decision to agree to a $60 Russia price cap is sending crude oil prices down while the overall stock market remains mixed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a Russian aircraft in Donetsk Oblast General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian aircraft near the village of Pidhorodne, Donetsk Oblast, on Saturday, 3 December. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 December Quote: "The Air Force conducted 13 strikes on the clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as a strike on the positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems during today.

  • Russian Tourists Return to Thailand on Chartered Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tourists are once again traveling in large numbers to Thailand via chartered flights and using credit cards issued outside the country to get around payment difficulties, turbo-charging a gradual tourism recovery in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek an

  • Biden's 2024 primary calendar gives Kamala Harris an edge in a future White House bid

    President Joe Biden's push to make South Carolina the first major battleground in Democratic presidential primaries has a second big beneficiary: Kamala Harris.