Russia seeks approval for new North Korea peace plan: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it hoped that a new plan Moscow has drawn up to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula would help make a breakthrough, the RIA news agency reported.

"We have agreed the draft plan with our Chinese partners and have shown it to representatives of the United States, South Korea and North Korea," Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying.

"We expect that after the approval of the document by all the sides we will manage to ... make real progress in resolving the problem of the Korean peninsula," he said.





