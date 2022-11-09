Russia Seeks to Dial Back Putin’s Nuclear War Threat Again

1
Jonathan Tirone
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russian diplomats tried to dial back rising fears the Kremlin might use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine, clarifying that their use against conventional forces would only occur if the existence of the country was at stake.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The note circulated among International Atomic Energy Agency diplomats in Vienna was the second Kremlin attempt this month to clarify its atomic doctrine. His troops losing ground on the battlefield, President Vladimir Putin in September fueled fears of escalation with warnings that Russia would use all means available to defend the parts of Ukraine it had illegally annexed.

While Russia’s nuclear strategy allows it to “hypothetically resort to nuclear weapons,” an attack would be launched only in response to first use by another country or if the “very existence of the state is in jeopardy,” according to the document. “The most immediate task is to avoid any military clash of nuclear powers.”

Putin’s hints of possible nuclear use - along with more explicit threats by other Kremlin officials - drew denunciations from the US and its allies, as well as veiled criticism from China and India. Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating.

Tensions peaked when international inspectors visited Ukraine after Russia accused Kyiv of manufacturing a dirty bomb, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday in Egypt. Though monitors found no indications backing up the Russian claim, he said the charges raised anxiety.

“These assertions were made as part of a narrative leading to the use of nuclear weapons,” Grossi said at the COP27 meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh. “We were all of a sudden considering this as a realistic possibility.”

Russia’s IAEA note was circulated late Tuesday as Moscow and Washington prepare to resume nuclear-weapons negotiations, even as the war in Ukraine rages into its ninth month. Talks focused on restarting inspections under the 2021 New START agreement are expected to convene in Cairo within the coming weeks.

Russia barred US inspectors from its nuclear weapons sites in August, citing visa and travel restrictions for Russians that it said made it impossible for them to reach the US.

In the IAEA note, Russia reiterated allegations the US and its allies have raised atomic tensions, calling on other nuclear-weapons states “to give up the dangerous attempts to infringe on vital interests of each other while balancing on the brink of a direct armed conflict.”

(Adds IAEA comment in the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Upbeat on Aid, Russia Eases Nuclear Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said she believes the US will maintain financial support for the government in Kyiv even if Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives following the midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FT

  • Ukraine requested C-RAM air defense systems from US, ABC News reports

    Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk sent a letter to the U.S. Congress, asking Washington to supply Kyiv with highly mobile C-RAM air defense systems to combat Iranian-made kamikaze drones, ABC News reported on Nov. 7.

  • China's BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Tuesday it would launch a new premium brand in the first quarter of 2023 under the name Yangwang, with its first model slated to be an off-road vehicle. Vehicles produced under the new brand will be priced at between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan ($110,287-$206,763), BYD added. Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has been able to capitalise on a range of incentives for electric cars offered by the Chinese central government and local governments.

  • Tracking the 2020 Election Deniers and How They’re Faring in the Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Candidates for key posts in battleground states who support former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 were racking up defeats as the races were called. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Worker

  • North Korea launched ballistic missile toward eastern sea, South says

    South Korea said North Korea has launched at least one missile toward its eastern sea. The South did not indicate how far the missile had flown.

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see...

  • How Britain and the US can counter China’s growing military

    When Xi Jinping first took power in 2012 he promised to combine “the building of a prosperous country with that of a strong military” in order to “rejuvenate” China.

  • Belarus could muster 10,000 troops at most to invade Ukraine, journalist says

    In an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 7, Editor-in-chief of Belarusian opposition radio station Euroradio, Pavel Sverdlov, talked about how credible is the military threat Belarus could pose to Ukraine.

  • Sweden's leader vows to counter terror threats to Turkey

    Sweden’s new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering “terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country’s NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.

  • Show us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks finance details

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Finance took centre stage at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, with U.N. experts publishing a list of projects worth $120 billion that investors could back to help poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of global warming. A $3 billion water transfer project between Lesotho and Botswana and a $10 million plan to improve the public water system in Mauritius were among dozens of projects listed, including 19 in Africa. "We can now show that a meaningful pipeline of investible opportunities does exist across the economies that need finance most," Mahmoud Mohieldin, one of the U.N. appointed experts, known as U.N. Climate Change High-Level Champions, said in a statement to accompany the report.

  • Alaa Abdel Fattah: British-Egyptian activist's family demand proof of life

    Alaa Abdel Fattah's family have not heard from him since Sunday, when he started refusing water.

  • Where Yankees, Aaron Judge negotiations currently stand | Baseball Night in NY

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Yankees and GM Brian Cashman are keeping things close to the chest with their negotiations with star outfielder Aaron Judge.

  • Sean McVay shares his take on Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of Rams’ offense

    Jalen Ramsey called out the Rams' offense for not closing out Sunday's game, but Sean McVay doesn't seem bothered by his comments

  • Ukraine Could Soon Better Defend Itself in the Air. Here’s How

    Ukraine received its first NASAMS air defense systems from the U.S. and Aspide units from Spain.

  • Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court

    Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The urgent ruling from CAS clears the way for Ecuador to play Qatar in the opening game of the tournament in Doha in less than two weeks. It also ended the hopes of Chile and Peru, who had each argued that they should replace their South American rival at the World Cup after accusing Ecuador of using an ineligible player in eight qualifying games.

  • Worried about a recession and rising prices? Ask your financial adviser these 5 questions right now

    Prices are rising all over the world. With many economists predicting a recession in 2023, it’s time to take stock. Are you planning on a winter vacation? Do you want to buy that suit or dress for the office holiday party? Are you thinking of trading up your old jalopy? Is it a good time to accept that dinner invitation to a restaurant that will cost you $100 for one meal? Inflation in the U.

  • Russia-Loving Dem Had Child Molester Working on Campaign

    Timothy D. Easley/APPerennial candidate Geoff Young—a Democrat who dreams of unseating Republican Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky’s 6th District—has gained attention this election cycle for parroting Kremlin talking points on the war in Ukraine and failing to get leaders of his own party to endorse him.But a review of Young’s campaign filings by The Daily Beast uncovered some other eyebrow-raising arrangements behind the scenes of his campaign: One of his top consultants allegedly threatened a firefi

  • Social media shows Iran water polo players fail to sing anthem, seen as support for protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Video clips that purportedly show Iran's water polo team failing to sing the national anthem at a competition in Thailand have appeared on social media in what the anti-government protest movement sees as the latest show of solidarity from athletes. The video was shared online by many ordinary Iranian Twitter users. It showed the men's team not singing as the Iranian national anthem played at an Asian Championship match against India in Bangkok on Tuesday.

  • Meet Yevgeny Prigozhin, 'Putin's chef' and founder of the brutal Wagner group who admitted that Russia was meddling in the US midterms

    The 61-year-old once spent nine years in a Soviet Union penal colony and the US government also accused him of meddling in the 2016 election.

  • AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

    The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one of the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys — political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials — is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.