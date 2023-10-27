Russia seeks to gain some initiative in Ukraine to impress Putin – Estonian General Staff

Colonel Tarmo Kundla, head of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) General Staff's ops department, believes that the Russian government is seeking to gain at least a minimal initiative in Ukraine to create an impression of success in the war among the fellow Russians.

Source: ERR with reference to Kundla, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kundla noted that at least a minimal success on the battlefield in Ukraine is important for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the presidential election, as well as for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is seeking to strengthen his position in the ministry.

Quote from Kundla: "The armed forces of the Russian Federation have continued, as in previous weeks, with their intensified attacks on the Avdiivka-Marinka and Kupiansk-Lyman fronts. It is likely that the main objective for the Russian Armed Forces at the moment is to regain the initiative and to formalise some form of success in order to present it to the [Russian] public as a victory."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More details: Another reason for this is the desire of the Russian occupation forces to slow down the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He added that, as in previous weeks, Ukraine would carry on with their offensive actions in Kherson Oblast and with creation of a possible bridgehead.

Quote from Kundla: "It is likely that their aim is to tie up the Russian Federation Armed Forces there. And isolated bits of information indicate that some units have been brought in by Russia, so things are probably going according to plan [for Ukraine]."

More details: He said that Ukrainian forces continue to attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, having achieved some success there.

Background: The White House reported yesterday that the Russian occupiers were suffering huge losses on the Avdiivka front, and that commanders were executing soldiers who refused to follow their orders.

UK intelligence stated last week that Russia had launched a coordinated offensive in several areas in Ukraine’s east, but expressed doubt that the Russian troops would be able to achieve their goals.

Support UP or become our patron!