Russia seeks minimal success in Ukraine for Putin’s image, says Estonian General Staff

Russian invaders are currently making incremental advances in Ukraine, with the primary aim of burnishing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ’s image as a successful leader, Tarmo Kundla, the head of the operational department at the Estonian General Staff, told Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Oct. 27.

Kundla said that Russian troops continue to intensify their attacks in the Avdiivka-Maryinka and Kupyansk-Lyman sections of the front. Their primary mission, it appears, is “to secure at least some form of success, which can be presented to the public as a victory.”

Kundla clarified that the Russians currently have two objectives.

“Firstly, creating a successful military image is crucial for Putin in light of the upcoming presidential elections next year. Additionally, this is essential for Defense Minister Shoigu to solidify his position within the ministry. Secondly, seizing the initiative is crucial for Russia to slow down the Ukrainian counter-offensive,” stated the head of the operational department of the General Staff.

Ukraine will persist with raids in Kherson Oblast, he said, “just as in previous weeks.” Consequently, the Ukrainian military aims to engage and divert Russian troop concentrations in the region.

“Isolated pieces of information indicate that Russia has dispatched additional units to the area, thus, it is plausible that events are unfolding in accordance with Ukraine’s plan,” he added.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s South defense forces, reported on Oct. 23 that combat operations continue on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian defense forces continue to drive back Russian invaders, utilizing counter-battery methods.

Previously, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that select units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully broke through to the occupied segment of Kherson Oblast on Oct. 17-18, specifically in the vicinity of the villages within the Oleshkivska community. It was suggested that, judging from the response of Russian “war correspondents,” this operation could have greater significance than previous similar incursions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Additionally, the ISW noted Ukrainian forces’ progress toward the village of Krynky in its Oct. 20 report, shedding light on the evolving situation in the region.

