Russia seeks partners amid international isolation

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to North Korea was connected to the Kremlin’s problems with securing reliable weapon supplies, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said in an interview with Voice of America on July 27.

"It’s been no secret," Kirby said.

"Mr. Putin is reaching out to other countries for help and support in fighting his war in Ukraine. And that includes, we know, some outreach to the DPRK (North Korea)."

According to the White House, North Korea has supported Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine and supplies weapons, including infantry missiles and shells.

North Korean news agencies reported on "strengthening of bilateral ties" between two countries.

Shoigu accompanied the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, where ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads were featured – despite a ban on North Korean possession of such weapons by the UN Security Council.

The Russian delegation, headed by Shoigu, arrived in the country on July 26. Shoigu met with his North Korean counterpart, General Kang Sun-nam.

The visit was timed with celebrations of North Korea’s 70th anniversary of "Victory Day” – what the Kim regime deems the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in the Korean War. Pyongyang calls the conflict the ‘Great Fatherland Liberation War.’

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, North Korea has supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. U.S. officials have stated that the weapons were traded for food.

Un has previously called Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "holy fight" and expressed the desire to build a strong state together with Putin.

Analysts believe that Shoigu's visit to the country raises the chances of more open support of Russia from North Korea, which could be especially important against the backdrop of Russia's isolation by the West.

