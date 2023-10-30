Russia seeks to link "Ukrainian trail" to anti-Semitic riots in Dagestan

Sergei Melikov, Head of Dagestan [a federal subject of the Russian Federation], has condemned the unrest involving the search for Jews at Makhachkala airport, adding that the incitement to it originated in Ukraine. Gulagu.net, a Russian anti-corruption, anti-torture human rights organisation and website, has reported that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) will point to a "Ukrainian trail" in anti-Semitic pogroms in Dagestan.

Details: The head of Dagestan described the unrest at Makhachkala airport as a "gross violation of the law" and accused the participants of "stabbing" those who "gave their lives for the safety of the Motherland" and "fought against the Nazis" by taking part in the war against Ukraine.

Melikov said all residents of Dagestan empathised with "the victims of the actions of unjust people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine".

Later, Melikov claimed that "opponents of our country" from abroad were trying to destabilise the situation in the republic.

The official mentioned the Morning of Dagestan Telegram channel, which urged residents of the republic to take part in unauthorised actions.

Quote from Melikov: "We have received completely credible information today that the Morning of Dagestan channel is managed and operated from the territory of Ukraine by traitors and Banderites [a historical term describing people who backed Ukrainian nationalist and freedom fighter Stepan Bandera; nowadays, the Russians refer to everybody involved in struggling for Ukraine's freedom as Banderites in a negative context – ed.]."

Details: The head of Dagestan visited Makhachkala airport on Monday morning. The official claimed that the security officers did not use physical force until the last minute, "hoping to reason with the crowd".

Melikov also invited those detained at Makhachkala airport to leave for the "special military operation zone" (as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine) to "wash away the shame".

A source in the Russian FSB told Gulagu.net that the Second Service (the Service for the Protection of the Constitutional Order and the Fight against Terrorism – Ukrainska Pravda), on the orders of the first deputy director, was drawing up reports and special notes on the supposed "Ukrainian trail" in the anti-Semitic pogroms in Dagestan right at night.

This source said searches were planned at the residences of the organisers and participants of the riot at night and in the morning of 30 October, where law enforcement officers were supposed to "find" evidence of the supposed involvement of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Security Service and related persons.

The officers were tasked with "confirming" that the action had been financed by Ukraine so that FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov or Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce in the morning that the conspiracy had been "uncovered" and that "Nazis from Kyiv" were to blame for anti-Semitism and pogroms, and not Dagestanis, aggressive Russian propaganda or Putin.

Reports also indicate that a split has begun within Russia's security forces, with numerous generals extremely dissatisfied with Moscow's weakness and indecision, and the Kremlin preparing lists for the resignation of some generals, as the Russian secret services have lost control of events for the second time in a year after the Wagner Group's mutiny.

Background:

On Sunday, 29 October, anti-Semitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) and tried to board a jet that had arrived from Tel Aviv, looking specifically for Jewish people.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that Russian law enforcement agencies would ensure the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews.

After the video of the storming of the Makhachkala airport in search of Jews appeared online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian anti-Semitism and hatred of other nations were systemic and deep-rooted.

