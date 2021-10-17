Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Russia's daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases.

The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported Sept. 19.

The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.

Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or some 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.

Despite the mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one early on in the pandemic that badly hurt the economy, eroding President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. Instead, it has delegated the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

Some of Russia’s 85 regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other venues. However, daily life is going on largely as normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities.

The highest concentrations of cases are mostly in comparatively urbanized western Russia and in the developed areas along the Pacific Coast such as Vladivostok and Khabarovsk, but the sparsely populated Siberian region of Sakha and Chukotka in the extreme northeast also show high case rates of more than 150 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Overall, the coronavirus task force has registered more than 7.99 million confirmed cases and 223,312 deaths — Europe’s highest death toll. The official record ranks Russia as having the fifth-most pandemic deaths in the world following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

However, state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths in which the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher pandemic death toll — about 418,000 people with COVID-19 as of August. Based on that number, Russia would rank as the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world, ahead of Mexico.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

    Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

  • Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll at record high as vaccination program stalls

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia reported a record 1,002 deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily number has passed the 1,000-mark since the start of the pandemic. New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, were at 33,208, setting a record for the fifth consecutive day, the Russian coronavirus task force said. Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry this week to ask retired vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.

  • UN: Syria government, opposition to begin drafting charter

    Syria's government and opposition in the war-torn country have agreed to start drafting constitutional reforms, the U.N. Syria envoy announced Sunday, a major step after a nine-month hiatus of talks and several fruitless rounds. U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen didn’t say what was behind the agreement or offer details of what comes next. Pedersen met Sunday with the co-chairs of a committee which includes figures from fourth-term President Bashar Assad's government, as well as exiles and civil society representatives.

  • China launches second crewed mission to build space station

    A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, which means "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern province of Gansu at 12:23 a.m. Beijing time (1623 GMT on Friday).China began construction of what will be its first permanent space station in April with the launch of Tianhe - the first and largest of the station's three modules.The astronauts Zhai Zhigang, 55, Wang Yaping, 41, and Ye Guangfu, 41, are to work and stay on Tianhe, the living quarters of the future space station, for six months.A send off ceremony was held for three Chinese astronauts on Friday (October 15) before they boarded Shenzhou-13 spaceship for the country’s longest crewed mission to date.In the latest mission, astronauts will carry out tests of the key technologies and robotics on Tianhe needed to assemble the space station, verify onboard life support systems and conduct a host of scientific experiments.

  • Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens

    The protests come as tensions rise between civilian and military rulers.

  • How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

    French police killed at least 100 people in 1961, throwing some of them into the River Seine to drown them.

  • In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

    Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. The episode was especially piercing in New Hampshire, where the previous House speaker died of COVID-19 last year. It has also exposed Republicans' persistent struggle to root out the misinformation that has taken hold in its ranks across the country.

  • Scottish Dunes Trump Promised To Protect On His Golf Course Are Ruined

    Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.

  • John Dean Says Trump Deeply Linked To Insurrection, And Bannon Can Bare All

    "Indications are that Trump is much more involved in this whole thing than we think he was,” said Dean, who knows all about problematic presidents.

  • Jeffrey Epstein believed he could make a deal with prosecutors by revealing the secrets of Donald Trump or Bill Clinton, a new book says

    A new book by Michael Wolff reveals Jeffrey Epstein's thinking in the final months of his life, including his desire to make a deal with prosecutors.

  • Democrats mock Donald Trump over Virginia governor race, flying a plane with a banner near Mar-a-Lago

    Democrats tease Donald Trump over Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's attempts to distance himself from the former president.

  • Katie Couric’s RBG Coverup Shows How We Ended Up With Trump

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co

  • These Republicans torpedoed vaccine edicts — then slipped in the polls

    New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.

  • Publix grocery store heiress donated $150,000 to GOP attorneys general group to promote the January 6 protest

    Julie Jenkins Fancelli is the daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain and the top funder of the January 6 pro-Trump rally.

  • Pressure mounts on ex-DoJ official Jeff Clark over Trump’s ‘election subversion scheme’

    Former assistant attorney general faces possible disbarment and charges after report details machinations on Trump’s behalf Jeffrey Clark has resisted cooperating with the House select committee’s investigations. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Jeffrey Clark, a former top environmental lawyer at the Trump justice department accused of plotting with Trump to undermine the 2020 election results in Georgia and other states, is facing ethics investigations in Washington that could lead to possible disbar

  • Qualified immunity stifles truth-telling, Facebook wars, nursing shortages: Top columns

    From a massive migrant caravan on the way to Hillary Clinton dabbling into fiction, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Desperate Afghan parents are selling their kids to pay off debt as poverty levels deepen following Taliban takeover: report

    A house cleaner in western Afghanistan named Saleha sold her 3-year-old daughter to a man to whom she owed a $550 debt.

  • China surprised US officials with August missiles test: Report

    China surprised U.S. officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that went around the globe before it made its way toward the intended target, according to a report.

  • Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

    The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.