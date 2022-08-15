Russia sees revolt among its proxy forces in Donbas

The militants said that they were being fooled and blackmailed

He also posted a video with the fighters’ appeal to their leaders.

Their dissatisfaction was caused by the decision of the Russian leadership to send them to reinforce the fighters of another sham statelet, the “Donetsk People’s Republic” (“DPR”).

“We refuse to go and fight on the territory of the DPR,” one of the organizers of the riot said in the video.

“We’ve fulfilled our duty... Using threats, blackmail, intimidation and deception, they’re trying to drive us into DPR territory.”

According to him, LPR leader Leonid Pasechink in early July announced about the alleged capture of the whole of Luhansk Oblast, therefore the fighters under his control demand that they be allowed to return home.

