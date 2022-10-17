Russia will send about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles and about 100 guns to Belarus
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 15:33
The Russian Federation will deploy about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars of over 100 mm calibre to Belarus as part of the joint Belarusian and Russian force.
Source:, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and aide to the Belarusian Minister of Defence, Valery Revenka, on Twitter
Quote: "The total number being sent to Belarus will be up to 9,000 personnel, about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars of over 100m calibre."
Details: Revenka said that the security threats to the Union State [an organisation aimed at deepening the relationship between Russia and Belarus through the integration of economic and defence policy – ed.] of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are considered to be: "the deployment of the NATO groups near the borders of the Republic of Belarus, in the absence of dialogue; an increase in the intensity of the NATO training activities in offensive topics; and the encouragement of Belarusian radical elements to overthrow the legitimate authorities in the Republic of Belarus".
Previously: The aviation unit of the joint regional force has started arriving in the Republic of Belarus from the Russian Federation.
Background:
On 10 October, Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Russian Federation and Belarus agreed on the deployment of a joint regional group of forces.
On 11 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that Russia is trying to drag Belarus into the war, and that some kind of provocation, with an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belarus, may be conducted to justify it.
On 15 October, the first trainloads of Russian troops arrived in the Republic of Belarus.
According to Valery Revenka, Aide to the Belarusian Minister of Defence, the total number of Russian soldiers deployed in Belarus as part of the two countries’ "joint forces" will be up to 9,000.
On 16 October, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported that the situation at the Ukrainian-Belorusian border is under control at the moment; no changes had been recorded. The situation with Russian forces in the hinterland is being monitored by the intelligence and similar units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
