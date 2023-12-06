Russia is sending wounded soldiers back into battle in a desperate attempt to take a Ukrainian city, families say

A bird's-eye view of the destroyed buildings of the city of Avdiivka on October 26, 2023. Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images

Russian forces are sending wounded soldiers back to the front line, their families said.

This is in order to capture the city of Avdiivka in time for Putin to crow about it at a TV event, they said.

They sent their complaints in a letter to Putin, which was seen by Russian outlet Important Stories.

Wounded soldiers are being sent back to the trenches in an effort to capture a key Ukrainian city in time for President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in, according to the families of soldiers.

Independent Russian outlet Important Stories obtained a letter addressed to Putin signed by more than 100 relatives of soldiers fighting around Avdiivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Family members of the 95411 unit, from Russia's Western Military District, said that on November 25 a directive was issued ordering soldiers with mild to moderate injuries to be sent back into the trenches, Important Stories reported.

The families complained that the commander's deployment of soldiers there was tantamount to their "deliberate extermination," according to a translation published by Meduza, an independent Russian outlet.

They said that soldiers had been living in trenches 700 meters from Avdiivka for over 10 months, and were under constant fire, according to Important Stories.

"They show no mercy," the families reportedly said of the commanders. "They gather up the remains then it's back into the storm."

Business Insider has not seen the letter from the families, and has not been able to verify its claims, but brutal and poorly-supported fighting conditions have been described elsewhere.

Avdiivka has become the site of Russia's most intensive fight in recent months, drawing comparisons to the long siege of Bakhmut.

A still from Ukrainian footage released on Sunday shows burning vehicles near Avdiivka. 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Since mid-October, Russian forces have intensified efforts to take the city, which according to open-source estimates remains almost completely encircled by Russian-held territory.

Now there's a rush to get "some kind of result" there, the families wrote, per Meduza. And that result has a deadline, they claimed — Putin's annual phone-in show.

Called "Direct Line," the hourslong call-in is meant to allow Putin to field questions from members of the public directly. It's set to be held on December 14, and will be combined with Putin's annual year-end press conference, Reuters reported.

Both events have suffered cancellations and postponements since the invasion of Ukraine.

A handout image shows President Vladimir Putin taking part in an annual televised phone-in with the country's citizens dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on June 30, 2021. Anadolu/handout via Getty Images

This year, polling suggests that Russians are most interested in asking Putin when the war will end, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainian soldiers have told Business Insider that Russia has previously thrown vast resources into attempts to capture key targets in time for dates with symbolic importance.

In 2022, it was widely understood that Putin had ordered Russian troops to capture Bakhmut by New Year — resulting in wave after wave of poorly-trained soldiers being thrown into the fighting, mortar commander Olga Bigar told Business Insider.

And as Russia's annual "Victory Day" military parade approached on May 9 this year, Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut were instructed to hold on beyond that date, because of the opportunity it would present to kill large numbers of Russians, Yuriy Stetskiv, deputy chief of staff for the 135th Battalion, told Business Insider.

"Russians will give all their forces to conquer Bakhmut before this [date] so they can say on their parade that 'we are the best army in the world,'" he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider