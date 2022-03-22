Russia Depository Processes $66 Million Eurobond Coupon Payment

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s National Settlement Depository said it has processed the $66 million coupon payment on a Eurobond.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The coupon, which was due on Monday, is for Russia’s March 2029 dollar bonds, according to a NSD statement. The Finance Ministry said earlier it transferred the cash to the NSD and had met its obligations on the bond coupon “in full.” The debt also has a ruble-fallback option, which allows Russia to make the payment in its local currency, provided it meets certain requirements.

International creditors have been closely monitoring the cash, even after a $117 million coupon payment went through last week, easing concerns about a potential sovereign default. Stringent sanctions and capital controls following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have left it unclear whether international investors can access the funds if they’re transferred to local accounts.

READ MORE: Inside Russia’s 96-Hour Cliffhanger to Sidestep Bond Default

JPMorgan Chase & Co. received and processed the payment after getting approvals from the U.S. Treasury Department, according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming a Reuters report earlier. Unlike last week’s interest payments, this bond’s prospectus states that the coupon settlement would be done through Russia’s central securities depository and Euroclear, one of the world’s biggest clearing houses. JPMorgan declined to comment earlier.

Billions of dollars of Russian government and company debt have been put in question after as much as two thirds of the country’s foreign currency reserves were frozen, as well as the overseas assets of numerous billionaires. Russia has at least $400 million of interest payments coming due over the next 10 weeks, as well as a $2 billion bond it must repay next month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Story continues

Credit Bank of Moscow, a lender the Russian central bank has designated systemically important, said it fulfilled an obligation to make a $9.7 million coupon payment on its $500 million September 2026 bond. Two bondholders, who declined to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said they had received payment.

Online lender Tinkoff Bank also paid its debt interest on time on its perpetual dollar-denominated notes. Multiple bondholders confirmed they had received a $6.94 million coupon due March 15, and a $9 million coupon due March 20.

(Updates the headline and the top.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.