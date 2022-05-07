Russia sends conscripts from Crimea to fight against Ukraine, representative of the President of Ukraine says

Russian army conscripts

“I want to say that conscripts are very actively sent from the Crimean Peninsula to fight against our country,” Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported Tasheva as saying.

According to Tasheva, from open source data alone, “recently there were at least 72 funerals” of Russian soldiers on the peninsula, and according to confirmed data, 41 of them are definitely natives of Crimea.

Tasheva said that the actual numbers are likely higher.

She said that those who died in the war are most likely citizens of Ukraine, since their documents indicate that they were born on the territory of the peninsula, and if they lived there or were born there any time of 2014, this means that they are citizens of Ukraine.

