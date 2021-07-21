Russia sends long-delayed module to space station

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·2 min read
Proton
A Proton rocket carried the new laboratory into orbit from the famous Baikonur spaceport

A Russian rocket has departed the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, to deliver a new science module to the International space station (ISS).

The 13m-long, 20-tonne Nauka laboratory will go on the rear of the orbiting platform, connected to the other major Russian segments, Zvezda and Zarya.

The new module carries with it a large robotic arm (ERA) supplied by the European Space Agency (Esa).

Nauka is much delayed. It was originally supposed to launch in 2007.

But it suffered repeated slips in schedule, in part because of budget difficulties but also because engineers encountered a raft of technical problems during development.

The module will result in a significant boost in habitable volume for the ISS, raising it by 70 cubic metres.

Cosmonauts will use the extra space to conduct experiments and to store cargo. They'll also use it as a rest area.

Nauka
Nauka had an extremely difficult development

The last sizeable Russian segment sent to the station was Rassvet. This 6m-long storage unit was lifted into place in 2010 by one of the last US shuttle flights.

Nauka goes up just as Russia has been questioning its future role in the ISS project.

Moscow officials recently warned about the more-than-20-year age of some of their on-orbit hardware and intimated the country could pull out of the station in 2025. And Russia has shown little interest in joining the US-led lunar platform, known as the Gateway, which will be assembled this decade.

ERA
The delay for Nauka has also affected the European robotic arm

Nauka's long gestation has severely impacted the schedule of its 11m-long European robotic arm (ERA).

The ERA was completed so long ago that it had to be put in storage.

Engineers would occasionally pull it out to test its systems.

The ERA will be able to operate all around the Russian end of the ISS. With the aid of an "elbow" joint, it will shift position by moving hand over hand.

It's capable of grappling components of up to eight tonnes in mass with a precision of 5mm.

ISS crewmembers will also be able to use the arm to move themselves when on a spacewalk.

Nauka's flight to the ISS will take just over the week.

Controllers need first to remove a freighter and an old docking port from the location where the new module will be linked to the station.

Final attachment is not expected until 29 July at the earliest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies - exporter

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia's state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar's ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals. "There is close cooperation between us on the supply of military products, including aircraft," Alexander Mikheev, the head of Rosoboronexport, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

  • Blue Origin's New Shepard carries Jeff Bezos and three crew members to space and back

    Blue Origin successfully completed its first crewed launch Tuesday, sending four human passengers to space – including the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos. The result of billions of dollars of investment, dozens of test launches and some petty squabbling amongst ultra-rich founders, the triumph of the New Shepard, along with that of Virgin Galactic earlier this month, undoubtably heralds the dawn of a new age of space tourism. The mission took place at Launch Site One, Blue Origin’s sprawling and secretive facility that sits around thirty miles north of the small town of Van Horn, Texas.

  • How Tesla Could Transform the Auto Industry, Again

    Tesla's move to offer its self-driving software via subscription is likely to encourage other car companies to do the same. Billions of dollars are at stake.

  • Putin's drive to tame food prices threatens grain sector

    During a televised session with ordinary Russians last month, a woman pressed President Vladimir Putin on high food prices. Valentina Sleptsova challenged the president on why bananas from Ecuador are now cheaper in Russia than domestically-produced carrots and asked how her mother can survive on a “subsistence wage” with the cost of staples like potatoes so high, according to a recording of the annual event. Putin acknowledged high food costs were a problem, including with “the so-called borsch basket” of basic vegetables, blaming global price increases and domestic shortages.

  • Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in a month

    Bitcoin fell on Tuesday to its lowest in almost a month, slumping below $30,000 as regulators continued calls for tighter checks on cryptocurrencies. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5% to $29,300, its lowest since June 22. Smaller cryptocurrencies such as ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also lost around 5%.

  • Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

    Russia on Wednesday successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station that is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. A Proton-M booster rocket carrying the Nauka module lifted off as scheduled at 7:58 pm local time (14:58 GMT) from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The navigational antennas and solar arrays deployed properly after a flawless launch that set the module on an eight-day journey to the orbiting outpost.

  • Taiwan bumps BioNTech vaccine order to 15 million with Buddhist donation

    A major Taiwanese Buddhist group said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via the German firm's Chinese sales agent, bumping the island's order for the shot up to 15 million doses. The Tzu Chi Foundation said in June it was bidding to get the vaccines, and Taiwan's government said it would allow the group to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. The vaccines will be donated to the government for distribution.

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • NBA Finals: After worst offensive quarter of playoffs, Bucks bounce back to win title

    The Bucks went from leading by 13 to scoring only 13 in the second quarter. But a strong second half and 50 points from Giannis propelled Milwaukee to the title.

  • EXPLAINER: What’s making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

    A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring. While scientists are still racing to confirm the cause, it seems juvenile birds may be most susceptible. The U.S. Geological Survey, which oversees responses to some natural hazards and risks, has recommended that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease.

  • New Images Capture Black Hole’s Jet in Unprecedented Detail

    The Event Horizon Telescope has just released a new, ultra-detailed image of a high-energy jet shooting out of a supermassive black hole. The post New Images Capture Black Hole’s Jet in Unprecedented Detail appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jeff Bezos space flight: Blue Origin lands as Amazon founder returns from stellar voyage - live updates

    Successful first crewed launch of Blue Origin Capsule lands safely after 10-minute flight Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old Wally Funk celebrate feat Capsule had biggest windows ever flown in space giving unique views of Earth Blue Origin blasted off - and landed safely - sending Jeff Bezos and its three crew members up towards space and making history for private space flight. The rocket lifted off at 2.15pm UK time, taking off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One

  • Watch Jeff Bezos launch to the edge of space on Blue Origin's first passenger flight

    Bezos and his companions are due to experience a rocket launch, skim the edge of space, then plunge to a parachute landing in just 11 minutes.

  • Watching Jeff Bezos Go to Space Was More Depressing Than Inspiring

    Mere minutes after touching the edge of space, Jeff Bezos and his fellow Blue Origin crewmates stood back on Earth, shaking champagne at the throng of cameras pointed their way with grins wide enough to see from … well, space. No matter which channel you turned to — CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC — the […]

  • In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

    A study of the gut of a well-preserved body from a bog in Denmark has offered new details that researchers say hint at dark rituals.

  • Ignore Jeff Bezos Going to Space. Tesla’s Elon Musk Is the Real Winner.

    Rich people spending money has always been a thing. But it's Tesla's CEO who is changing space travel.

  • Does outer space end – or go on forever?

    It can stretch your mind to ponder what's really out there. Stijn Dijkstra/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space? – Siah, age 11, Fremont, California Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the atmosphere. It extends about 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth. Floating around the atmosphere is a mixture of mol

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope photographed colliding galaxies after recovering from a month-long mystery glitch

    Hubble's first new photos show two colliding galaxies and one long galactic spiral. The telescope is also observing star clusters and Jupiter auroras.

  • 'Jurassic Pompeii' yields thousands of 'squiggly wiggly' fossils

    Scientists are excavating one of the most important Jurassic sites ever discovered in the UK.

  • Watch SpaceX fire up one of the world's biggest rocket boosters, Super Heavy, for the first time ahead of Starship's planned orbital launch

    Starship, SpaceX's mega-rocket system, is made of two parts - a ship and a Super Heavy booster, designed to heave the craft into orbit.