Russia sentences Aidar battalion deputy commander to 16 years

Denys Muryha

Denys Muryha, the deputy commander of Ukraine’s Aidar battalion, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by Russia's Southern District Military Court, according to reports in the Russian media on June 20.

In a show trial, the court’s judges found him "guilty" of organizing an illegal armed formation and undergoing training for terrorist activities.

The case against Muryha was taken up by the Leninsky District Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on May 19. Russian prosecutors sought his arrest for participating in an “illegal armed formation.” He had been placed on Russia’s list of "extremists and terrorists” in May 2022.

Read also: Russia plotted assassination of defector on US soil – report

According to reports in the Russian media, Muryha was apprehended in April 2022 while attempting to enter Rostov Oblast under the pretense of being a refugee.

Separately, more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers have been forced to stand trial in Russia since June 14. They are accused of involvement in a “terrorist organization” and participating in actions aimed at overthrowing the Russian occupation authorities in Donetsk Oblast.

If convicted, they could face sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine