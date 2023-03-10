Russia sentences captured Ukrainian human rights activist to 13 years in prison

Maksym Butkevych
Maksym Butkevych

Butkevych, who was also a co-founder of independent radio station Hromadske Radio, will have to serve his term in a maximum security penal colony.

In addition, sentences were imposed on servicemen Viktor Pokhozei and Vladyslav Shel — 8.5 and 18.5 years in prison, respectively.

Read also: Moscow confirms detention of Ukrainian activist Butkevych

The puppet authorities accused the Ukrainians of "cruel treatment of civilians and the use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict." The terrorists accused Butkevych of allegedly "attempting to kill two people" and "intentionally damaging property of another."

Read also: Biden approves biggest ever aid package, Shoigu admits Russia’s pace has slowed, and a look back at six months

Butkevych joined the Ukrainian army in early March 2022. He has been held captive since at least June 24, as Russian propagandists published a video of his interrogation on that day. In August, the Russian Defense Ministry admitted that it was holding Butkevych in captivity.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

