Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled five communities of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 12, local authorities reported on Telegram.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration recorded 35 explosions from six attacks conducted by mortar and unguided missiles. The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Russia attacked Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka communities with unguided missiles, while other communties suffered from mortar attacks over the past 24 hours. There was no information on casualties or damages in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces operating in Sumy Oblast intercepted a reconnaissance group of eight Russian soldiers headed in the direction of local critical infrastructure installations, according to Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

The intercepting Ukrainian soldiers reportedly fired on the saboteur group, inflicting casualties and forcing them to retreat. Naiev reported no losses on the Ukrainian side.

