Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Druzhbivka. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on the village of Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with Russia dropping at least 37 mines on the community. The town is located 45 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Russia blocks international commission from investigating Il-76 crash, Ukraine says

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.