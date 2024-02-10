Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.

The Russian military fired at the communities of Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhbivka.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, unguided aircraft missiles, and grenade launcher attacks. No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, and surrounding areas experienced the most intense attacks with 73 explosions reported. In the meantime, Russian troops launched four guided bombs at the Druzhbivka community, damaging a few private residences, a fire station and one local enterprise building.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Read also: Fate of Avdiivka uncertain as Ukrainian forces defending it struggle with fortifications, resources

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.