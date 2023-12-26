Russia shells Kherson train station during boarding of an evacuation train, casualties still being determined

Consequences of the shelling of the railway station in Kherson

On Tuesday, December 26, the Russian military attacked the railway station in Kherson. The number of killed and wounded is being clarified, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a video message.

According to him, an evacuation train came under fire by Russian forces. There were many civilians present.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the station and rolling stock were damaged. Several injured workers are known, but the passengers are in shelter.

The company noted that people will be transferred to buses and reserve cars.

"The situation is under control; railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

The city authorities of Kherson reported on the massive shelling of the city from various types of weapons. According to Roman Mrochka, head of the Kherson MBA, at least three people were injured.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko later said that during the massive Russian attack on Kherson, there were about 140 civilians at the train station waiting for the departure of the evacuation train.

The police immediately began to evacuate, and one law enforcement officer died from his injuries, Klymenko said. Two more civilians and two policemen received shrapnel wounds.

