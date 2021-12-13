Russia shelves plan for QR vaccination proof on planes and trains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament will shelve a draft bill that would have required people travelling by plane or train to present QR codes showing proof of immunity to COVID-19, the speaker of the State Duma said on Monday.

The U-turn came in response to strong public opposition to the proposal, which would effectively have forced people to get vaccinated - or show that they had caught the disease and recovered - in order to travel around the country.

Russia has the third highest death toll from COVID-19 after the United States and Brazil, and the Kremlin has expressed frequent frustration at the slow public uptake of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

"The decision to withdraw the bill ... is the result of dialogue between the State Duma and the government based on the opinions from regions and citizens' appeals," the lower house of parliament's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on social media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The document is very complicated and requires very scrupulous work, which will now continue."

Authorities have used QR codes to control access to various public settings but there is no unified approach across Russia's 80-plus regions. In Moscow, for example, codes are required to visit theatres and museums.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests, says police have made arrests at a number of demonstrations across the country against the use of the codes.

Taxi drivers in the Tatarstan region hiked prices last month, the Interfax news agency reported, after a requirement to show QR codes on public transport came into force. Video footage at the time showed people reacting angrily when being told they could not board buses.

Citizens who have been vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or have a negative PCR-test can currently receive a QR code.

The Duma will consider a separate bill that would see QR codes needed to enter public places, including restaurants. Lawmaker Vasily Piskarev said it had a good chance of being passed, Interfax reported, but it may not be necessary if the epidemiological situation improves.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Russia had now detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 16 people who have returned from South Africa.

(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Antonov, editing by Mark Trevelyan and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky after a swarm of deadly tornadoes hit the state on Friday, paving the way for additional federal aid, the White House said in a statement. As part of the declaration, federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren, the statement said. The aid will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear formally requested the declaration on Sunday after the twisters obliterated the small city of Mayfield and destroyed a candle factory.

  • Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

  • Should Crypto Be Part of Your Retirement Portfolio?

    A retirement investment portfolio should include a diverse mix of assets in order to reduce your risk. Before you buy any cryptocurrencies as a retirement investment, there are a few things to consider. The first main obstacle that you're likely to encounter is that you might not be able to add cryptocurrency to your retirement investment portfolio.

  • Analysis: Accusers place Ghislaine Maxwell at center of Epstein's abuse, experts say

    Two weeks of emotional, explicit testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial from four women who said the British socialite groomed them as teenagers for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein could largely undercut the defense's argument that prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat, legal experts said. The women - who say they met Maxwell at different times in places as far flung as Florida, New Mexico and London - all portrayed her as central to the sexual encounters they had with Epstein. Maxwell's attorneys did rattle three of the four accusers during tough cross-examination and scored two favorable rulings from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who said that two of the four women prosecutors called victims were old enough to consent at the time of the alleged encounters. But as the defense prepares to mount its case, persuading jurors that Maxwell was not involved will be difficult, some experts said.

  • 4 women met Maxwell as teens. They're accusing her as adults

    All were drawn into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit as teenagers and now have also testified as key accusers in the sex-abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The women’s testimony in federal court in Manhattan, at times emotional, offered sordid details about allegations Maxwell groomed them to participate in sexual massages with Epstein. The defense says Maxwell is being made to take the fall for Epstein, who died by suicide awaiting his own sex-abuse trial in 2019. The last was Annie Farmer, who took the witness stand using her real name.

  • Miley Cyrus Becomes A Christmas Card On ‘Saturday Night Live’

    Miley Cyrus made a special appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as part of Punkie Johnson’s holiday card in a sketch that brought the colorful cardstock to life. Johnson played the role of Ruth, who sent the card depicting a chance meeting with Cyrus to friends and family including a couple whose greetings magically come […]

  • Kentucky resumes counting the dead from barrage of tornadoes

    Rescue workers resumed combing through debris on Monday in the scant hope of finding survivors from a battery of deadly tornadoes that tore through six states, with Kentucky officials trying to determine just how many people died. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky, paving the way for additional federal aid, the White House said. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear formally requested the declaration earlier in the day. The factory was in Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 in the southwestern corner of Kentucky, where a tornado destroyed not only the candle factory but also the police and fire stations.

  • White House official allegedly said National Guard would protect Trump supporters Jan. 6

    A report out Sunday that recommends that Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress alleges that he said National Guard

  • First Omicron death in UK confirmed by Boris Johnson

    The prime minister said the news emphasised the importance of accelerating the booster rollout.

  • Mixed reactions as NY adds a week to dear season with Holiday Deer Hunt in Southern Tier

    Some sportsmen's groups welcome the new “Holiday Deer Hunt,” while others are less enthusiastic about the extra week of deer season.

  • 'I've got towns that are gone': Kentucky governor describes carnage left by tornadoes

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that a tornado outbreak in the state has already led to 80 reported casualties. That number is reportedly expected to rise as authorities continue their search and recovery.

  • Satellite Images Show Russian Military Forces Keep Massing Near Ukraine’s Border

    Satellite images provided to BuzzFeed News and a slew of social media videos show that new Russian troops and heavy artillery were moved to strategic locations right around Biden and Putin’s virtual summit.View Entire Post ›

  • Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $1?

    The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has wowed investors with its path up the charts. Right now, Shiba Inu trades for a fraction of cent. And that means a small investment could result in considerable riches if the cryptocurrency continues to gain ground. First, let's take a look at a more important question: Could Shiba Inu actually reach $1? Today, about 549 trillion Shiba Inu coins are in circulation.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton refused to confirm US attorney nominees in Democratic states until Sen. Dick Durbin apologized for interrupting him nine months ago

    Durbin said that Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Chris Christie fired a fresh salvo at Trump, saying the events leading up to the Capitol riot were 'driven from the top' by 'C-team players'

    The onetime ally of Donald Trump said Trump's postelection strategy was "executed by C-team players" and was a "Keystone Cops operation."

  • DeSantis’ executive order on immigration could trigger constitutional crisis

    Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order to crack down on illegal immigration in Florida.

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.

  • Meadows Jan. 5 email indicated Guard on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people,’ investigators say

    The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.