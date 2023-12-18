Russia shot down yet another one of its prized fighter jets by mistake, Ukraine says

Russia shot down one of its own fighter jets, Ukraine claimed.

The Su-25 jet was shot down in east Ukraine.

Russia has shot down several of its own planes in "friendly fire" incidents.

Russia shot down one of its prized fighter jets by mistake, the commander of Ukraine's Air Force has claimed.

Reports suggest a Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down over the Zaporizhia region in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Telegram that Ukraine was not responsible for downing it.

"I can confidently state that it was not the Ukrainian air defense that shot down the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft! These were clearly the coordinated actions of Russian anti-aircraft troops, for which the entire Ukrainian people sends them great thanks!" said Oleshchuk.

Russian military bloggers confirmed the aircraft was Russian, but said it had been downed as a result of bad weather, Euromaidan Press reported.

The Su-25 is a jet aircraft used to support ground attacks. Because it flies at a relatively low altitude, it is vulnerable to being detected by air defense systems, with a high number of the planes having been shot down in the war.

If confirmed, it would not be the first case of a Russian plane being downed in a so-called "friendly fire" incident.

In September, UK intelligence said that Russia had shot down one of its own advanced Su-35 jets near Tokmak, east Ukraine.

Business Insider was unable to independently verify either of the reports. The Russian Defense Ministry has also not confirmed the reports, though BI has reached out for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider