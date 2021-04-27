  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia shuts down Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

CBSNews
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia's government has ordered opposition leader Alexey Navalny's political organization to shut down, at least for now. The fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin just ended a three-week hunger strike in a Russian prison.

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports that Navalny's supporters used his strike action as a springboard for new anti- government protests.

Particularly among younger Russians, the movement spearheaded by Navalny has galvanized into a powerful groundswell of domestic opposition to Putin, and that's exactly what prosecutors hope to shut down with their latest move. Navalny himself was the victim of an assassination attempt last summer — poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. He accuses the Kremlin, and Putin himself, of ordering the attack. The U.S. and other Western nations agree.

The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any role in the poisoning, but as soon as Navalny recovered from treatment in Germany and returned to Russia, he was sent to jail. Now a court wants to silence his anti-corruption foundation, too, by labeling it an extremist organization, on par with ISIS and al Qaeda. The court's ruling is pending, but the government has ordered the foundation to be shut down while the extremist designation is considered. Palmer asked Vladimir Ashurkov, the foundation's director, why he believes the Kremlin would take such a dramatic step to silence Navalny's organization.

"I guess because over the years, Navalny and our organization emerged as the most important opponent to Vladimir Putin," he told CBS News. The foundation has consistently highlighted alleged corruption in Putin's close circles. Most recently, it released a video showing a vast country estate allegedly built for the Russian leader.

The video showed, among other luxuries at the estate, gold-plated toilet brushes. It was viewed more than 115 million times. The toilet brushes went viral on social media. Since the video, anti-Putin protesters on the streets have carried gold-painted toilet brushes to mock the president.

The Kremlin tries to ignore Navalny. President Putin won't even say his name. But the ruthless measures being taken to repress him and his movement may backfire, serving only to add to his fame, and his support. "Whatever comes next, Alexey has already won," Navalny's wife Yulia wrote in a letter to CBS' "60 Minutes."

Crumbling water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississippi

Green energy upgrades for your home

Liz Cheney says McConnell and McCarthy are GOP's leaders, not Trump

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lankan Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

    Sri Lanka's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposed ban on wearing full-face veils including Muslim burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a U.N. expert's comment that it would violate international law. The Cabinet approved the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera at its weekly meeting, Weerasekara said on his Facebook page. Weerasekara has called burqas, a garment that covers the body and face worn by some Muslim women, a sign of religious extremism and said a ban would improve national security.

  • Allies of Russia's Navalny defiant in face of possible extremism charges

    Close allies of jailed Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, pledged on Sunday to continue their actions despite the prospect of being outlawed under extremism charges. Moscow City Court is expected to rule in a few days on a request from a Moscow prosecutor to officially outlaw the backbone of Navalny's political movement - the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) - on the grounds that it is an extremist group. Leonid Volkov, chief of staff of Navalny's team, said on Sunday the group would continue its work, including investigations into corruption.

  • Moscow court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

    A Moscow court on Tuesday restricted the activities of an organization founded by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a decision on whether it and his offices across Russia should be outlawed as extremist groups. The ruling on the Foundation for Fighting Corruption by the Moscow City Court was another step in the sweeping crackdown on Navalny, his allies and his political infrastructure. The Moscow prosecutor’s office had petitioned the court to label the foundation and Navalny's network of regional offices as extremist groups and effectively outlaw their activities.

  • Watching 'Wine Country' on Netflix Is the Best Way to Spend Mother's Day With Your Mom

    While Mother's Day this year might not included involve going out for an overpriced brunch, you can still whip up a pitcher of mimosas at home and schedule a movie marathon courtesy of Netflix or Amazon Prime with your mama. Oh, and if you can't physically be with your mom, you can set up a Netflix Watch Party and watch the same movie together, but separate. Don't forget to check out Good Housekeeping's guide to Mother's Day 2021!!

  • France-Algeria relations: The lingering fallout from nuclear tests in the Sahara

    France says the tests were carried out in uninhabited areas but local residents beg to differ.

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Scores Die Waiting at Hospital Doorsteps in COVID-Ravaged India

    Bhat Burhan/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—Dozens of people piled outside of the largest COVID-19 hospital in India’s capital city, gasping for breath. Health-care workers performed CPR on dying patients who had been denied admission to the overcrowded facility. The majority of them never make it inside.After seeing his son struggling to breathe last Sunday, Kamre Aalam rushed to the Lok Nayak Jan Prakash (LNJP) hospital. But with India facing an unprecedented second wave of the novel coronavirus, all 1,500 beds at LNJP were occupied.Many of the patients who waited outside the hospital doors last week took their last breaths there. After waiting for hours, Rayees Aalam, Aalam’s 26-year-old son, died there too. Dazed, Aalam sat by his son—who was wrapped in a blue disposable plastic bag—inside an ambulance that drove towards the largest cemetery in New Delhi, two miles away from the hospital.Indian Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen After Foreign Sales BoomBut the cemetery was running out of space too. To meet the rising demand, bulldozers were being used instead of gravediggers. Unlike the older graves, a large patch of land designated for COVID-19 burials was missing gravestones.The second wave, worsened by the spread of the Indian variant of the virus, has rattled India’s health-care infrastructure, and cases have been surging at a record pace. The country has recorded more than a million cases in the last four days. In his address to the nation last Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who has been busy campaigning and promoting festivals—suggested that the situation is under control. Meanwhile, Twitter is awash with SOS texts from the families of infected citizens begging for oxygen cylinders, plasma, and even Remdesivir—an antiviral drug which hospitals ran out of a month ago.The death toll is piling up quickly, too: almost two people are losing lives to COVID-19 every minute in India. On Monday alone, over 2,812 died. The true number could be even higher, considering several media reports have suggested that the state is lying about the true rates of infection.At the cemetery, gravedigger Mohammad Waseem was sitting under the shade of a tree when the ambulance carrying Alaam’s son arrived. “With this, today’s toll goes to 13,” he told The Daily Beast, as he stood up to tend to another grieving family.Armed with protective gear, Waseem assembled three other men to bring down Rayees’s body from the ambulance, which immediately turned back to the hospital to fetch others. At the cemetery, families are given the option of burying their loved ones in a coffin or wrapped in a shroud, but Aalam, a 52-year-old daily-wage laborer, didn’t have the money to buy a coffin for his recently graduated son. Shroud was cheaper.Waseem wrapped Reyees in white cloth as his father watched, sobbing alone. The rest of their family members were 120 miles away in a village in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state. Rayees’s wife and two young children—a 2-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter—were still unaware of his death. Bhat Burhan/The Daily Beast “How will I tell his mother when she will ask me for her son?” Aalam told The Daily Beast, breaking down. “I’ll always regret that he was buried here, away from his home. I wish I could have taken him home and buried him in our ancestral graveyard.”Waseem has learned to be quick when lowering bodies into graves. Last year, when the virus first broke out in India, he had dug out five 15-foot-deep graves a day in preparation. But the current pandemic wave has been worse than he could have ever imagined.“This is the deadliest time,” Waseem, who had led over a thousand funeral prayers since March 2020, told The Daily Beast. “I break down every night. I have seen so many bodies, I often break down—my heart and mind, both have gone mad.”Ninety miles away from his home in Haryana, Waseem hasn’t been able to see his family either. He worries that he might carry the virus home to his children. “Everyone wants to stay away from this virus. No one comes forward to bury them,” he said. “It feels like a responsibility given by God. I can’t escape it.”As Aalam journeyed home after burying his son, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, frantically tweeted: “OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,” adding that “Delhi is facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, [we] need much more than normal supply.” That same day, Kejriwal described the situation as a “race against time” and later begged the Modi government “to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi.” As of Monday, at least 92,000 people are infected with the virus in the capital city. India’s crisis has threatened other countries’ battles against COVID-19. After a call with India’s prime minister on Monday, President Joe Biden pledged to deliver vital resources and supplies to India, promising “America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19.”Back at the LNJP, Ishita Goyal, a woman in her twenties, ran down the corridors of the hospital, calling out for her father. She had checked him into the facility last Friday, after he had fallen ill, but wasn’t able to track him down since. The overwhelming number of patients have made it difficult for staff to keep records up to date. “Dad, Dad!” she shouted, as she tried to find a doctor who could give her some answers. Eventually, she found one.Perhaps, the doctor told her, he may have died too.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MLB power rankings: Dodgers remain at No. 1 for third straight week

    Padres won Round II, but the Dodgers remain at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports' weekly MLB Power Rankings.

  • Iraqi medics recount horrors from Baghdad's hospital inferno

    It was a night of unimaginable horror as flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital: deafening screams, a patient jumping to his death to escape the inferno and relatives staying by their loved ones, refusing to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Iraqi doctors, medical staff and rescue workers who witnessed the first moments of the catastrophic blaze described the scenes to The Associated Press, many overcome by trauma and saying that night is forever seared in their memory. Officials said the blaze was set off by exploding oxygen cylinders; days later, speculation has run rampant about what caused them to explode.

  • WorldView: Myanmar military clashes; Russia clamps down on Navalny

    An insurgent group Myanmar has attacked and destroyed an army base right by the border with Thailand. Two more kidnapped university students have been killed in Nigeria. Russia cracks down on the opposition movement led by Alexey Navalny. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with a roundup of headlines around the world.

  • Altuve helps Astros beat Mariners 5-2 after COVID-19 bout

    Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. “It looked like he had never left," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Life sure is a lot better with Altuve back, period — in the lineup and the clubhouse."

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

    World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that Russia once tried to scupper the pact. The Russian Foreign Ministry has thus far refused to comment on the remarks from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, made in a seven-hour interview with a think tank associated with the Iranian presidency that leaked over the weekend. Russia's top representative at the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, who has outwardly been one of the most optimistic about the possibility of getting Tehran and Washington to agree to terms for the U.S. to rejoin the 2015 deal, also made no mention of the allegations before the meetings, saying in a tweet only that “the participants will continue negotiations on restoration of the nuclear deal.”

  • Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

    Mastercard Inc and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will launch the first credit card that gives users digital currency "rewards" on purchases this year, deepening the involvement of major payment firms in the emerging asset class. Users of the card will from this summer receive up to 3% in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases, the companies said in a statement, with the digital currency deposited in the cardholder's Gemini account. Payment giants from Mastercard and Visa Inc to PayPal Holdings Inc have stepped up their engagement with cryptocurrencies in recent months, as larger investors and companies warm to bitcoin and its kin.

  • 2-alarm fire at former US Pipe Company plant

    Crews responded Monday morning to a 2-alarm fire in Burlington, New Jersey.

  • Biden eyes $80 billion IRS boost to help fund family programs: NY Times

    President Joe Biden will seek an extra $80 billion to fund U.S. tax collections that would help pay for his plan to bolster childcare, universal prekindergarten education and paid leave for workers, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Democratic president's proposal to boost the Internal Revenue Service's budget over 10 years would help the agency curb tax evasion through audits of high earners and large corporations and include new disclosure requirements, the Times said, citing two people familiar with the plan. Representatives for the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, had no immediate comment.

  • In Africa, vaccine hesitancy adds to slow rollout of doses

    Some Africans are hesitating to get COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns about their safety, alarming public health officials as some countries start to destroy thousands of doses that expired before use. Malawi and South Sudan in recent days have said they will destroy some of their doses, a concerning development on a continent where health officials have been outspoken about the need for vaccine equity as the world's rich nations hold the bulk of shots. Africa, whose 1.3 billion people represent 16% of the world's population, has received less than 2% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered around the world, according to the World Health 0rganization.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’