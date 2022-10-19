Russia signals looming struggle as Ukraine advances on a key city where Putin reportedly forbade his army from retreating

A Ukrainian man in a tank in a newly liberated village in Ukraine's Kherson region on October 7, 2022. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine is edging closer to Kherson in its counteroffensive, and Russia says a fight is close.

The city was the first Russia took, and losing it would be a huge blow to Putin.

Russian commanders wanted to give it up last month but Putin said no, per The New York Times.

Russia gave a rare signal of concern as battle looms over one of its crucial occupied cities in Ukraine.

In Kherson, authorities were on Wednesday scrambling to move people out of the city, while Russian President Vladimir Putin announced martial law in the region at a high-level meeting in Moscow.

The city is a pivotal Russian possession, the first it was able to take in its eight-month-old invasion. Per a New York Times report last month, Putin is desperate to keep control, and denied a request from the military to give the city up.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the occupied government in Kherson, said on Telegram Tuesday that the battle for the city "will begin in the very near future."

Ukraine's forces were 19 miles south of the city as of Wednesday, the BBC reported, having steadily pushed backed Russia's forces.

Losing the city would be a huge blow for Putin, and Russia is suggesting that it's worried about how things will go.

Ukrainians protested against the Russian occupation of Kherson early in the invasion, on March 5, 2022. Twitter

General Sergei Surovikin, Russia's newly-installed top commander in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the situation was "tense" and that the situation in Kherson "not easy," an unusually downbeat assessment.

Pro-Russia officials started leaving the city on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported, as authorities there forced civilians to leave.

Vladimir Saldo, a Russian-installed official in Kherson, said on Russian TV on Wednesday that between 50,000 and 60,000 people would be taken, first deeper into occupied Ukraine and then into Russia itself, The Guardian reported.

Russian TV footage showed people queuing for boats over the river, the BBC reported.

Putin on Wednesday announced martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed, which include Kherson.

Story continues

Those annexations, which are an attempt to make them a formal part of Russia, have been widely criticized, and are not recognized by the West.

Ukraine has not publicly signaled its plans for the city of Kherson, or when it intends to start efforts to retake it.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, denied Russia's claim that Ukraine was shelling the city. In a Telegram post he also called the evacuations a "propaganda show."

He said Ukrainian troops "do not fire at Ukrainian cities — this is done exclusively by Russian terrorists, in which even in Russia planes fall on residential buildings."

The Moscow-appointed heads of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions join hands after signing treaties formally annexing the regions in Moscow on September 30, 2022. GRIGORY SYSOYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak noted on Wednesday that less than a month has passed between Putin's ceremony to recognize the four regions as part of Russia and it evacuating Kherson.

"Reality can hurt if you live in a fictional fantasy world," he tweeted.

Read the original article on Business Insider