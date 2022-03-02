Russia signals it's open to more talks
This comes as the U.N. General Assembly will vote to demand Russia stop its military actions. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Will Western restraint survive a brutal battle in Kyiv?
Staff at the hospital, which specialises in treating children with cancer, have pleaded for an end to the fighting.
Oil benchmarks are hitting multiple price and spread milestones across several key markets as the fallout from severe sanctions on key exporter Russia sows confusion and panic among global crude oil traders, shipping firms and importers. Brent crude topped $112 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since 2014, shrugging off news that several developed countries plan to release a record 60 million barrels of strategic petroleum reserves to cool prices. The oil industry has been gripped by acute risk aversion in the finance and shipping sectors after several nations including the United States sanctioned multiple Russian entities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though Washington has explicitly exempted energy products from the Russian measures.
"... Officer Voelkl came to believe that politicians had taken control of the situation and instead of transparency and disclosure there would be subterfuge and cover-up."
(Bloomberg) -- Japan will join other Group of Seven nations and freeze the Russian central bank’s foreign-exchange assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported -- preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing tens of billions of dollars held in Japan.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Milita
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly swatted down a controversial tax proposal pitched by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in an unusual airing of private tensions between the two senior Republicans. Driving the news: Standing before a crowd of reporters at the Capitol, Tuesday afternoon, McConnell sentenced the Scott plan to death. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"W
State Department officials warned US citizens still in Russia to leave "immediately" using any commercial means of transportation available.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) distanced himself Tuesday from an agenda released by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm.McConnell, speaking at a weekly leadership press conference, was asked about Scott's proposal. Scott was at the press conference but left after he spoke and as McConnell got the question about him. "We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American...
Russian President Vladimir Putin overestimated his military chances within Ukraine and his support in his own country, a panel of experts from the University of Colorado Boulder argued.Yes, but: His resolve and the latest developments from the frontlines suggest he has no plans of backing down, they said during a virtual forum Monday evening.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: "Basically [Putin] has made Ukraine the p
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been greeted with a mix of support and criticism on Chinese social media, with some users framing it as a battle with the West that foreshadows what could happen if China seized Taiwan, and others calling for peace. The war is one of the top trending items on Chinese social media, drawing hundreds of millions of views and generating intense discussion in a country that has tense relations with the United States and its Western allies. While Beijing and its state media have refrained from criticising Russia, instead blaming NATO expansion for the crisis and urging talks to resolve the situation, social media users have been more expressive, keeping censors busy on China's closely monitored internet.
A 31% drop in the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF on Monday gave investors an idea of the damage the Russian stock market will experience when it reopens.
Nike is among the major global brands to be reducing services in Russia on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ukrainian government websites have been temporarily taken down in the aftermath of a wave of digital attacks amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Monday. Several embassy websites - including the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States - were inaccessible amid reports of widespread denial of services attacks against Russian and Ukrainian sites. Victor Zhora, deputy director of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication, said in a message distributed to journalists that the sites were "temporarily down" after "the latest cyberattacks", and that the foreign ministry's IT infrastructure was being moved to a new location.
The rate hikes from Sberbank and VTB, reported by state media, come after Russians were pictured forming lines to withdraw cash from ATMs.
Comedian and television host John Oliver took a shot at George W. Bush for a statement the former president issued condemning Russian's invasion of Ukraine last week. "I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Bush said after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Hold on, George. Not from you," Oliver shot back during a segment on the...
The Ukrainian president made the comments on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with CNN and Reuters from an undisclosed location in Kyiv.
For Turkey there had to be a limit to the delicate balancing between Russia and Ukraine: The pair of straits connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.