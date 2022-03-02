Russia signals it's open to more talks

Reuters

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been greeted with a mix of support and criticism on Chinese social media, with some users framing it as a battle with the West that foreshadows what could happen if China seized Taiwan, and others calling for peace. The war is one of the top trending items on Chinese social media, drawing hundreds of millions of views and generating intense discussion in a country that has tense relations with the United States and its Western allies. While Beijing and its state media have refrained from criticising Russia, instead blaming NATO expansion for the crisis and urging talks to resolve the situation, social media users have been more expressive, keeping censors busy on China's closely monitored internet.