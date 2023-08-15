Russia signing arms deal with North Korea would violate UN resolutions — Washington

If Russia proceeds to sign an arms supply deal with North Korea, it would be in breach of several binding UN Security Council resolutions, U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Aug. 15, as reported by The Guardian.

"Any kind of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would certainly violate a series of UN security council resolutions," said Patel.

Read also: European Union cannot offer Ukraine security guarantees – Brussels

The official noted that Russia has relied on several rouge states to sustain its war against Ukraine. According to Washington, Russia now seeks to further broaden military cooperation with the DPRK.

Read also: ‘Far more intense than expected – Ukrainian marines speak about U.K. training

In January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that North Korea had transferred missiles and ammunition to the Wagner PMC for the war against Ukraine. The White House stated that Moscow is offering Pyongyang food in exchange for ammunition.

Kim Jong Un referred to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as a "sacred struggle," expressing a desire to build a strong state union with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read also: US to supply 155mm shells to Ukraine via Bulgaria, South Korea, possibly Japan - FT

On July 26, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang, where he met with his counterpart Kan Sun Nam and Kim Jong Un. According to analysts, Shoigu's visit increases the likelihood of more military aid to and from North Korea, especially given Russia's diplomatic isolation by the West.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine