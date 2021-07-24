How Russia is skirting ban on nationality markers at Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mikhail Artamonov.
Mikhail Artamonov. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Key identifying markers associated with Russia are banned from the 2020 Tokyo Games because of the country's doping scandal. In other words, the Russian national anthem won't be played if a Russian athlete medals in an event, and the flag isn't welcome in any capacity.

But the Russian athletes who are in Japan still found ways to make it clear they're competing for their home country even though they're considered neutral, or at-large, participants, The Wall Street Journal reports. For starters, while they can't don the flag (or images of bears), the athletes are still wearing a common uniform kit that features red, white, and blue in an obvious nod to the Russian tricolor. The International Olympic Committee's decision to allow the uniforms has received criticism from the World Anti-Doping Agency who were hoping for a more stringent ban.

But beyond clothing, there's a big push on social media from famous Russian influencers and athletes — including several Soviet-era ice hockey legends — to stay engaged with the Games and support the athletes. And, per the Journal, the Russian Olympic Committee has instructed its athletes to openly say they represent Russia. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

America's shared smoke blanket

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fans Are Banned from the Olympic Games Due to New Tokyo Ordinances

    Spectators were initially going to be in attendance — here's what changed.

  • Gymnastics-Russian men seek first gold since 1996 in clash against Japan, China

    Russian male gymnasts will battle China and Japan as they look to win gold for the first time since 1996 in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Anchored by reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy, the Russians finished third in qualifications behind Japan and China, with all three teams finishing within 0.306 points of each other. The men competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) - without their country's flag and anthem because of doping sanctions - will need another miraculous performance by Artur Dalaloyan for a chance at gold.

  • Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers say they tried to find solutions for breastfeeding moms

    Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they have tried to find solutions to encourage athletes with young children after a Spanish swimmer earlier this week said she had to leave her breastfeeding infant at home https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-breastfeeding-idCNL1N2OX17J because of COVID-19 curbs. "As soon as we heard about this (mothers not being able to travel with their children) we said let's find solutions," Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi told a news conference. Organisers have said an area in the Olympic village was available for athletes to safely spend time with and breastfeed their children, but that the latter must stay in private accommodation.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Syrian 12-year-old, Tokyo Games' youngest competitor, exits in first round

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Syria's Hend Zaza, at 12 the youngest athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics, exited the table tennis tournament in the opening round on Saturday, snapping a selfie with her Austrian opponent to remember the occasion. Zaza was battling an opponent more than three times her age in 39-year-old Liu Jia in the women's singles preliminary round but showed no sign of nerves, maintaining her composure despite a 4-0 defeat. "It was very tough to mentally be prepared for (the Olympics) but I think I somehow managed to overcome this, and this is the part that I think I did the best during the match," Zaza told reporters after the match.

  • Secret meetings and phone trees: The story behind Texas Democrats' exodus from Austin

    From their Washington hotel, dozens of Texas state lawmakers reveal how a secret phone tree helped them flee the state.

  • Court Sides with Voters, Thwarts GOP Plan to Stop Working People from Getting Health Care

    The people of Missouri voted to expand healthcare for low-income residents. Republicans tried to stop it but were overruled by the state supreme court

  • Alabama Republican Gov: 'It's Time to Start Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks' For COVID Case Spike

    "It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down," Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday

  • GM Sues Ford Claiming Trademark Infringement Over Branding Self-Driving Cars

    The General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Saturday filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) for violating a trademarked hands-free driving technology name "Blue Cruise," Reuters reports. GM says that Ford's use of the Blue Cruise name infringed on GM's Super Cruise trademark. According to GM, Ford renamed its Co-Pilot360 automated driving system to Blue Cruise in April. In a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court Northern District of California, GM said, "If Ford wanted to adopt a

  • Photos: NBA legends receiving their Finals MVP trophies

    The Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award is one of the most prestigious of the sport of basketball. As such, when a player receives the distinction, it's a huge honor, one that takes their legacy to another level. After watching Giannis Antetokounmpo ...

  • WATCH: Josh Groban Surprises His Piano Player With a Home Makeover: 'The Biggest Blessing'

    "We’ve been playing together almost 20 years now, we’ve hit just about every truck stop in America," Groban says of his piano player Mark in a new episode of Celebrity IOU, airing Monday

  • Editorial: L.A. shouldn't remove portable toilets from homeless encampments

    Hand-washing toilets and mobile bathrooms are essential for the unhoused. The city should not withdraw them.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Dalaloyan reaches all-around final despite recent Achilles injury

    Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan prevailed over a recent Achilles injury to clinch an unlikely spot in the all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, competing on the vault and floor despite having planned to sit out the events to spare his leg. Dalaloyan finished fourth all-around in the first subdivision of qualifications, behind compatriot Nikita Nagornyy and China's Xiao Ruoteng and Sun Wei. Dalaloyan, who hadn't been sure he would compete at all given his health, was in tears on the sidelines, bending over on a chair after the floor exercise.

  • Doobie Standard? Megan Rapinoe Promotes Cannabis Brand at Olympics After Sha'Carri Richardson Ban

    The Summer Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo, sans U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, whose failed drug test and ensuing suspension reignited the conversation over the criminalization of drugs in Black and brown communities last month. Well, consider soccer champ Megan Rapinoe’s latest brand deal additional fuel to that fire. A recent Forbes piece centered on Rapinoe and a new addition to her training regimen - CBD gummies and topical sticks - began recirculating Friday afternoon within

  • Olympics-Swimming-China's golden girl Zhang Yufei primed for podium

    China's butterfly prospect Zhang Yufei is one of their top gold medal hopes at the Tokyo Games, with the 23-year old likely to mark a new era for Chinese swimmers after Olympic champion Sun Yang was banned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chinese-swimmer-suns-doping-ban-reduced-four-years-will-miss-tokyo-games-2021-06-22 for four years over doping violations. Zhang delivered a blistering performance in the 100 metres butterfly heats on Saturday where she tied for first place with Australia's Emma McKeon in 55.82 seconds, just shy of her entry time of 55.62 which ranked her number one going into the Games. Xuzhou-born Zhang is China's most promising contender for a place on the podium in the women's butterfly as she prepares for the semi-finals on Sunday ahead of the finals on Monday.

  • WhatsApp chief says national security officials of US allies were among those targeted with NSO malware

    WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart told The Guardian that national security officials with US allies were targets of malware designed by NSO Group.

  • NY man who served 23 years in prison has conviction vacated

    Grant Williams spent 23 years in prison serving a life sentence for a murder he did not commit. On Thursday, […] The post NY man who served 23 years in prison has conviction vacated appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Olympics-Surfing-Laid-back lifestyle comes to Olympic village with surfers, skateboarders

    The addition of surfing and skateboarding has brought a whole new lifestyle vibe to the Olympic village, with laid-back competitors in Tokyo aiming just as much for having fun as they are for winning gold. Long seen by athletes and fans alike as underground sports that should not be about competition, the surfers and skaters at the 2020 Games are embracing the higher profile that comes with being part of the mainstream. The 33-year-old is also enjoying being something of an outlier in the Olympic village.

  • How is this Russian gymnast contending for a medal after blowing out Achilles?

    Russian Artur Dalaloyan posted the fourth-best score in the first qualifying session Saturday three months after rupturing his Achilles.

  • Kay, So Here's Why the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Skipped the Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Simone Biles explained why they couldn't go.

  • Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004

    SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) -The U.S. men's basketball team suffered a shock 83-76 defeat at the hands of France on Sunday, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and for just the sixth time in the history of the tournament. The French had upset the U.S. men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier. "It felt good, it felt good," Fournier told Reuters.